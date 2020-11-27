Our Take On Barry Ritholtz's Yield Recommendations

We also highlight a number of options we continue to like and hold across our Income Portfolios: GDO, DX.PB, PHK, NVHAX.

Our view is that there are better ways to maintain quality, shorten up duration and increase yield than what Barry suggests.

It is no secret that income investors are living in a historically low yield world. There has been a lot of advice across the market commentariat for how investors should adjust to this reality. In this article we take a look at a recent article by Barry Ritholtz, called "Yield Hunters Have Three Options" where he lays out his recommendations for investors for how to approach an environment of low risk-free rates. We've been big fans of Barry's since the last financial crisis when he offered perceptive commentary on the market. However, our view is that his recommendations in the article are off the mark, at least for individual income investors.

Our takeaways are that while risk-free rates are indeed low, yield is still on offer in certain places of the income market. Secondly, there are better ways to move up in quality beyond nearly risk-free corporate and muni bonds. And thirdly, investors have other ways to shorten up duration without switching to 3-month TBills.

We also highlight a number of income options that offer decent yields as well as attractive risk/reward in this market environment and that we continue to like and hold across our Income Portfolios.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO)

Dynex Capital 7.625% Series B (DX.PB)

PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)

Nuveen Short Duration High Yield Municipal Bond Fund (NVHAX)

Goodbye Capital Gains?

Before getting into the meat of Barry's recommendations, let's first take a look at Barry's comment that not only do bonds, by which he means Treasuries, yield very little but they also "hold out much less prospect of creating capital gains". This seems perfectly obvious when we look back on the path of interest rates over the last 40 years, however, it misses a number of important factors. First, inflation is much more anchored at current level than it was in the prior decades. If it were simply true that bonds were a more attractive hold anytime above current yields, then it would have been a good idea to buy bonds all the way through the 60s and 70s when Treasury yields were well above current levels. But that would have been a spectacularly bad thing to do as rates continued to climb higher into the early 80s. What this means is that well-anchored inflation means the kind of spike in rates we saw decades ago is simply not a realistic outcome. So, investors should look not just at the level of rates (which are low, yes) but also their key driver - inflation (which is much more stable and has defied all developed market central bank efforts to push it higher). In addition to better inflation control, the Fed is evaluating yield-curve control options which would further support the asymmetric case for maintaining some duration exposure in the current environment.

Secondly, that interest rates have no or little room to fall from here is simply false. 30-year yields are 0.67% off their lows earlier in the year, having retraced 2/3 of their drop since the March drawdown. With 30-year Treasury yields at 1.66% and long-end rates in Europe and Japan at negative levels there is certainly a lot of room for US rates to move lower.

Thirdly, duration has grown over the last decade (in some part due to bonds featuring lower coupons as well as a shift toward longer maturities) so it doesn't take as much of a drop in interest rates to deliver the same percentage gain in fixed-income benchmark holdings.

Source: GMO

Fourthly, it's not clear what sort of capital gain return Barry would find appealing however the move in 30-year Treasury yields from 2.3% to 1.66% delivered a return for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF of about 18% which doesn't sound all that bad.

None of this is to say that interest rates aren't going higher or that it wouldn't be nicer if nominal and real rates were higher but the current level of rates has to be taken alongside the rest of the macro environment, inflation outlook and the stance of the Fed.

Given the low level of risk-free rates, Barry says that investors have 3 options:

1) take on more risk to generate higher yields; 2) lower return expectations (temporarily); or 3) accept low rates as something they cannot change.

Let's take a look at these in turn.

1. Take More Risk

Barry's recommendations here are three-fold: 1) buy high-grade corporate bonds, 2) buy preferreds, 3) increase equity allocation.

As far as the first recommendation, Barry says that AAA corporate bonds are yielding 2.7%, making them more attractive than Treasuries with little additional risk of default. It's not clear where Barry is getting the 2.7% figure since the ICE BofA AAA Index Yield stands more than 1% below 2.7% at 1.66% as of 16-November. Even if we restrict ourselves to the 20+ maturity bonds we only get to low 2s in yield. You'd have to go back to mid 2019 to get to a 2.7% figure.

Source: FRED

It's a little unclear why Barry thinks that taking more risk ends with buying AAA corporate bonds. Perhaps he is quite risk averse but surely the majority of income investors have a higher risk appetite than just AAA bonds? And of course, there are other sectors outside of corporate credit that have proven to be fairly robust such as non-agency RMBS, investment-grade rated CLOs which have never suffered a default, baby bonds of BDCs and more.

Moving onto the preferreds recommendation, Barry says that "these securities sell at par to yield about 5% or better". It's not clear why he is focused on the "par" amount since preferreds trade at whatever price they trade which is pretty often higher or lower than "par", by which he really means liquidation preference rather than par, but that's being pedantic. Perhaps he means that investors should buy preferreds at their IPOs but retail investors have to buy them in the secondary at whatever price they happen to trade at. Plus, recent issues have not been all that close to Barry's 5%. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) issued at 4.375%, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued at 3.90%, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) at 4.70%. Sure, some preferreds get priced at 5% or above but in this environment not a whole lot.

The other problem with Barry's 5% comment is that he's probably looking at the current yields of preferred ETFs which are not all that far from 5%. The problem with this analysis as we pointed out earlier is that it looks at stripped yield whereas we should look at yield-to-worst. The yield breakdown across sectors from Nuveen as of last week shows that preferreds YTW is trading at 2.78% - a far cry from 5%. Are there attractive preferreds with YTW 5% or more - yes, there are but it's wrong to imply that the market is trading at a 5% "yield".

Source: Nuveen

Barry's third recommendation is to increase equity allocation. Here, he is focused on driving higher total returns and is less focused on increasing yield and so this recommendation seems orthogonal to the article's title. In fact, from a yield perspective, increasing an allocation to equities would likely decrease the yield of an average income portfolio as well as make it more vulnerable to a drawdown, making it more difficult to maintain dry powder and rebalance into attractive investments on any market pullback.

2. Lower Return Expectations

Barry's second recommendation on dealing with a low level of yields is to lower return expectations. Here, Barry suggests to 1) build a bond ladder and 2) buy high-quality munis. This strategy is akin to hunkering down by moving up in quality and reducing duration. The trouble with this approach is that it's not very sustainable for most income investors. Very high-quality, short-dated munis and corporate bonds will deliver yields not much higher than 1% which is typically way below what income investors require. There are ways to maintain quality allocations and shorten-up duration while earning yields closer to 3-5%. This can involve investment-grade securitized credit such as CLOs, high-yield short-duration munis, floating-rate securities and more.

3. Accept Low Rates as Reality

Barry's third option for dealing with low yields is to "accept the current rate regime as the new normal". His two recommendations here are to 1) consider TIPS which he says are designed to protect against fast-moving inflation and 2) shorten duration by moving into 3-month Bills.

These recommendations don't jive very well with accepting the "current rate regime" but rather try to suggest ways of dealing with rising inflation and interest rates. The trouble with the TIPS recommendation as a way of dealing with higher inflation and rates as we pointed out earlier is that TIPS carry duration risk so while their principal will adjust higher with inflation, their price will fall as interest rates rise along with inflation. Barry says that "getting 6% on your Treasuries doesn't preserve your purchasing power if inflation is 7%". This is true but the trouble with holding TIPS when inflation hits 7% is that 1) you will outperform Treasuries which is great but 2) your TIPS allocation will be hugely underwater, unless, miraculously, interest rates remain where they are now.

In our view, there are much better ways of dealing with rising inflation and interest rates by holding floating-rate securities, preferreds that are pegged to 5-year Treasury yields, funds like the PIMCO High Income Fund which have high exposure to yield curve steepening and short-maturity investments like target-maturity ETFs or near-maturity baby bonds. A portfolio of these securities can easily top 5-6% yield while Barry's recommendations will yield significantly below 1%.

Bits and Bobs

Apart from our comments above there are a number of other strategies investors can employ to maintain decent yields of their income portfolios.

First is that the CEF market remains attractively priced. Underlying asset valuations are not overly expensive, leverage costs are low and discounts are wider of their pre-drawdown levels. A number of funds are generating sustainable yields of mid-to-high single digits.

Source: Systematic Income

Secondly, there is a whole host of alpha strategies that we have discussed in the past that investors can turn to when income levels decrease. These strategies can generate additional returns over and above that of income.

And thirdly, investors should consider a number of traditionally overlooked income sectors that boast attractive yields as well as positive year-on-year returns.

Source: Systematic Income

Across the broader income space we continue to like the following securities which offer attractive yields alongside a strong risk/reward profile.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Dynex Capital 7.625% Series B

PIMCO High Income Fund

Nuveen Short Duration High Yield Municipal Bond Fund

Takeaways

Despite low risk-free rates, we think that the current market environment is still fairly attractive. Decent yield is still on offer in certain places of the income market that don't require investors to move way down the quality spectrum or to increase their duration exposure. Alpha opportunities, overlooked income sectors, wide discounts across CEFs should continue to support income levels and drive portfolio returns for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDO, PHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.