Billionaire Investor Says 'Buy REITs' - Part 2

We disagree and believe that now is the best time in 10 years to invest discounted REITs ahead of further cap rate compression.

Many investors view this as reckless. They claim that malls and office buildings are dead, and that cap rates are too low.

Billionaire investor Bruce Flatt is heavily investing in the recovery of real estate and REITs investments.

Last week, I posted an article to discuss Bruce Flatt's recent interview with Bloomberg. This interview is a big deal to all investors, and especially those who have a penchant for value investing.

Bruce Flatt is commonly known as Canada's Warren Buffett. He is a billionaire with a track record that rivals the world's best, and he is also the CEO of Brookfield (BAM), one of the world's largest investment firms.

What is his big bet during the covid-19 crisis?

Real estate.

He already owns a lot of it, and he is buying more. Not only that, but he is also loading up on REITs, which he says provide the "greatest discount" between what you would see as fair value and price.

He explains that the fears of retail and office buildings are overblown and that the 0% interest rate environment will cause property prices to skyrocket in the aftermath of this crisis. As a perpetual contrarian, he is today accumulating shares of discounted REITs and buying properties, while others are fearful.

Not surprisingly, many disagree with his investment strategy. As I posted my thoughts about it, the article received over 50,000 reads and nearly 500 comments.

Many readers were skeptical of Bruce Flatt's approach. This follow-up article is dedicated to them. In what follows, I attempt to provide a rebuttal to the two most popular counter-points:

“You Shouldn't Invest in Real Estate Because Tech is Killing Malls and Office Buildings” “You Shouldn't Invest in Real Estate Because Cap Rates Are Already Very Low"

Let’s review these two claims:

“You Shouldn't Invest in Real Estate Because Tech is Killing Malls and Office Buildings”

The first issue with this statement is that malls and office buildings are only a small fraction of the real estate market. Only ~10% of REITs invest in them, and the remaining ~90% in much more defensive properties:

Warehouses

Distribution centers

Apartment communities

Manufactured housing

Timberland

Grocery-store anchored strip centers

Net lease properties

Data centers

Cell towers

Farmland

Etc...

Most of these properties are doing just fine, and your fears of office buildings and malls shouldn't keep you away from other real estate investments. Today, nearly all REITs get a bad rep and are discounted because of a few struggling property sectors.

Then as you dive deeper into the fundamentals of malls and office buildings, you will find that the fears are overblown.

Early into this crisis, the world went on lockdown and it greatly accelerated the use of technology in our society.

Office employees started to work from home using remote-work technologies like Slack (WORK) and Zoom (ZM).

Shoppers became more familiar with e-commerce websites like Amazon (AMZN) and home entertainment options like Netflix (NFLX).

Many were quick to claim that this would cause the demise of office and mall landlords.

We think that the story is much more nuanced.

Some property owners will suffer, but others will do just fine. Let's start with malls, and then discuss office buildings.

The cold harsh reality is that we have too many malls in the US, and as a result, some malls are today struggling to stay alive. That's a reality that we cannot deny.

However, what most investors appear to ignore is that Class A malls are in a completely different position than the rest of the mall market.

Bruce Flatt is investing in Class A malls and those aren't going anywhere. You could even argue that this crisis will benefit them in the long run because it will reduce competition, and lead to traffic consolidation.

When there are 5 malls in a city, and 3 of them die, you have 2 of them left. Suddenly, these 2 high-quality malls are in a much stronger position as shoppers shift towards these malls, and retailers have fewer options:

Here is the quality spectrum of malls in the US:

Out of about 1,000 malls, only ~270 of them are classified as Class A. You could close 70% of malls, and the highest quality malls will still be mostly unaffected.

Consider that Macerich's (MAC) Class A malls are already back to ~90% of pre-crisis traffic and sales. That's even as we go through a severe recession with high unemployment, no tourism, the elderly locked inside, many retail bankruptcies, and no vaccine.

What makes them so resilient?

They are very well located, and they have become mixed-use destinations. As more shoppers and retailers consolidate towards these properties, we expect the strong to get stronger, and the weak to get weaker.

Bruce Flatt and his team understand that, but most investors don't, and this is why Class A mall REITs are today priced at 20-30 cents on the dollar. We are buying them at High Yield Landlord.

Now let's discuss office buildings.

The pandemic has accelerated the popularity of work-from-home, and it is hurting office REITs.

However, unlike other market participants, we think that this a temporary crisis, and not a secular decline.

Remote-work can be effective for specific companies, especially over the short term, but we doubt that it can replace human interaction forever. In fact, we think that remote working can introduce a lot of risks to businesses. A recent article in the Wall Street Journal discusses these issues:

I have held a lot of conversations with friends and family members who have switched to remote working due to the covid crisis. Practically all of them admit that they work fewer hours, but still get paid the same. Many also say that they would prefer to be in the office and not work from home. These anecdotal experiences coincide with various research studies.

78% of companies expect that 10% or less of their workforce will remain permanently remote. And only 12% of people prefer to work full time from home:

So remote work won’t be a substitute for office space. Companies want people in offices to achieve peak productivity through collaboration, proper training, and efficient communication. And employees also prefer to work from offices because we are social creatures and want human interactions.

Instead, remote work will be a supplement for office space. As an example, employees may work 1-2 days per week from home. In that case, the long term demand for office may not change so materially. As Brookfield recently noted:

With virtually all employees coming into the office at least some of the time, companies will generally need at least the same amount of space as they did before the pandemic.

Moreover, this crisis may cause a reversal in the office densification trend. Right now, people are on top of each other, especially in Manhattan and other highly urban centers. Since 1990, the average square footage per employee has dropped by a staggering 65%. At just ~150 square feet per employee, many companies will have to reconfigure space and lease more of it to abide by the social distancing guidelines. Even assuming a small bump to ~200 sqft per employee, that’s a lot of new demand that should help to counteract the drop in demand coming from increased remote working:

The bottom line is that the office sector has great near term uncertainty, but it is hard for us to foresee a scenario in which the office sector goes into a secular decline.

Amazon (AMZN) continues to heavily invest in its future and office space is essential to that. It is expected to add 3,500 employees in six major cities, including 2,000 jobs in New York.

"The ability to connect with people, the ability for teams to work together in an ad hoc fashion—you can do it virtually, but it isn’t as spontaneous. We are looking forward to returning to the office.” said Ardine Williams, vice president of workforce development at Amazon.

Similarly, Facebook (FB) recently signed a new 10-year lease for 730,000 square feet of space in Manhattan, in addition to 1.5 million square feet signed late last year just a few blocks away.

The CEO of Netflix (NFLX) has also been very vocal about his dislike of remote working:

"I don’t see any positives. Not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, is a pure negative. WSJ: Do you have a date in mind for when your workforce returns to the office? Mr. Hastings: Twelve hours after a vaccine is approved."

The same applies to the CEO of Microsoft (MSFT):

"What does burnout look like? What does that connectivity and the community building look like? One of the things I feel is, hey, maybe we are burning some of the social capital we built up in this phase where we are all working remote. What’s the measure for that?” —Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella

The CEO of Google (GOOG) is also clear on the importance of office space:

"In all scenarios I expect us to need physical spaces to get people together, absolutely. We have a lot of growth planned ahead. …I don’t think our existing footprint is going to be the issue.” —Google CEO, Sundar Pichai"

A lot of companies look at these Tech giants as models of success and office space remains a major aspect of their strategy.

To be clear, this does not mean that office landlords are immune to the pain caused by the covid crisis. They will greatly suffer in the near term, but we don't expect a secular decline, which is what the REIT market is pricing today.

Now's let's move to the other claim made by REIT skeptics:

“You Shouldn't Invest in Real Estate Because Cap Rates Are Already Very Low"

The cap rate is the inverse of a valuation multiple.

If your building generates $100k of NOI and you sell it at a 10% cap rate, then you get $1,000,000. (100/0.1)

However, if you could sell this same building at a 5% cap rate, then you would get $2,000,000. (100/0.05)

That's a $1 million profit.

So cap rate compression is greatly beneficial to property owners. The lower it goes, the more valuable your property becomes.

Cap rates have been compressing for decades, and therefore, today's cap rates may feel low for some investors. They still remember the near 10% cap rates of 20 years ago and it is hard for them to see value in today's 6-7% cap rates:

Yet, we actually think that today's cap rates remain high and will continue to compress much lower. This will of course lead to significant upside for real estate and REIT investors.

Why do we think that?

The cap rate of a property represents the risk-free rate plus a risk spread.

Therefore, when the risk-free rate drops, cap rates need to also follow lower.

With interest rates at historically low levels, investors cannot earn enough income from bonds anymore, and it is forcing them to move into real estate, which is the next best alternative. This has been happening for decades, and this is why cap rates have been compressing:

Back in the year 2000, investors allocated only 5% to real estate.

Today, this is already closer to 25%.

And with interest rates now at 0%...

...This could reach up to 60% within the next 10 years:

Think about all the institutional investors who simply cannot operate without income from investments: pension funds, insurance companies, banks, and endowment funds are all great examples. They are heavily investing in real estate at the moment because they simply have no other alternative.

Brookfield (BAM) estimates that trillions will shift from traditional stocks and bonds into real estate over the coming decade. Right now, private real estate funds are sitting on more cash than ever before. This comes after raising nearly $1 trillion in 2019, a new record.

As more and more capital chases a limited number of deals, prices get bid up, and as a result, cap rates will compress.

The same thing happened in Europe 5-10 years ago. When interest rates dropped to zero, cap rates for prime real estate dropped as low as 2-3%.

In comparison, the 6-7% cap rates that you can still find in the US are enormous. Now that interest rates are down to 0% in the US, it is only natural that we see the same repricing happen.

Unless you think that interest rates will suddenly rise to much higher levels, this repricing is inevitable. And given that the 30-year treasury yields 1.7%, the market is clearly signaling that near-0% interest rates are here to stay.

A Historic Opportunity for REIT Investors

Lower cap rates result in higher property values...

And higher property values result in higher NAVs for REITs.

Because REITs are leveraged and undervalued relative to already discounted NAVs, the upside potential is very significant.

The last time interest rates dropped to zero, REITs nearly tripled in the following 2 years:

Astute investors made fortunex because they understood that 0% interest rates were a major catalyst for undervalued REITs.

Today, it is no different.

REITs are again priced at a near 10-year low even as interest rates have dropped to 0%.

To give you an idea of the upside potential, consider the case of Brookfield Property Partners (BPYU). It estimates that its NAV per share would rise to over $65 per share in a 4% cap rate environment. In comparison, its share price is at just $16 today:

We think that there are even better opportunities than BPYU in today's market, but it is a nice illustration of what impact lower cap rates have on the value of REITs.

BPYU has risen by >50% over the past month, but this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

As cap rates continue to compress to lower levels, we expect REITs to richly reward investors in the coming years, and we have positioned our portfolio accordingly.

Do I know when the repricing will occur?

No. But what I do know is that a lot of money will be made over the coming decade.

