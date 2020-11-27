I believe smaller market retail will be more insulated from the e-commerce boom than coastal markets.

We look at the fundamental damage caused by the shutdown and analyze how much of it is permanent.

November 9th was a new dawn for shopping centers with price charts for the group going vertical.

It was on that day that Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced the impressive efficacy of their vaccine and since that time other vaccine researchers have had similarly good news to keep the momentum going. I never thought I would use the word momentum in describing shopping centers as retail has been one of the most perennially hated sectors of the market, but this 35% move in a month qualifies as momentum.

Kimco (KIM) has benefited from the vaccine trade to an equal degree, up 35% this month alone.

While exciting, this price movement raises the question of whether it has moved too far too fast.

In this article, I will examine KIM at its new pricing level to ascertain whether it is still a good value. In particular, I want to discuss 3 things:

Net Operating Income (NOI), recent and going forward Valuation at current pricing The shift in which locations are best

Overall, I believe KIM's price has gotten a bit too high and there are better alternatives in the space.

Net Operating Income

Kimco lost a significant amount of NOI during COVID. As you can see below both the 3 and 9 months ended 9/30/20 have substantially lower NOI than the comparable periods in 2019.

The loss is about 9%, which, while substantial, is about par for the course given the economic shutdown related to COVID. Peer shopping center REITs had NOI declines of similar magnitude.

Kimco has ample liquidity and a great balance sheet so a temporary decline is not concerning. KIM would survive even if such declines lasted much longer than is expected given the likely dissemination of the vaccine somewhere in 2021.

So to be clear, my concerns are not about solvency or debt or anything catastrophic as I think all of those are unlikely. Instead, my concern is to what extent the declines are permanent rather than temporary which would have implications on valuation.

Evidence in favor of KIM bulls

According to Kimco's earnings release, lease pricing remains robust.

"Pro-rata rental-rate spreads on comparable spaces during the third quarter of 2020 increased 8.2%, with rental rates for new leases up 5.1% and renewals/options up 8.8%."

The fact that signed leases are rolling up rather than down is a good sign that there is at least some demand and tenants see value in KIM's locations. The leasing was at a reasonably strong volume as well which helped maintain occupancy.

Occupancy fell 200 basis points year over year, but given the environment that is not too bad. So does the apparent resilience through the pandemic mean KIM is headed for a full recovery?

My hunch is a partial recovery and here's why.

Evidence of permanent damage

Kimco's 10-Q describes the situation with uncollected rent:

"As of September 30, 2020, there were 140 leases or 2.3% of pro-rata annual base rent within the Company's portfolio associated with tenants in bankruptcy. The Company continues to evaluate the impact these bankruptcy filings have or will have on collections, vacancies and future rental income. During the second and third quarter of 2020, the Company granted selective deferrals for approximately 20% and 5%, respectively, of its pro-rata annual base rent and collected 74% and 89%, respectively, of its pro-rata annual base rent. The Company continues to negotiate for the payment of the remaining rents not yet collected as well as work with tenants to grant forgiveness of rent on a tenant by tenant basis. The Company has also collected 90% of the pro-rata annual base rent for the month of October 2020."

Bankrupt tenants can either be a minor problem for the landlord or a major problem. Let me detail a bit why I think it will be a problem for Kimco.

I lean toward REITs with good real estate rather than good tenants because things happen that can cause even high credit tenants to default. In general, good real estate will not be all that harmed by tenant failure because the property and/or location is strong enough to bring in a new tenant at equal or better lease rates. Over the years, I have seen such tenant replacements happen across a wide range of sectors and overwhelmingly when the REIT owns good real estate, cash flows bounce back beautifully in the face of tenant disruption. Kimco has fairly good real estate which based on the above logic would suggest a full rebound, but this rule does not apply to all property types.

Retail is the exception

The problems in retail are not specific to particular tenants, but systemic in nature. E-commerce is capturing market share and this trend was immediately accelerated by the COVID lockdown. As people are now used to ordering online, the behavioral shift will cause the captured market share to be permanent.

Today, very few of the retailers are going bankrupt by their own failures. The environment is just too challenging and simply does not support the current volume of retail locations. Retail will have to shrink and until enough retail space is repurposed, there will be higher levels of vacancy. If a REIT with good properties has a tenant that fails due to that tenant's individual failure, there will be others waiting to take their square footage in the property, but since the failure is not specific to the tenant but rather systemic, there are not enough retailers left to fill all the locations. Even some high quality real estate will remain vacant.

As such, I view the occupancy declines and a portion of the NOI decline as permanent rather than temporary. Those who follow my work know that I am not a doomsayer for the retail space. I even own shares in a couple mall REITs (SPG and MAC) and malls are arguably significantly more challenged than shopping centers.

The main reason I am cautious on Kimco is valuation.

Valuation

Retail real estate is almost always very well located. It is near city centers and proximal to high density and high affluence populations. So while I believe retail is quite oversupplied and looking at increased vacancy, this real estate is far from useless. Given the great locations, it can be converted to logistics facilities, offices, apartments or any other type of real estate that benefits from population density and affluence.

There is both cost and risk in conversion so as an investor I require a valuation that rewards me for taking this risk. At 15.5X consensus 2021 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO), KIM is just not cheap enough.

It is not an expensive company as this multiple is lower than the average REIT (about 23X) and significantly cheaper than S&P, but the growth outlook for retail is not strong.

The process of dealing with high vacancy in the near term and the expense of eventually converting properties to other uses will keep AFFO/share growth slow for an extended period of time. At 15.5X I want a bit more growth than this outlook portends.

A month ago, KIM's multiple was much lower, but the 35% price rise over the past month raised KIM's multiple 35% and in my opinion, the opportunity is gone.

There are other REITs in the shopping center space that are similarly positioned fundamentally, but much better valuations. Here is the list of shopping center REITs and their AFFO multiples.

Within the group I would strongly bias toward those located in smaller submarkets in middle-America or the sunbelt. Over time, I think coastal retail will be more challenged and unfortunately this is where KIM is focused.

I believe apartment REIT investors are going to be proven prescient in their early adoption of the idea that sunbelt and middle-American markets are better than coastal markets. For the first time in many years, apartment REITs focused on smaller submarkets are trading at higher FFO multiples than the coastal focused REITs.

This is correct and it should be the case in shopping centers also.

Today, the smaller market shopping centers are still at discounts to their coastal peers and this creates a great opportunity for investors. I believe these multiples will flip as people begin to catch on to the fundamental impact of the trends. There are 2 trends in particular that I think will flip the multiples

People are leaving high cost of living areas and moving to lower cost of living areas. Thus, population growth trends will be better in smaller submarkets E-commerce is building out extraordinarily capabilities in the biggest submarkets which will further erode the market share of brick and mortar. Same-day delivery and other such capabilities are going to be much slower to arrive in smaller markets.

Thus, I posit that $1.00 of earning generated in small markets is worth more than $1.00 of earnings in bigger markets because the future growth rate looks better in the smaller markets.

With pricing where it is today, there is an opportunity to get the better growth outlook at a low multiple. 2 shopping center REITs in particular have a nice mix of low multiple and strong locations.

RPT Realty (RPT) is trading at 12.8X and has a strong midwestern portfolio (left map) and Brixmor (NYSE:BRX) is diversified throughout this country with a 13.4X multiple.

Within this group of shopping centers, there is a potential value trap in Whitestone REIT (WSR). It is trading at a tantalizing 10.3X AFFO and has truly beautiful properties in some of the best sunbelt locations like the Texas triangle and Phoenix. Unfortunately, management compensation is exceedingly high with G&A consistently at almost 20% of revenues.

Putting it together

Retail will survive, but growth will be challenged for a while. As such, I believe investors should demand a high cash flow yield (low multiple) and Kimco looks a bit too expensive right now. Consider capturing the gains from the phenomenal price increase this month and perhaps redeploying in the more cheaply valued smaller market shopping center REITs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, SPG, MAC.

Additional disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer