The company can be thought of as a combination of a closed end fund owning public securities and a SaaS business with potentially large upside.

In the last decade, the relevance of its traditional print media has declined considerably and is being replaced by software business serving a niche market.

Charlie Munger, the vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), is chairman of the board of The Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO), a newspaper publisher based in California. Mr. Munger is famous for having influenced and transformed Buffett's investment style into one incorporating higher-quality businesses and away from the deep-value approach favored by Buffett early in his career.

Despite owning Berkshire for many years, I had neglected to keep up to date with developments at Munger's Daily Journal, mainly because I understood it to be a dying newspaper business, which it partially is.

Charlie, like Warren, fell in love with the print media business moat decades ago. A love that persists to this day mostly out of nostalgia as the moat is long gone. Buffett still holds a newspaper-tossing contest during his annual meetings, but has essentially divested from his newspaper holdings.

DJCO's traditional business is the print and circulation of newspapers dedicated to the publication of legal notices, mainly in California. The last tailwind the business enjoyed was during 2008-2010 crisis when foreclosure notices skyrocketed in the wake of the GFC.

During this time, in one of the most impressive investing maneuvers from Mr. Munger, he took excess cash that had accumulated at the Daily Journal bank account and invested it in two banks that had been hammered by holding the newly-toxic mortgage securities. The cash came, somewhat ironically, from selling public notices of mortgage foreclosure in its newspapers. These investments marked the start of the transformation of the Daily Journal away from the print business.

From the 2009 10-K:

During fiscal 2009, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, U.S. Treasury Notes and Bills and marketable security positions increased by $38,744,000, including an unrealized gain of $33,677,000. Cash and cash equivalents and U.S. Treasury Notes and Bills were used primarily for the purchase of marketable securities of $20,424,000, capital assets of $238,000 (mostly computer software and office equipment) and the Company’s common and treasury shares for an aggregate amount of $2,817,000. All the marketable securities are common stocks and bonds of other companies, and almost all of the unrealized appreciation was in the common stocks.

We know from 13F filings that those stock purchases related to US Bank (NYSE:USB) stock and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Stakes that would later be complemented with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and overseas investments as well.

Today, Daily Journal has a market cap close to $375 million, with very little net debt. There are three separate and independent buckets of value within the company:

The traditional newspaper business Marketable securities (a concentrated portfolio consisting mostly of bank stocks) Journal Technologies

Journal Technologies is a technology business resulting from the combination of a small legacy software business called Sustain that DJCO owned with two software companies purchased in fiscal 2013 for $25 million. According to the 10-Ks, this purchased was funded with a $29 million margin loan using securities as collateral. This margin loan remains outstanding seven years later at what is now very low interest rates. This, in a way, mimics the low cost source of funding that insurance float has provided for Berkshire's purchases of its own businesses and securities, which Buffett has covered extensively in his letters. Of course, a margin loan is not the same as a float. It can be called back quickly presenting a risk on resources that a float does not. However in Daily Journal's case, the amount is small enough relative to the value of the securities that the risk of a margin call is negligible.

I will go through each of the three segments to see if it is possible to make a valuation judgement. Before I do that, I offer some notes that are representative of the culture and style that makes this company rather unique.

In a way, management seems to undertake with some effort to turn investors away. There are no investor decks, no presentations or quarterly calls. Although this is not unique, and is similar to Berkshire; in DJCO's case, even its website lacks an investor link. One needs to go directly to SEC database to get the 10-Ks and 10-Qs.

At the annual meetings, most of the attendees are not shareholders and questions quickly turn away from the business at hand. The few comments that are made on the business are usually to highlight how certain the newspaper business is to die and how difficult it is to grow Journal Technologies. This is not a promotional management approach.

In another example of DJCO's unorthodox approach, the company identified in 2017 “material weaknesses” in its control environment, which it and its auditor are required to disclose. Below is the qualification on the fiscal 2017 auditor's opinion of the financial statements:

in our opinion, because of the effect of the material weaknesses described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, Daily Journal Corporation has not maintained effective internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2017, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission in 2013. We do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance on management’s statements referring to any corrective actions taken by the Company after the date of management’s assessment.

Rather than hire more people and establish an internal audit function and better segregation, the company continues to argue that its controls are sufficient for a company of its size, and questions the use of shareholder money to fix a problem it does feel exists. From the 2017 10-K (emphasis is mine):

Ineffective management assessment of internal control over financial reporting: The Company does not have an internal audit department due to the small size of its accounting department. Hiring an outside firm would certainly help complete the documentation of the internal control assessment to the level required by COSO framework, but the Company questions whether that would be a wise use of shareholders’ money.”

The disclosure note, on the 10-Ks, goes on to state that part of their mitigation effort is to hire honest and capable people and to trust them to do their jobs well. I do not know of any other company and management to take such an approach. This can only work in light of the halo that Charlie and the board have earned. Regardless, such language is sure to turn at least some investors off, which seems to be a matter of very little concern to management.

Moving on to the different parts of the business:

Traditional newspaper business

It is not worth the time to get into the economics of this business. The segment is undergoing an irreversible decline. Currently, its revenues of $17 million still support its cost structure, but eventually this will not be the case. This is one management team that we can be sure will never use cash from a profitable business to support an unsustainable one. Berkshire already disposed essentially all of its print properties (I understand it lent the money for the sale, so in a way they are still involved as a lender). I simplify matters and assume this part of the business is worth zero. This segment represents about 1/3 of total sales, a share that is steadily declining.

Marketable Securities

As of June 2020, the stock portfolio was worth $153 million. Given the recent rally in the second half of the year, which has included financials for once, the portfolio value should return to around $200 million, roughly where it stood on September 2019.

The portfolio is concentrated in Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Together they would account for about $100 million. The rest includes smaller stakes in other banks and some undisclosed international stocks. It is not possible to confirm from SEC filings, but it has been widely noted by others that DJCO owns Chinese electric carmaker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) together with Berkshire. This stock has followed Tesla (TSLA) into the stratosphere during 2020. Whatever its relative weight was last year, BYD will become much more relevant given its 4x or 5x increase while banks remained flat.

In any case, I do not wish to turn this into an analysis of the portfolio and its prospects. I only highlight that its value is very material to DJCO's value, representing 53% of its market cap disregarding any value from the traditional business. I also note that these banks are trading at a valuation discount to book while have remained profitable during the year. The securities throw off a modest $5 million per year in cash dividends but should have “look-through” earnings of at least $15m (two thirds of this from banks).

With regard to the $29 million margin loan, from a valuation perspective, I will assume this liability to be offset by the value of unencumbered office buildings housing the newspaper in California and cash on hand of about $10 million.

Journal Technologies

This segment is the most difficult to value. Assuming the market agrees with a zero valuation for newspapers, this implies a value of $175 million (the other 47% of market cap) to Journal Technologies. Is amount this too much or too little?

This is how the company describes its software segment:

Journal Technologies, Inc. (“Journal Technologies”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daily Journal, supplies case management software systems and related products to courts, prosecutor and public defender offices, probation departments and other justice agencies, including administrative law organizations, city and county governments and bar associations. These organizations use the Journal Technologies family of products to help manage cases and information electronically, to interface with other critical justice partners and to extend electronic services to the public, including efiling and a website to pay traffic citations and fees online, and bar members. These products are licensed to more than 500 organizations in 42 states and internationally.”

So far, this segment has not produced operating profits. Management is very candid in explaining how long it takes to land contracts and work through its client red tape. They also cite this as a reason for lack of interest from larger software developers. Here is a link to the video of the 2019 annual meeting that was held in February.

It is difficult to see with any confidence how this business turns out. Normally, that would be enough to forego a valuation exercise; however, we can attempt to look at some plausible outcomes and their effect on future value.

Revenues have grown slowly from $23 million in 2014, the first full year after acquisition, to $32 million in 2019 and are on track to exceed this in 2020.

All revenue is being reinvested into growing the segment. It is possible that given how cumbersome it is to win over these clients and due to the stickiness in software applications that there is a powerful moat being created here. Only time will tell.

If this is the case, we could look at a comparable company to determine Journal Technologies' potential valuation as a standalone entity. Tyler Technologies (TYL) is a publicly traded software company with a similar client base and product offering. It is larger and growing faster, from sales of $500 million in 2014 to more than $1 Bln in 2019, to use the same time window (although I am not sure this window is fair to Journal Technologies because it was in product development for the first part of the period).

SaaS has been on a rip recently, and Tyler is no exception. It generates pre-tax income of about 160 million, on its $1 Bln in sales achieving a market cap of over $16 Bln. That is 16x sales and 100x pre-tax profits. These valuations are very high, but on the other hand, these businesses (at scale) generate gross margins of over 80% on sticky revenues potentially justifying in part such rich multiples.

Let’s assume a few scenarios for Journal Technologies:

Positive outcome: Journal Technologies manages to double sales in the next five years, just like Tyler did in the last five. Its sales would grow to $60 million by 2025, which at 16x would imply a standalone value of almost $1 Bln.

Conservative: Journal Technologies grows slower to only $40 million (25% from current levels) by 2025 and fetches a multiple of 10x, valuing it at $400 million.

Negative outcome: The business is wound down sometime during the next five years producing a value of zero.

Finally, with regard to the other businesses, I would assume the following, to keep things conservative:

As stated, the traditional business is worth zero by 2025.

Dividends received at $5m/year are not raised by 2025.

The value of securities, despite likely significant buybacks, is the same as today in 2025.

Journal Technologies is worth either zero, $400m or $1Bln.

Putting all together, we can get to the following possible valuations:

The valuation outcomes appear skewed to the upside and this is because the marketable securities provide a “cushion” on outcomes. Obviously, the value of the portfolio will not remain unchanged through time. This cushion may continue to grow, especially given currently depressed multiples on bank stocks.

Conclusion

Daily Journal is small-cap company with little promotion and no sell-side coverage; even its name is misleads the potential investor. The company issues no stock options to management further diminishing incentives to promote the stock. All of this may point to potential mispricing of the Daily Journal.

By attempting to model (very simplistically) potential outcomes of its Journal Technologies division, we can arrive at some potential valuation estimates for the whole company a few years in the future. These estimates, which use current and conservative multiple on comparable SaaS businesses, point to an upside skew in the value of Daily Journal. In a “middle-of-the-road” scenario, the company's value could be $625 million, implying a share appreciation of over 60% from current levels (or higher if bank stocks do better).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DJCO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.