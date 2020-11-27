Following a review of another strong set of results from NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE), I am increasingly positive on the continued mix shift towards cloud. At the current run rate, cloud revenues are expected to exceed $1 billion in fiscal 2021, with gross margins also set for expansion to 70+% longer term. Relative to most cloud plays, NICE shares are also reasonably priced at c. 38x NTM P/E while sustaining double-digit EPS growth.

Cloud Momentum Accelerates in FQ3

NICE posted total revenue growth of 6.5% Y/Y, ahead of consensus, on another quarter of acceleration in the cloud business (+35% Y/Y vs. 30% Y/Y last quarter). As a result, cloud alone now contributes c. 50% of overall revenue, with cloud and services combined rising to a c. 91% contribution. While product revenue saw another quarter of declines at -32% Y/Y, the low (and declining) top-line contribution means that NICE is increasingly a cloud-focused play.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 Services (Non-GAAP) 178.6 183.1 173.2 171.0 169.4 Cloud (Non-GAAP) 151.6 167.8 173.4 185.9 204.2 Product (Non-GAAP) 57.0 80.1 64.6 38.3 38.7 Total Revenue (Non-GAAP) 387.1 431.1 411.2 395.1 412.4 Y/Y change 7.9% 4.3% 8.8% 3.6% 6.5%

Source: Company Data

From a bigger picture perspective, the favorable top-line trend confirms the notion that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shifting of contact center operations to the cloud. For instance, net new customer additions gained further traction at +50% Y/Y, reflecting improvements in the cloud deal pipeline across verticals such as government and technology. Additionally, NICE also managed an impressive 80+% conversions of free CXOne@Home licenses to paid subscriptions, another sign of the underlying momentum.

Source: NICE FQ3 Investor Presentation Slides

Higher Cloud Mix Weighs on the Near-Term Margin Profile

While NICE did see its operating income grow 10% Y/Y for the quarter, its operating margins of 28.3% (+100bps Y/Y) were just shy of consensus. However, I would counter that, considering the cloud acceleration, this was to be expected - cloud revenue carries lower gross margins. Nonetheless, the fact that cloud gross margins improved 370 bps Y/Y to 65.6% was impressive and supports management's guidance for a 70+% cloud gross margin target longer term.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 Cloud Gross Margin 61.9% 63.8% 62.9% 65.7% 65.6% Gross Margin 70.9% 72.8% 70.9% 71.0% 71.0%

Source: Company Data

Looking ahead, the FQ4 revenue guidance range of $426-436 million likely incorporates a higher cloud mix, which could have implications for profitability as well. In line with FQ3 trends, the higher-margin product revenue will likely remain subdued, driving the FQ4 non-GAAP EPS guidance range of $1.50-1.60 (-1.4% Y/Y at the midpoint).

CCaaS Tailwinds Underpin Longer-Term Growth Outlook

With less than 10% of global agents using true cloud solutions at present, there remains plenty of room for further migration from on-premise to cloud within the contact center. The key difference today is that COVID-19 has led to the adoption curve accelerating – as outlined at its analyst day event, NICE expects one-third of all agents globally to use cloud solutions by 2025. This implies the opportunity to realize a massive five-fold increase to 5 million agents.

Source: NICE Investor Day Presentation Slides

Furthermore, the addressable market is expanding significantly. While a majority of CXone's historical growth has been driven by small to medium businesses, NICE is seeing greater upmarket traction as market receptivity improves and their go-to-market channels expand. Admittedly, large enterprise conversion to full CXone will be gradual, but the market opportunity is vast at $17 billion, and NICE is positioned to capitalize.

Source: NICE Investor Day Presentation Slides

$1+ Billion Cloud Run Rate in Sight

Encouragingly, NICE appears to be on track for a fiscal 2021 cloud run rate of $1+ billion, which would imply a very favorable c. 25% cloud growth guidance for the upcoming fiscal year. The implicit message is that CCaaS procurement patterns, sparked by changing work-from-home dynamics, are here to stay in a post-COVID-19 environment. Notably, management highlighted (on the FQ3 conference call) that enterprises have been a key driver and are looking to accelerate their cloud transition projects.

"So indeed, we see a great adoption of CXone and acceleration in the adoption. And as I've mentioned, it's got some variety of reasons, and one of them is the increase of adoption in both large enterprises as well as some relatively new verticals. They are not new to customer service, they are new to the adoption. And I would say that the 2 main reasons for that is, first of all, that the large enterprises are getting to the point of simple realization that the time has come to accelerate their move to the cloud. COVID accelerated that realization. It's not related directly to COVID, but just the experience they went through."

These transitions will have significant positive implications for NICE's financials - on-premise to cloud migrations could result in a 3-9x uplift in contract value, for instance. This uplift is driven by the pricing dynamics of cloud contracts, along with the higher attach rates of omnichannel routing and analytics. Alongside the higher cloud ARPUs, cloud gross margins are also likely to trend higher – management sees 70+% gross margins for the cloud business longer term on the back of favorable ARPU trends, scale, and higher attach rates.

Source: NICE Investor Day Presentation Slides

Final Take

With NICE's repositioning towards the cloud gaining momentum, I see cloud revenues exceeding the $1 billion fiscal 2021 target and, along with it, generating stronger margins as the company inches toward its longer-term cloud gross margin target of 70+%. NICE shares currently trade at c. 38x NTM P/E, which is above historical levels, but considering the company's ability to sustain double-digit EPS growth going forward, I think the current valuation is reasonable.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.