Michaels (MIK) is a leading arts and crafts specialty retailer in the United States with the largest store count in this geography and providing a wide assortment of crafting materials, events, and items. The company plays in a very large market worth around $36 billion based solely on US households that have participated in a crafting project during the year. Unsurprisingly, the business is highly seasonal and is weighted towards the third and fourth quarters. Given that the fourth quarter can make up almost ~50% of the company's annual operating profit, performance in this quarter is critical for the company's current year results.

Overall, the company has performed fairly well through this pandemic. For one, the most recently completed quarter's results were actually fairly decent. Most of the company's stores re-opened by July with strong brick and mortar as well as e-commerce sales driving the slight YoY growth as seen below. Margins are still an issue which drove the net loss this quarter, but the overall stabilization on the top line is a key positive particularly in light of the COVID pandemic. Additionally, overall liquidity remains strong with over $600 million of cash on the balance sheet which should allow the company to endure through the pandemic.

However, it is unclear how much of the top line gains were driven by stay at home orders and the subsequent demand driver for at-home creative activities. It is also unclear how much of this demand wave will be sustainable post-pandemic and if overall same-store sales will start seeing declines.

The analyst day gave some clarity and structure around the company's strategy. Overall, the planned single digit revenue growth and single digit margin improvement are not outside the realms of the possibility. However, these are just plans at this stage and I will need to see more of a track record of improvement here before putting too much weight on these numbers.

One bright spot is Michaels' e-commerce business. This is still early, but I appreciate the company's efforts in creating a shopping modality that consumers nowadays require. Over time, this could present meaningful differentiation vs. other brick and mortar competitors that do not have a true digital strategy.

Margins should also incrementally improve as well once COVID-related expenses roll-off, assuming the pandemic begins dissipating. The company has also been negatively impacted by tariffs. This should start improving with the start of the new administration which should take a more collaborative approach with the Chinese government over trade disagreements.

Risks

The company competes in a highly fragmented and competitive marketplace with a large number of scaled retailers as well as mom and pop retailers. On the upper end, there are multi-store chains that are most similar to Michaels. These companies include Jo-Ann and Hobby Lobby. Beyond those two key players, the company competes with a variety of mass merchandisers such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT). To a much smaller extent, the company competes with small, local mom-pop retailers. Despite these competitors, I do believe that Michaels has a differentiated offering being the largest arts and crafts pure play in the country.

COVID is another key risk for the company. Given the retail footprint, government stay at home orders may shut down stores or otherwise disrupt operations. Although seemingly a net beneficiary of COVID as consumers sought at-home activities to dabble in, it is unclear if this trend is truly sustainable longer term.

Valuation and Conclusion

The company currently trades at a discount to where the company has normally traded at from an EV/EBITDA perspective. I believe that this is largely justified given the lack of visibility due to the COVID pandemic as well as pertinent questions around the sustainability of the company's top-line growth post-COVID. Furthermore, although the improvements highlighted in their recent analyst day seem achievable, this is truly a show-me story just given the history of underperformance (pre-COVID).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.