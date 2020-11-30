Boeing And Airbus: Two Worlds Apart

In previous years, the order battle between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) was one way for the companies to flex their muscles in a growing market, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort.

However, with the COVID-19 crisis hitting the travel market hard, Airbus and Boeing are facing an unprecedented crisis. At times like these, it's important to keep an eye on orders, deliveries and cancellations. This piece is part of our order and deliveries series on Boeing and Airbus. On top of that, I have bolstered the data side of The Aerospace Forum which allows subscribers to slice order and deliveries by region, customer, aircraft type and more to get detailed visualizations of the current state of the market. In a growth scenario we are heavily focused on orders to assess upward pressure on the production rate. However, we are currently more interested in deliveries and after that the cancellations and orders become interesting.

In this report, we will look at the order inflow in October for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Admittedly, orders and delivery numbers are unlikely to excite any aerospace investor at this point. However, I still do believe that the monthly series on orders, deliveries and cancellations is valuable as it allows us to detect trends early on. The current roadmap seems to be to recover the delivery flows as it's the first reflection of recovery of air travel that shows up in the numbers of the aircraft manufacturers. Other steps that already have been taken are aligning the order book better with future demand and that includes rescheduling deliveries, processing cancellations and reduced expectations for order inflow. We will continue our coverage of combined order activity for the jet makers as it also gives us some insight into company specific or aircraft family specific strengths and weaknesses.

Order overview for October

In October, Airbus received 11 gross orders vs. 0 for bringing the combined total to 11 compared to 425 orders in the same month last year where it should be noted that Airbus accounted for 98% of the orders. You could mark Airbus as the winner of the monthly order battle in terms of gross orders, but at this point the order battle is hardly a way to flex muscles. Also in terms of net orders Airbus had the lead during the October month with 8 net orders versus -12 net orders for Boeing.

Boeing received no orders in October, but processed the following mutations in its order book:

An order for 2 Boeing 787-9s was transferred from Boeing Capital Corporation to the unidentified customer category.

China Development Bank Financial Leasing cancelled orders for 4 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Oman Air cancelled orders for 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Smartwings cancelled orders for 1 Boeing 737 MAX.

An unidentified customer cancelled orders for 4 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

China Cargo Airlines was revealed as the customer for 2 Boeing 777Fs.

The full report on Boeing's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in October can be read here.

During the month of October, Airbus received 11 orders:

A private customer ordered 4 Airbus A220-100s and 1 Airbus A320neo.

Comlux ordered 2 Airbus A220-100s.

SKY Express ordered 2 Airbus A320neos.

An unidentified customer ordered 2 Airbus A321neos.

While order inflow was low, what is to like about Airbus's monthly figures is that the company is managing to keep the cancellations at an appreciable level.

The full report on Airbus' orders and deliveries as well as conversions, cancellations and customer reveals in October can be read here.

Overview of Boeing and Airbus orders year to date

Figure 1: Infographic October 2020 (Source: The Aerospace Forum)

In October, Airbus received one order and three cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 8 net orders for the month. Boeing received no orders but had to remove 12 orders, bringing the net orders for the month to -12. Year-to-date net orders are 308 for Airbus and -393 for Boeing. At this stage and the current market environment, Boeing and Airbus both are focused on keeping their cancellations as low as possible where Boeing obviously will have the more difficult task in doing so.

For the year combined net orders stand at -93, where the number does not reflect Airbus strength and fails to grasp Boeing's weak order year. Airbus has a positive net order tally of 308 units built up in the first month of the year while Boeing saw 393 cancellations in excess of orders. Last year net orders for Boeing and Airbus combined were 590: 542 for Airbus and 48 for Boeing. As expected, the year-over-year lead that held for a couple of months was not big enough to carry the jet makers through the year.

Conclusion

Boeing and Airbus are both seeing significant pressures on order inflow. Airbus seems to be positioned far better simply because it doesn't have a program-specific crisis such as Boeing, but a crisis as we are seeing now… that's something neither jet maker had prepared for. We went from "this will pass" (which is true) to "this will affect the industry in 2020 and beyond." So far, Airbus is doing a far better job than Boeing, but we are at a start of backlogs being stretched further than initially intended and expected and that's pressuring order inflow for the year and leads to cancellations on an uncertain growth profile.

Airbus is in positive territory when it comes to net orders, and while it's a given that net orders will come out far below the levels seen in 2019, we do expect the European jet maker to end up with a positive order tally for the year. The same does not hold for Boeing, where we expect more cancellations for the Boeing 737 MAX but also envision that airlines will gather around the MAX again once it is cleared for service. Boeing and Airbus share the same market realities, but their order inflows tell two different stories.

