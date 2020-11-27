AGNCN's value is better than AGNCM, but not quite as good as AGNCO or AGNCP.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has 4 preferred shares. When we wrote on them in Preferred Shares Week 228, there was an enormous arbitrage opportunity. That opportunity STILL exists.

Brief Version

We can sum this up very quickly. Ranking the shares from most attractive to least attractive (using current prices), the order is:

Tie between AGNCP (AGNCP) and AGNCO (AGNCO) AGNCN (AGNCN) AGNCM (AGNCM)

The gap between the shares is large enough that investors in AGNCM or AGNCN should really be swapping for AGNCP or AGNCO.

For investors in AGNCN this is a lower priority. For investors in AGNCM, this is a high priority.

Index Cards

Below we have the index cards for each share:

Since these cards were prepared, the shares rallied by relatively similar amounts. Consequently, the relative value situation still remains.

Which Shares to Pick?

AGNCO and AGNCP are great deals. Both great. Based on the latest prices (shown above), we lean towards AGNCP. They are in the target range by a very similar amount, but AGNCP’s recent underperformance has been remarkable. Those shares were in the neutral rating quite recently.

On the other hand, AGNCM is terribly expensive when compared to AGNCO or AGNCP. This is a high-priority switch for any investors in AGNCM. Even those who rarely trade should be looking hard at this opportunity. The difference in future cash flows is dramatic. AGNCO and AGNCP offer investors a substantially better deal and errors in relative pricing (between two shares from the same REIT) are rarely this large.

The valuation for AGNCN is in between the other shares.

Disparity

This is the biggest disparity among preferred shares from the same REIT in the market today and one of the biggest disparities we’ve seen in the last few months. Investors are dramatically overpaying for the higher yield upfront.

How absurd is it?

Using pricing from the index cards above:

Investors can sell AGNCM for $22.63, and buy AGNCP for $21.34. On each share, they would clear $1.29.

After this trade, they “miss out” on about $.19 in income per year - for 3.5 years. That’s it. After that, the fixed-rate dividend ends. The investor who swapped saved $1.29 upfront and “missed out” on about $.67 in dividends over 3 years.

Which is better? $1.29 in your hand today or $.67 over 3.5 years.

After 3.5 years, AGNCM goes to a floating rate while AGNCP remains at a fixed-rate for another 1 year. Would you rather have the higher fixed-rate or the lower floating rate?

AGNCP wins.

What happens when both are floating? AGNCP pays a spread of 4.697% and AGNCM pays a spread of 4.332%. That difference in spreads is worth $.09125 per share per year. That’s right, AGNCP gets a bigger dividend. AGNCP wins again.

If the difference remains close to the current level ($1.29 difference), there is no mathematically acceptable reason for investors to pick AGNCM. Consequently, we would encourage even buy-and-hold investors to swap for AGNCO or AGNCP.

Note: As of 11/26/2020 the difference between AGNCP and AGNCM was $1.34, slightly larger than the prior difference of $1.29.

What about AGNCN?

We also need to highlight that AGNCN should be swapped for either AGNCO or AGNCP. The gap here isn’t quite as large as it is for AGNCM, but it is still substantial.

To ensure we’ve got that message through:

Investors in AGNCM should swap for AGNCO or AGNCP. This is a home run with the bases loaded.

Investors in AGNCN should swap for AGNCO or AGNCP. This is a home run.

Here is the $100k Chart to hammer that point home:

Investors can use any starting period they want. The current price discrepancy is extremely unusual. Since the chart demonstrates how much needed to be invested on any prior day to reach $100k as of the chart date, you can estimate the difference in shares at a glance. You can see that the black and green lines are on top throughout the period. In a more efficient situation, the shares would swap back and forth while remaining very close to each other.

How important is this kind of relative value analysis? It is so important we ran it in the title of our prior sector update:

Current Cards

While the shares increased in value by a similar amount, we wanted to include the latest index cards as well:

Source: The REIT Forum

We'll make a couple of adjustments here.

The index cards have AGNCO and AGNCP at a neutral rating. That happened because shares rallied into our neutral range. However, the same can be said about every mortgage REIT preferred share during the month of November. Consequently, we will be updating the targets. The exact new targets are not set yet, but they will result in the following outlooks:

Bearish on AGNCM

Neutral on AGNCN

Bullish on AGNCO / AGNCP

Conclusion

Shares of AGNCM are looking very expensive compared to shares of AGNCO or AGNCP. Investors get a dramatically better deal with shares of AGNCO or AGNCP. When comparing AGNCO and AGNCP, the valuations are very similar. AGNCP gives up a little bit on yield, but gets a bit more on upside for a call scenario. The choice between the two, at current prices, will depend on which trait an investor values more.

If the investor already owns shares of one, they might decide to allocate to the other. Currently, we have positions in both AGNCO and AGNCP, but we might decide to add to either one. We do not expect to sell either position in the immediate future at prices near the current level.

We also own shares of AGNC's common stock, where we are considering whether we wish to harvest our unrealized capital gain. We haven't made a decision on that position yet.

Ratings: Bearish on AGNCM, Neutral on AGNCN, Bullish on AGNCO / AGNCP

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCO, AGNCP, AGNCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.