LendingClub Corporation (LC) operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The stock performance since its IPO has been nothing short of appalling, losing over 90 percent of its value.

Data by YCharts

The 'purist' peer-to-peer lending model of "borrowing from Paul to lend to Peter" has always been fanciful. Investors initially bought the hype with much funfair, optimistically believing P2P will "uberize" financial services. Reality quickly dawned on most that this is a dead-end business model and LC, for its part, evolved to a more sustainable business model that relies on institutional investors' money flows.

The underlying value proposition provided by LC remains intact. Essentially it is to materially reduce the financing costs of unsecured credit for U.S. borrowers.

LC has executed well in recent years and managed to achieve GAAP profitability in Q4'2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had a sobering effect on its origination volumes given limited investors' appetite. The transition to a bank also forced it to liquidate its balance sheet. These factors have frightened investors and the share price briefly visited all-time lows at below $5.

It is now poised to complete its evolution by converting into a fully licensed national bank via the acquisition and merger with online bank Radius.

Mr. Market has no idea how to value the stock once it becomes a bank. Given the uncertainties, as Mr. Market often does, it shoots first and asks questions later.

This presents investors with a unique opportunity to bag some serious gains.

(Source)

The bear case

The bear case is premised on skepticism relating to the viability of the online lending marketplace model and its ability to deliver sustainable returns. Whilst Mr. Market acknowledges the progress made by LC on execution priorities, the overriding concern remains the sustainability of the model in a deep downturn and throughout the economic cycle. Most punters expected significant credit losses to accrue and investors' flight resulting in a tail-spin for the platform.

The current crisis provided a useful stress test. On the face of it, Mr. Market was spot on with investors fleeing the platform in Q2 and Q3 (albeit recovering somewhat in Q3) as can be seen from the below chart:

Importantly though, even pre-COVID-19 tranches performed much better than expectations from a credit loss perspective. So that is a huge benefit and a clear debunk to the bears.

The thesis

I believe that Mr. Market is mispricing the value of this security. Currently, the stock is trading well below tangible book value and I expect it to trade at a multiple of tangible book, once the trajectory of its earnings becomes apparent.

Becoming a bank and the acquisition of Radius is a complete game-changer. It addresses the Achilles heel in its business model of investors' flight in times of trouble as it allows to warehouse more assets on its balance sheet. Importantly, it also contributes in the following ways:

Access to cheap and scalable deposit base (lower cost of funds); Diversification of earnings streams including Radius prime loan assets; Offering additional banking products to LC members; Eliminating issuing bank costs that LC currently absorbs; Regulatory certainty as a fully-licensed national bank.

Eating the large banks' lunch!

A key market for LC is the refinancing of unsecured credit and the largest such market is credit card debt, where the average interest rate is typically 16 to 18 percent. The size of the market is very large, peaking at $930 billion prior to COVID-19, as can be seen in the below chart:

The business model of large credit card issuers, such as Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan (JPM), is to get consumers to spend on their cards, knowing that certain percentages of the balance will remain outstanding and generate handsome returns. As such, the banks heavily invest in marketing, 0% balance transfer offers, rewards and partnerships to attract consumers with the aim of growing these interest-bearing balances. This is where the payback for banks is on their considerable investments.

LC, with efficient online marketing and a convenient platform, is looking to eat their lunch by refinancing these at substantially lower rates. The value proposition is very clear and potentially disruptive. So far, though, the impact was at the margin given the limited scalability and shared economics of LC's platform.

The radius acquisition is a game-changer and should allow LC to take a much larger share of this opportunity.

The Radius acquisition

Radius Bank is an online national bank with no physical branches. It has a market-leading online transaction account and savings products and was named the best online bank for 2020. As such, it is very complementary to LC's leading loan origination platform and the combined offerings should strengthen the customer value proposition and establish LC a leading online national bank in the U.S.

The acquisition of Radius should also make LC predictably profitable throughout the economic cycle given its diversified income streams with a higher proportion coming from net interest income.

The (financial) synergies were outlined below:

The key with this acquisition is that it provides LC with the flexibility to adjust its model in accordance with changing macroeconomic conditions, like a deep recession or crisis. This is a distinct advantage over other non-bank lenders.

It can further optimize its asset base by warehousing attractive risk/return assets and distribute others. It will still benefit from transaction and servicing fees which is very accretive from a return on capital/asset perspective. The majority of the economic benefits will now accrue to LC as opposed to being whittled away through Issuing Bank fees and high costs of funds.

In my view, the acquisition of Radius addresses key strategic gaps as well as being clearly financially accretive.

Risks

The key risk is the completion of the acquisition and regulatory approvals. These are expected in late Q1'2020 or early in Q2'2021. Clearly, any setbacks or delays in regulatory approvals will set the stock back meaningfully.

So far management has communicated that approvals are on-track and no concerns are evident to date. The update on the Q3'2020 earnings call was also encouraging:

Additionally, there is uncertainty on what the final Bank structure would look like, including the level of capitalization, debt structure, or other conditions. All of these would be very relevant in projecting the likely returns on capital and assets. Management, at this stage, is not in a position to comment on these topics given the regulatory process in progress.

Final thoughts

The acquisition of Radius and becoming a fully-licensed national bank is a game-changer. It substantially addresses the bears' concerns. It is truly 1 + 1 = 3 as it addresses LC's strategic vulnerabilities, delivers material synergies and articulates a clear path to strong profitability.

Stepping back, given the diversified income stream which includes substantial fee income, I suspect that LC will be able to generate strong double-digit Return On Equity ("ROE"). And currently, in spite of the recent run-up in the share price, it still trades below book value.

If I am right on my thesis, LC could be a multi-bagger stock.

For full disclosure purposes, given that there are a number of uncertainties involved in my thesis, my position is not outsized in the context of my portfolio. So investors should always exercise appropriate caution, especially when considering investing in small-cap stocks.

One more point

I will be tracking the LC narrative as it unfolds on Seeking Alpha, so if of interest, don't forget to click "Follow."

If you enjoyed this article and would like to be notified of additional articles on banks, special situations and conviction ideas, scroll up and click "Follow." IP Banking Research coverage includes U.S., UK, Asian and European banks, as well as other special situations, deep value and conviction ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC, C, BAC, JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.