Movement of troops, equipment, and unprecedented diplomatic activity at this time may be signaling hot winds are about to blow across the Mid-east.

Iran and how to deal with its nuclear program looms large and the contrast between Trump policy and expected Biden policy is as different as day and night.

An Engineered Income Investing Analysis:

The 4 Horsemen of the Apocalypse include Pestilence, Famine, Death, and War. Perhaps the only one not looming large in the past year is war. Yet, for the past year, I have warned of winds of war blowing in the mid-east region as the Saudis eye Iran and the 2 major regional powers have been waging proxy wars in the area. Recent moves have forged historic normalization diplomatic agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, along with agreement to with Sudan. Now, this week we get reports of historic top level meets between Saudi and Israeli leaders. For some years now, Saudis and Israel have shared terrorist intelligence. Now, we have news of B52s moved to the Mideast and US troops moving out of Iraq and Pakistan. All this leads to speculation of whether the Saudis, with Trump backing, may be planning the launch of a significant preemptive attack on Iran prior to a Biden administration taking office.

This speculation is grounded in the strong position held by Trump and the Saudis that a return to the Iran nuclear delay agreement should not be allowed. Let's consider a conservative investment idea based on the possible strike to set back Iran and disrupt any possible return to any agreement with Iran for short term nuclear containment. I think it is reasonable to expect that any such strike against Iran will lead to short term instability,, perhaps even a quick regional war for the Mideast. Iran in such an event can be almost sure to hit Israel with a missile and drone attack, with Israel supporting Iranian opponents and striking Iran directly also. Any such actions would surely spike oil prices and shake US stock markets, triggering a significant swoon the broad market indexes. Such issues should resolve fairly rapidly, with recovery within a year.

Based on these assumptions, the following idea for a SPDR S&P500 ETF Trust (SPY) trade should be expected to provide attractive profits whether such a hot regional war arises or not jn the near future. Consider buying the SPY ETF at current market at $357.47 and concurrently selling the 389 day covered calls for 12/17/21 $360.00 @ $26.88 premium for a net debit cost of $330.59. This provides a 7.63% annualized yield rate along with $26.88 (7.52%) downside market protection and 1 year to weather any market swoon cause by any such regional confrontation. In the event such a confrontation does not occur, Barron's reports:

Among the half-dozen Wall Street strategists whom Barron’s recently canvassed, none sees the S&P 500 ending the year very far from current levels. The strategists’ average year-end S&P 500 target is 3492, less than 5% above Friday’s close. The group expects the picture to brighten in 2021, however. The four strategists with published 2021 targets see the S&P settling at 3800 or 3850 next year. Based on the midpoint of that range, the benchmark index could gain about 15% from here.

This would result in the SPY buy-write strategy returning the forecast yield plus a modest additional intrinsic gain of another $2..54.

Additional strategies to take advantage of possible short term regional Mideast instability are to write short term cash secured puts at or near the money on Oil ETFs such as DBO, USL, or BNO, or buy short term cash secure puts for any of the Super Majors, including CVX, RDS.A or RDS.B, COP, BP, XOM, and TOT. I would consider writing the short term December puts so as to focus on any short term events while avoiding longer term issues which could swing in unknown directions.

Closing Thoughts:

I am not a licensed securities dealer or advisor. The views here are solely my own and should not be considered or used for investment advice. As always, individuals should determine the suitability for their own situation and perform their own due diligence before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.