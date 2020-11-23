A big part of making money through investment is not losing it. The market goes up over time and by staying invested, people will tend to grow their wealth. It is often investing mistakes that derail the pace of wealth accumulation and many of these are avoidable.

At REIT Wealth Builder I put every REIT though a vetting process before it makes it into the portfolio and today I’m going to share a bit of that process with you. Specifically, I want to focus on how to avoid bad management because investing in a poorly managed REIT can lead to devastating results.

Value destruction from mismanagement

There are 2 main ways for management teams to destroy value:

Incompetence/apathy Not aligned with shareholders

The first is somewhat rare because REITs have enough scale that they can just hire talent. It is the second of which investors should be wary. Misaligned management exists across every sector of the economy but because I study REITs specifically, I am more aware of the good and bad REIT management teams. In particular, I would stay away from Ashford Inc (AINC) and RMR Group (RMR).

Ashford Inc. manages Ashford Hospitality (AHT) and Braemar Hospitality (BHR) which have vastly underperformed with 1 year total returns of -85% and -61% respectively.

To be fair, hotels have been a challenged sector, so the underperformance is partially a result of that backdrop, but these particular companies have done significantly worse than hotel peers.

RMR manages quite a few publicly traded REITs including Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), Service Property Trust (SVC) and Office Properties Income Trust (OPI). Each of these has dramatically underperformed.

Even ILPT is underperforming despite being an industrial REIT which is one of the strongest sectors. Please note that these management teams being misaligned is just my opinion as an analyst and in no way am I accusing either of anything illegal. I have previously documented just a small portion of what I perceive as the mismanagement at Ashford and RMR and hopefully this warning helped steer some investors away from these entities before the drop.

These are not the only misaligned REITs presently and there will be more that crop up in the future. Thus, it behooves us to have a way to spot misalignment before shareholders get burned.

Sources of misalignment

Compensation that is tied to size rather than performance per share. Transaction volume incentives Huge severance packages Board of directors aligned with management instead of shareholders

A good structure for compensation or bonuses would be something in which compensation is related to funds from operations per share (FFO/share) such that management is incented to grow the company in a way that benefits shareholders. If instead compensation is tied to absolute FFO, management can simply issue shares and buy properties with the proceeds. FFO goes up but it likely is not going up on a per share basis. With this structure management is enriched and shareholders are diluted.

Transaction fees or other incentives similarly encourage management to take actions even if those actions are not beneficial to shareholders. When compensation includes substantial bonuses or fees related to property transactions it will often lead to frequent churning of the portfolio; buying and selling properties in a way that doesn’t necessarily have strategic or financial value. Finally, large severance packages and a board too closely tied to management each serve the function of entrenching management. Managers that can’t really be fired either don’t work as hard or can get away with more things.

Misalignment is more common among externally managed REITs than internally managed, so a wise investor may be more cautious with external management. Some even go so far as to avoid it altogether, but I think that is a mistake because there have been some clear winners among external managers. NexPoint Residential (NXRT), Global Medical REIT (GMRE) and Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) were all externally managed and put up great return numbers for shareholders (GMRE recently internalized).

Decision-based attribution

The most reliable way to avoid bad management and invest with good management is to study the decisions made over the course of the team’s tenure. REITs are nice for this because there are discreet and significant decision points which reveal the caliber of management. In performing due diligence on a REIT I like to look at the following:

Property acquisitions/dispositions

Equity issuance

Structure of financing

STAG Industrial (STAG) and Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) are both industrial REITs, but their property acquisitions and dispositions make it clear in my eyes that STAG is the stronger company. STAG’s acquisitions are usually at cap rates (rates of return) just a bit higher than the market cap rate for a property of similar quality. With each purchase they are accruing a little bit of extra return by scouring the market for better deals. STAG rejects the majority of properties in its pipeline and only executes on the most opportunistic. This is evident in the higher cap rates.

LXP seems to be doing the opposite. They were formerly an office/industrial hybrid and only after industrial became the winning sector did LXP decide to move toward industrial pure-play. In my opinion, LXP was chasing the hot sector and too late to the game. I have not been impressed with the cap rates on either their office dispositions or their industrial acquisitions as the trade resulted in a spread of approximately negative 200 basis points.

By selling assets at high cap rates and buying assets at low rates of return, cashflows suffer.

Would you sell a 7% yielding bond to buy a 5% yielding bond?

I suppose if the 7% yielding bond were in trouble fundamentally it could be correct, but that might also just mean the 7% bond should not have been bought in the first place.LXP has done this for decades. Buying bad assets only to have to replace them later with lower yielding assets. Over time, this has eroded earnings and destroyed vast amounts of shareholder value.

Source: SNL Financial

So today, LXP claims to be an industrial REIT and many investors are unfortunately being fooled into buying it, but this is, in my opinion, a very weak management team. They have destroyed so much value and I have not seen any signs of improvement.

Key financing decisions

REITs are extremely asset heavy compared to other companies and this makes the financing decisions such as when to issue equity and how to structure financing of utmost importance. At any given time, a REIT can finance a property acquisition with secured debt, unsecured debt, preferred equity or common equity and usually one of these options will be far more efficient than the others.

Generally speaking, misaligned management teams have a penchant for preferred equity, I suspect because it does not have a maturity so it is permanent capital. I am particularly cautious with REITs that have a preferred heavy capital stack and generally view preferreds as bad for common shareholders.

Preferreds have a substantially higher coupon than debt, so more FFO is lost to what is essentially interest payments and since the preferreds are still senior to the common, it is irrelevant to common shareholders that preferreds are junior to debt. There are times when a preferred is appropriate, but most of the time it would be better for investors if the company were to use either common equity or debt.

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) is a REIT with an upside-down capital structure. It is a small company with a market cap of around $430mm (including OP units), but it has an enormous amount of preferred at just under $2B in the series A alone along with other smaller issues.

Source: SNL Financial

This preferred is costing shareholders far more than debt financing and over time erodes value.

Finding good management

In addition to analyzing the decisions made by management teams I find it crucial to meet with them face-to-face. Character is just as important as skill and only by getting to know them can one discern integrity.

As an institutional investor I have some advantages in that I get to attend conferences and meet with CEOs. At the November REITworld conference I met with a dozen REIT management teams, some of whom I liked and others not so much.

I like to ask REIT managers tough questions and see how they respond.

A good honest manager will tell you what aspects of the business are struggling while bad managers tend to deflect.

The importance of meeting with management teams is a bit unfair to individual investors as most CEOs won’t meet with individual investors. To mitigate this inequity, I will share some of my takeaways with you.

Management Meeting Notes – CORR and SAFE

One of the most honest and straight forward CEOs is Dave Schulte of CorEnergy Infrastructure (CORR). He told me exactly the troubles created by unprecedented black swan events in the oil and gas space and precisely how those things have hurt the company. There was no sugar coating, just clear description. He then went on to describe how the company is navigating the challenging environment so as to preserve as much shareholder value as possible. Oil and gas continue to struggle so it may still be too early to invest in CORR, but the strong management and the good decisions made during the crisis mean it is likely that there will be a time to invest. I will be watching for that opportunity.

Safehold (SAFE) meeting Jay Sugarman (runs SAFE via iStar) is an interesting man and clearly passionate about ground leases. He detailed how the collateral of the property sitting on the owned land makes the lease income functionally very high credit as well as providing a big payoff at the end of the almost 100 year lease when SAFE gets to assume ownership of the property.

I largely agree with him that the ground lease is a great asset type for a REIT. The combination of durability with the long term payoff is great. However, I do not find investment in SAFE to be wise at the moment. The stock has been very hyped causing it to be overvalued and I take issue with a portion of its business model: Since ground leases are so durable, going in cash yields are quite low. Thus, to make it work at a REIT level, overhead has to be very lean so that there is profit left for shareholders after paying expenses.

SAFE has high G&A expense, which in my opinion, does not combo well with the low cash yields inherent to the asset class. So, while I like ground leases, SAFE is a no touch for me.

Immediately actionable meetings

Putting it together

It is tempting to strive for home run stocks, but the cleanest and most reliable way to build wealth is to minimize mistakes. One of the most avoidable mistakes is investing with bad management. The concepts discussed in this article are not guaranteed to dodge every bullet, but they go a long way to reducing risk.