In this wide ranging conversation we cover a lot of ground and Michael talks about what this means for markets and what we can do to mitigate these problems.

He identifies 4 problems in the U.S; the economy, the pandemic, internal strife and external strife.

In this episode of the special situations cast I’m interviewing Michael Wilkerson. Michael is the CEO of Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTCPK:FFXXF). Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF), lead by the value investing legend Prem Watsa holds a controlling stake. Fairfax Africa Holdings just did a transformative transaction which turned the company into, what is essentially, the major African private equity firm.

Michael believes America stands at a critical juncture. He perceives four distinct crises that are converging and threaten the United States.

A looming economic crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic

Escalating conflicts with China

Social unrest within the U.S.

Inflation caused by supply chain disruptions and potentially fiscal loosening of a magnitude we've never seen in the U.S. Michael views government policies in response to the pandemic as a risk factor. He also sees China as a serious threat that shouldn't be ignored any longer. We go over all of these threats and what it may mean for markets.

I don't agree with all of one's of Michael's viewpoints. But I didn't have to be to really enjoy how he takes you step-by-step through these major issues. In the book Michael dives deep into the history behind the problems. He uses historical analogs effectively to paint a picture of why these issues matter to markets and to us as humans.

I'll confess I'm often thinking from the investors perspective first. Conversations like this with Michael, and Perth Tolle about the state of global freedom a few weeks ago, remind me that there are issues that transcend what the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ (QQQ) are doing over the next twelve months.

Michael makes a great case that we need to take these issues seriously and think them through. What I found really innovative is his argument that these forces feed off each other to coalesce into a metaphorical Stormwall facing America. The clouds have been gathering for a long time and now it is clear to everyone storm is coming.

How bad it will be, remains an open question.

Because the situation we are facing is so complex and we only had one hour I feel like we left a lot of super interesting avenues insufficiently explored. A book does nuance a lot more justice anyway. I really enjoyed the conversation and learned

Find out more about Michael and Stormwall here. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

