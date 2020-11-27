Sum-of-parts analysis reveals that GSK is significantly undervalued and its true value is likely to be unlocked by its consumer healthcare JV and subsequent spin-off.

Background

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is undertaking major restructuring efforts to better align itself as a bio-pharma company with a strong drug pipeline backed by R&D with use of genetics and new technologies. As part of this effort, the company combined its consumer healthcare division with that of Pfizer’s (PFE), to create a joint venture that is a leader in the consumer healthcare sector, with leading market share. Per the details of the JV, the newly created division will be spun-off as a separate company in the next 2-4 years.

This strategy to spin-off slower-growing, mature products or non-core segments into a standalone company, isn’t new in the pharma sector.

Earlier this year, Merck (MRK) announced the spin-off of its women's health, legacy brands and bio-similars into a new company.

In 2018, we saw AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) spin-off the autoimmune drugs division into Viela. Viela Bio (VIE) went public in 2019 and is currently a $2 billion market cap bio-pharma company with AstraZeneca as a leading minority shareholder.

The acquisition of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business to form the Consumer Healthcare Joint Venture was completed on July 31, 2019. As consideration for the acquisition of its consumer healthcare business, Pfizer received shares in GSK Consumer Healthcare representing a 32% ownership interest in the joint venture. GSK retained a controlling interest in GSK Consumer Healthcare of 68% - GlaxoSmithKline form 20F

While the actual spin-off is not an immediate activity, I believe the synergies in operation costs will be achieved next year, and that will position GSK and Pfizer well to spin-off the entity in the long term.

Sum of Parts Valuation

During FY2019, GSK reported Consumer Healthcare revenues of £8.99 Billion and segment operating profit (EBIT) of £1.87 Billion, translating to an operating margin of 20.8% The 2019 Sales of the Consumer Healthcare business only included five months of Pfizer brand sales that occurred after the creation of the joint venture. GSK has made significant progress with the integration in the 9 months of 2020. During the Q3 conference call, management reported that 96% of the Pfizer Consumer Healthcare revenues are in GSK’s systems with 71 markets having made this transition since the start of the pandemic.

One of the biggest objectives of the joint consumer healthcare division, is to create a venture with the largest market share globally, industry-leading operating margins and at the same time optimize supply chain costs, and achieve synergies with costs.

Series of assumptions for the sum-of-parts calculations

Assuming Consumer Healthcare revenues for 2020 to be £10.23 billion, with an operating margin of 24%.

GSK and Pfizer estimate that the costs to deliver the synergies in Consumer Healthcare business are cash costs of £0.9 billion, and £0.3 billion of non-cash costs. These are not included in these calculations.

Assuming Pharma + Vaccine revenue for 2020 to be £23.47 Billion with an operating margin of 30.67%.

Other non-core revenues have not been considered in the calculation.

Consumer Healthcare JV

Considering GSK owns 68% of the joint venture, I am estimating an enterprise value of about £35.67 billion. In my opinion, the estimate is on the lower end, since the consumer healthcare JV is expected to have much higher market share than P&G (PG).

Vaccine + Pharma Business

I can stand by these revenue estimates for the full year, since they are about 2% lower than the consensus estimates from analysts. Also, The Pharma + Vaccine business EV is evaluated using a very conservative multiple of 17, far lower than the industry average)

I am estimating an enterprise value of about £122.34 Billion for the pharma and vaccine business.

With total debt as of Sept 30, 2020 to be £23 Billion, GlaxoSmithKline’s current enterprise value is roughly £94 Billion. Through sum-of-parts, I am arriving at £158 billion (~68% higher) as the net enterprise value of this company together, when the divisions are evaluated separately. Based on these raw calculations, I find GlaxoSmithKline to be quite undervalued for the potential that is very likely to be unlocked from the upcoming spin-off.

The Lost Decade

Over the past decade, GSK stock has significantly underperformed in comparison with big-pharma peers.

It is my opinion that one of the biggest factors behind this is the series of unethical and illegal activities that the drug maker had been pursuing, for which they have been subject to numerous legal penalties. According to a recent report from JAMA Network, GlaxoSmithKline was by far the most fined pharma company between January 2003 and December 2016.

GSK has had a 50% higher number of penalties and 236% higher total penalty amount than the next-closest peer, Pfizer.

With so much going on to tarnish the name of the brand, GSK desperately needed a change in leadership and vision. Emma Walmsley took over as CEO in April 2017, with her key priorities being Building Innovation, Performance and Trust. The JV with Pfizer to combine the consumer healthcare segment and eventually spin-off the entity is in line with this strategy.

Emma began her leadership tenure by making quick replacements among top executives, to bring new ideas and skills to the table. Since the restructuring and announcement of the spin-off plans, I am seeing a steady rise in institutional ownership of the company’s stock. I believe that investors will reap more benefits as the changes bring results in the form of improved drug pipeline and the development of leading drugs and vaccines.

Dividend

GSK’s UK stock (LSE: GSK) pays £0.19/share quarterly dividend. GSK’s NYSE American Depositary Shares, each represents 2 ordinary shares and hence, US investors will receive £0.38/share ($0.5). The annual yield amounts to 5.4%. The ADS shares payout is variable due to changes in the USD GBP conversion rates.

The dividend comes with a 74% payout ratio and provides a good yield for long-term investors to wait patiently for the upside from the synergies associated with the JV and subsequent spin-off as an independent publicly traded company.

Conclusion

GlaxoSmithKline is pursuing its strategy to combine its consumer healthcare segment with that of Pfizer to create a new company with leading market share, and industry-leading margins. I believe this reorganization represents a special situation that is not well understood by many investors. Rough sum-of-parts calculations show significant upside for GSK investors, with the individual segments (Pharma + Vaccine and the Consumer Healthcare segment). GSK is still in the process of performing this integration and the spin-off is a few years out. I will continue monitoring the progress with the JV and the spin-off and provide updates through more articles in the future.

The ~5.5% dividend yield provides a comfortable yield for long-term investors to wait for the company’s initiatives to pay off in the long run. I recommend GSK to investors with a 3 to 5-year investment horizon.

