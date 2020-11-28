New highs in Bitcoin could increase pressure on the digital currencies and Mr. Dorsey- GBTC moved higher and lower with Bitcoin- More products on the horizon.

When I first heard about Bitcoin almost ten years ago, I thought it was nothing more than another video game. My first exposure to the world of video games was in college when Pong, Ms. Pacman, and Asteroids burst on the scene. After graduating, I did not pay much attention to the new and improved games with increasingly sophisticated graphics and strategies.

My sons discovered video games at young ages. They were great babysitters. Super Mario and other games occupied their time. I would often put them to bed after sitting for hours with controllers, their eyeballs spinning in their head from exhaustion.

In 2010, one of my friends told me about Bitcoin and mining for the tokens. I assumed it was the newest iteration of another video game; boy, was I wrong. In 2010, a Bitcoin was worth $0.06; by the end of 2017, the tokens were going for over $20,000. Bitcoin is a revolutionary asset, and blockchain is the basis for accounting and operations for the future. I wish I had the foresight to realize that Bitcoin’s birth was the beginning of a new means of exchange that would challenge fiat currencies.

As Bitcoin was trading at around the $10,000 level less than two months ago, the market appeared to be undergoing a technical breakout to the upside. One of the technology-based payments company made a significant investment in digital currency. Over the past weeks, the value of that investment and price of Square’s (SQ) stock have leaped higher. Meanwhile, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) tracks Bitcoin’s price. We are likely to see many products in the digital currency asset class over the coming months and years.

A $50 million investment that is up over 55% in under two months

On October 8, Square, Inc. announced it purchased approximately 4,709 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $50 million. The per coin price was $10,638.83 per token.

The chart shows that Bitcoin futures were $10,680 level at the low on October 8. After rising to a high of $19,605 on November 25, the digital currency asset class leader pulled back to $16,625 on November 27, which was still an over 55% increase from the day of Square’s announcement.

Meanwhile, SQ shares rose from $183.50 on October 8 to the $212 level on November 27, an increase of 15.5%. Square’s $50 million purchase was worth almost $78.3 million at the end of last week, not bad for an investment made under two months ago. While the stock market has rallied since early October, the Bitcoin purchase certainly did not hurt SQ’s share price.

Bitcoin is a global political football

Bitcoin and the rest of the digital currency asset class are novel instruments. They are a natural progression of the technological era that has shrunk the world in communications, business flows, and many aspects of life. Cryptocurrencies are pan-global means of exchange. They transcend borders and political systems.

Central banks, monetary authorities, and governments maintain control of individual and global economies via control of the money supply. Broad adoption of Bitcoin, another digital currency, or a group of the exchange instruments would remove a significant element of that control. Therefore, Bitcoin and other tokens are a political football for leaders worldwide.

In the US, in hearings in the House of Representative and the Senate, there was more than a little pushback from legislators with Facebook’s (FB) proposed Libra digital currency. While Congress has expressed many concerns about FB and other technology leaders, the government’s attitude towards Libra was more a commentary on the growth of the asset class. The higher the price of Bitcoin moves and the more the asset class’s market cap grows, the more concerned governments will become. Control of the money supply is a critical power for governments. The pan-global nature of the structure of cryptocurrencies runs counter to that power. It also reflects the overall distrust in governments and erodes the full faith and credit in fiat forms of legal tender.

Governments are embracing blockchain technology that is the child of the cryptocurrencies, but they will continue to suppress the growth of the tokens as a means of exchange for as long as possible. Eventually, governments will create digital currencies within their control, but that could take years, if not decades, given the pace at which governmental change occurs.

Jack Dorsey runs two companies- Twitter and Square

Jack Dorsey is a brilliant man. He is a founder of two successful companies, Square (SQ) and Twitter (TWTR). He is also the CEO of both companies, a unique position that has drawn some criticism from investors and regulators. The combined market cap of the two companies was almost $131.5 billion as of November 27. While Twitter has a higher profile, SQ’s market cap was over $94.6 billion.

SQ is a payment and point-of-sale solutions company in the US and worldwide. The company operates in the heart of the global payments system. Therefore, the investment in Bitcoin that reflects an embrace of digital currencies is an acknowledgment of the instruments’ utility. Simultaneously, it is a passive-aggressive slap in the face of leaders in Washington, DC, and other world capitals.

Mr. Dorsey is already in the hot seat- Bitcoin could make his life more difficult

Over the past weeks, Jack Dorsey has found himself before US legislators regarding Twitter’s (TWTR) protection under Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act. Section 230 states that “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.” Some members of the US House and Senate believe that Twitter’s decision to qualify, quantify, and edit posts on the platform make the company a publisher. This position would not receive protection under Section 230. Removal of the protection would open the company to litigation. Mr. Dorsey already faces lots of governmental scrutiny, and his investment in Bitcoin, which helped to ignite the latest rally, may only increase the pressure on the CEO.

Square and its CEO are not the only high-profile people acknowledging and investing in digital currencies these days. Legendary traders and investors including, Paul Tudor Jones, Stanley Druckenmiller, and others, have invested in the burgeoning asset class. Some have gone as far as saying they believe Bitcoin could replace gold as a global asset. Governments hold almost 20% of the gold ever mined in the world’s history as part of their foreign currency reserves. The idea that Bitcoin could take gold’s place is a challenge to the status quo.

As a high-profile CEO of two companies, Jack Dorsey is in the unenviable position of fighting the US government on two fronts. Section 230 protection for TWTR on one front, and SQ’s involvement and encouragement of Bitcoin on the other.

New highs in Bitcoin could increase pressure on the digital currencies and Mr. Dorsey- GBTC moved higher and lower with Bitcoin- More products on the horizon

The higher Bitcoin rises, the hotter the lights are likely to shine on Jack Dorsey. He may have gotten a bit of a reprieve at the end of last week as the price fell on Thanksgiving Day.

The Bitcoin price rose from a 2020 low of $4210 in March, during the risk-off period to its latest high of $19,605 on November 25. A correction on November 26 and 27 pushed the price to just over 16,600 after Bitcoin’s value more than quadrupled in eight months. The price of the digital currency has more than doubled since late July.

The chart shows that Bitcoin came within $1045 of its December 2017 all-time high. A new high in the cryptocurrency would likely cause legislators across the globe to take note. Increased regulation and bans on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in some countries could interfere with the asset class’s growth. Time will tell if the governments can stop the ascent of an asset class that provides incredible utility, but they can considerably slow it down. Meanwhile, the market cap of the asset class at around the $500 billion level as of November 27 is small, considering Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) each have market caps of over $1.60 trillion.

I am bullish on the prospects for the digital currency class, but we could see a very bumpy ride on the upside. The most direct route for a risk position in Bitcoin is to purchase the tokens through platforms. The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is a product that follows the price of the digital currency. GBTC has a market cap of $3.303 billion and trades an average of over 7.6 million shares each day. Bitcoin’s value over quadrupled from the March low to the November 25 high.

The chart shows that GBTC rose from the March low of $5.01 to the November 25 high of $24.06 per share as it kept pace with the move in Bitcoin. Meanwhile, the growing interest in digital currencies will likely cause more investible derivative products to emerge over the coming months.

Square and other high-profile market participants lit a bullish fuse under Bitcoin. I believe that governments will continue to resist the growth of the asset class. We should see lots of volatility in Bitcoin and the other almost 7,800 cryptocurrencies. I would be a cautious buyer of Bitcoin and other leading digital currencies on price weakness as their adoption seems inevitable. When it comes to SQ, Jack Dorsey could be the poster boy for government displeasure in 2021. The founder and CEO of SQ and TWTR is also a billionaire, which puts him in a vulnerable position as the administration changes hands in early 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.