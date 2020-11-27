Given the reevaluation of certain company's businesses (notably, thanks to Ozon's IPO), Yandex shares may substantially increase in price and later on be included in Nasdaq-100.

Some sources in this article are in Russian!

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a major Russian technological company, whose core product is the fourth-largest search engine in the world by queries. The company also owns taxi, carsharing and food delivery services, an e-commerce platform, media and cloud services etc. Yandex accounts for 59.1% of the Russian market related to the internet search.

The company continues to diversify its income thanks to rapid growth of revenue generated by new business areas. For instance, taxi and foodtech services share in the company's total revenue has surged from 2% to 31% since 2015. Further diversification is possible alongside the development of the company's e-commerce, cloud, and fintech services.

Source: company data

Advertising business

Yandex is a major player in the Russian online advertising market, its stake in the market totals 49.8%. Yandex handles more than half of all the search queries on all platforms except iOS, while mobile devices account for 62.7% of the total traffic.

The online advertising market has expanded 21% over the last 12 months, while the traditional advertising market has grown only 5%. This means that this division of Yandex may further develop both via advertising in Yandex's new services and through the digitalisation of the entire advertising market. The share of online advertising was only 49.4% of the market in 2019, while the total advertising market was RUB 494 bln, or 0.5% of GDP. With EV/EBITDA=21 in mind, this branch of Yandex may be valued at USD 16-18 bln.

Source: company data

Taxi and food delivery

The coronavirus pandemic has sped up the development of food delivery. After the restrictions were lifted in the third quarter, the taxi market boomed as an alternative to less safe public transportation. As a result, revenue of this division skyrocketed 58% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, while EBITDA turned positive with the EBITDA margin reaching 9% vs. 0% in 2019. The habits to use these services may be preserved after the pandemic ends, and with margin growth, this will have a positive impact on the company's revenue. Given EV/Revenue=5, this part of Yandex's business may be valued at USD 2.3-3 bln.

Source: company data

E-commerce

In addition to taxi and food delivery, the coronavirus has also boosted e-commerce: Yandex's marketplace GMV has soared 134%, revenue jumped 23% over the last 12 months, while 3Q20 revenue totaled RUB 65 bln or USD 0.85 bln.

The Russian e-commerce market is expected to grow 24% y-o-y in 2020, and it has significant potential to continue expanding. E-commerce accounts for only 6.1% of the retail trade market in Russia, this share totals 16-36.6% in other countries. The company made an announcement at the Yet another Conference held on November 25: it said it is willing to turn Yandex.Market into a major e-commerce player in Russia and CIS. One of the key players of the Russian electronic trade market went public yesterday. This is the first-ever IPO in this sector in Russia. Ozon's public placement may trigger a considerable reevaluation of Yandex projects: they may be valued at USD 2.4-4 bln with EV/GMV=2.5, just like Ozon's.

Source: company data

Fintech project development

Fintech is one of the most promising and irreplaceable areas of modern life. It is the only missing part of Yandex's ecosystem. This market is expected to expand at the annual pace of 20% to reach USD 305 bln in 2025. As a result, Yandex was willing to purchase Tinkoff Bank given its evaluation of USD 5.48 bln.

Source: TechSci Research

However, after the deal failed, Yandex decided to develop a fintech project on its own. According to the company's management, the company will be able to start granting loans and issuing bank cards over the next 12 months. The company is expected to launch a full-fledged online service for mass-market clients with no offices. If all clients who use Yandex.Plus take advantage of these fintech services and if the project generates the same revenue as Tinkoff Bank, this business may be valued at USD 2.5-3.6 bln.

Media services

Yandex successfully attracted customers to its media services during the self-isolation period: the number of Yandex.Plus paid subscriptions reached 5 mln in October, while the total amount of subscribers grew 22 times to 5.6 mln compared to December 2016. 3Q20 revenue surged 92% y-o-y, the growth rate was 70-120% in the previous periods. The comparison with international peers shows that this part of the company may total 0.45-0.6 bln.

Source: company data

Other services

In addition to advertising, taxi, foodtech, e-commerce, and media businesses, Yandex also owns job search (Yandex.Jobs), real property search (Yandex.Realty), and car and spare parts purchase (Auto.ru) platforms. The company also runs a driverless cars-producing division, the online media Yandex.Zen, while its cloud business has the biggest potential. The latter has recently been split off into a standalone business unit.

Yandex has been creating a cloud services technology that can be compared with services of global giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) over the last four years. The company's management believes that it can partner up with local businesses in other countries. Based on the comparison with peers, the project may be valued at USD 0.7-1.6 bln, while its value may reach USD 20-22 bln in the coming 10 years.

Source: Grand view research

Conclusion

The new business areas may contribute considerably to the growth of Yandex value. Notably, Bank of America says that Yandex is the only global company that has access to rapidly expanding market with a low penetration rate: online advertising, digital taxi, e-commerce, food delivery, driverless cars, online blogging and potentially fintech. Given the value of its parts, the fair price for Yandex shares is RUB 7,100 per share, or USD 93.4.

Thus, in case of the reevaluation and share price growth to this level, the company's stocks may be included in Nasdaq-100. Even if Yandex has a 1% weight in this index, this will lead to an inflow of passive investment of at least USD 1.4 bln in the company.

