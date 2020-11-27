This ETF has had a huge run in the last two years, fuelled by Tesla. So there is one-hit-wonder risk. But we rather think its success can continue.

Sometimes it's OK for even the most proud of money-folks to put money in a fund, rather than running it all yourself.

You Don't Have To Do Everything Yourself

Opinion on fund managers varies from "they get paid too much money" to "they get paid too much money". Unless you are a fund manager. In which case your opinion is, "how come everybody but me is getting paid so much money?". The completely not-a-secret-secret about the fund management business is that whilst investment performance kind of matters a little, as in, don't lose a boatload of money every year and expect to still be in business, the main thing is, do OK with the investments, just keep raising more money. Because assets under management is what puts food on the table of your housekeeper, driver, florist, interior designer and assorted other minions. Sorry, not minions. Team. The team. That's right. The team.

The superstar fund managers you see appearing on CNBC trying to talk you into doing the opposite of what they're doing - sorry, we mean, explaining their genius investment strategy to mere mortals sat watching TV - they usually manage truly unimaginable sums of money, having been in the business a long time. Typically they had some huge early successes, picked up a couple dollars for that, then spent more time at lunch than poring over a research report or meeting a company, contemplated the meaning of life somewhat, decided that all that hard work doing investments wasn't really the bomb ... and then found that in fact you could make more green just collecting bigger and bigger sums of other people's money to sit on. All the while being mainly at lunch, or talking your book on CNBC. And this is their genius, and why they deserve to be Masters of the Universe. The key to a rich and happy life is to work out how to make money whilst you sleep (or dine). This is in fact the capitalist dream in action.

We at Cestrian live and breathe innovation stocks. We cover a whole bunch of cloud- and space-sector names. We've invested in technology for a long time and we never much come across a fund manager we think has any particularly great insight in the sector. They have some good picks, bad picks, occasionally a great move, but, nobody we'd hand our retirement funds to.

Our view changed recently. We found one. You might already know them, but they were new to us, and going on their tiny assets under management, we think they will be new to most people.

In our staff personal accounts, we own Tesla (TSLA). We don't cover the stock professionally as we have nothing new to say about the name. We long ago learned to ignore Musk's crazy antics and instead just follow the money. It has been, as you might expect, a wonderful ride, and great theater to boot. In the course of our reading on TSLA we came across a fund manager a couple years back that we had never heard of, being ARK Invest. This manager had in a number of its funds bet on TSLA early and held, selling only to maintain a suitable percentage allocation of the name in their funds. (TSLA's rise has been so meteoric that if you did nothing, your fund would be way overweight the name, meaning, one crazy Musk antic too far and your fund is toast).

Intrigued, we set about learning more. ARK subscribes to the modern form of universe-mastery, which is, less Wall St lunches and more YouTube vignettes. Not so much of the "we have a secret moneymaking algorithm" and more "here's all our research work on the stocks we like". It's still talking your own book, but it's a much more modern way to do so. According to one of our subscribers, ARK can be found posting its financial models on ... GitHub of all things. Remarkable.

TSLA has made investing geniuses of many, many funds who will not repeat the trick. Had Musk driven over the edge, they would have looked foolish and reckless. So one has to be very careful of getting excited about a fund manager who has made their name on TSLA.

We think - we aren't sure-sure yet but we think - that ARK is different. The manager's theme is innovation in all its forms - be it technology, healthcare or other sectors. And we think that, since capitalism is here to stay, and since capitalism depends upon innovation to stay intact through its many attempts at self-immolation, an innovation-based manager is likely a good idea.

What surprised us when we started looking at ARK funds is how small they are - how little assets under management they have. The flagship fund, ARKK, has just $12bn under management. Peanuts.

ARKK Assets Under Management vs. Returns

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, early in the life of a manager you often see a picture a little like that. Small funds, way outperforming. Then as middle age sets in, the waistline expands, the hunger declines and the returns drift. That could, of course, happen at ARKK. But we don't think it will happen for a while. Our own house view is very strongly that the next decade will witness a structural shift in how the enterprise uses technology. This shift will in our view be for the benefit of the enterprise, not the worker or the consumer. (You can read our thoughts on the topic in our recent blog post here). The shift is, we think, likely to be quite brutal for the average worker and for what it is worth we think the answer to the longtime struggle between capital and labor is, if you are in the labor class, do absolutely everything you can to get into the capitalist class. Everything. Because labor isn't a going-up stock. Since 2009, when money became free for rich people, paid for by the lack of wage inflation for poor people, you don't want to be selling your labor for money. You want to be money. For most people, that's a long hard journey. But we think it's best to get started, as early as you can, before the freeway gets still more clogged. And so, rather strangely, we see safety not in value stocks, dividends, bonds - but in innovation. That is where the money-puck is going to. So if you're still selling your labor - you could consider skating to where that money-puck is headed.

(Remember, we're not wide-eyed Gen Z'ers here at Cestrian. We're old folks. And innovation has been a going-up play since we were in short trousers. Nothing we've seen in our decades of tech investing - not 2000-3, not 2007-9, not Q4 2018, not Q1 2020 - has provided evidence to change our view).

Whilst we pride ourselves on finding, trading and investing in a series of great stocks that we think can benefit from this trend, no one fund or research business can possibly hope to cover the gamut of opportunities that we expect to arise. So we'd like to increase the chances of our staff personal money winning from the trend. ARK's research work is sound in our view. It's a little too millennial-GenZ-happy-happy for our taste but that's just a stylistic thing. ARK is run by grownups, likely as grumpy as we are, they just know better than to get their grumpy on in their marketing. The results, as you can see from the above, are very strong. And their research suggests they are still hungry.

So we recently put some staff personal account money to work with ARK - specifically two of their funds, ARKK and ARKW.

We'll talk about ARKW another day. Here's the breakdown of ARKK's top ten holdings.

One of the reasons we like this fund is that it goes beyond the technology in our world, being, computers and rockets. In the list above you see auto, healthcare and financial services way up the list. These are also industries in transformation, just like software and space, but they are industries we know nothing about and are too old and/or lazy and/or busy to learn about. So we're happy to outsource that task to a fund manager.

If you go deep into ETF analysis you will find people talking about dividend payouts, expense ratios and other fine print. We're no kind of expert on ETFs. But our very strong suspicion is that if you are investing in a growth fund, the expense ratio pretty much doesn't matter. And the lack of a dividend doesn't matter. Either the manager makes the right stock picks, in which case whether you pay half a percent, one percent or two percent in various kinds of fees matters not a jot, or they don't, in which case you are going to lose a lot of money. Leave your money in the right growth fund for a decent number of years and if they pick those right stocks, the fee drain will be a tiny proportion of your overall result. This is different to investing in ETFs that hold bonds or mature stocks of course - if you're there to harvest a 5% dividend then every 0.1% of fee drain matters a great deal. But here - our view is, if ARKK can keep finding stocks like those above, we don't much care whether the fee level is half a point, a point, a little more even.

Here's the fund's stock price performance in recent years. We compare it to the Nasdaq proxy ETF, QQQ, and the S&P500 proxy ETF, SPY. We use total return as the basis - ARKK currently pays no dividend, but the others do.

The fund has steadily outperformed SPY and QQQ over the last five years, and that's no mean feat. If you bought a share of the ETF five years back and did nothing, you're looking at 4.6x your money. That's an unlevered IRR of 36%, net of everything save your brokerage commission and taxes. Remarkable. And you would have achieved that by doing nothing more than having lunch and sleeping. You would, in fact, have achieved the capitalist dream of making money for doing nothing.

Now, that huge spike in 2020 - probably not repeatable. But whilst the gradient of that curve will likely fall in our view, the upward-trending-line is likely to continue, we think. As we note in that blog post linked above, we don't see the pace of innovation slowing anytime soon. And in our opinion, the best kind of manager to invest with is one that's on a hot streak that has yet to swell the coffers with real money. So for as long as ARKK is sub, say, $50bn AUM, we think its hunger can remain. We like the manager's approach, we love the historic performance, and we think the research method can continue to drive good results. So, we're long ARKK on a personal staff account basis, and we rate the name a confident Buy as a long-term hold.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 27 Nov 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARKK, TSLA, ARKW. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold long personal account positions in ARKK, ARKW and TSLA.