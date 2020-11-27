Keywords Studios (OTC:KYYWF) is a collection of 60+ studios that provide outsourced services to the video game industry. Since its IPO in 2013, Keywords Studios have seen robust revenue growth that has been fueled both organically and through aggressive M&A activity. The company is set to benefit from the ongoing growth in video games that has been accelerated by the coronavirus and the continued outsourcing from the world's largest publishers.

Being a collection of studios, Keywords reports results using the seven different categories in the figure below.

Image Source: Image created using the data provided in Investor Presentation-November

In particular, game development and marketing services have been labeled priority segments by management, experiencing 25.7% & 7.9% organic growth in H1 2020. Historically all segments have seen positive revenue growth both organically and via acquisition. In H1 2020, however, localization was a rare exception experiencing negative growth due to COVID-19. Localization did return to growth in July and August, so this isn't concerning in the long run.

Video game Industry

The video game industry is firing on all cylinders in 2020, with 159.3 billion dollars spent by consumers representing 9.3% growth YoY. This increase has allowed Keywords Studios to experience substantial organic revenue growth over the years, including 15.5% in 2019. The investment in video games is very diverse, with all regions of the world experiencing positive growth and all consoles experiencing positive growth. This growth should remain a tailwind for Keywords Studios for the next decade.

Image Source: Newzoo Global Games Market Report 2020

Keywords Studios' Global position

One of Keywords Studio’s competitive advantages is its only truly global provider of outsourced creative and technical services in video games. In the figure below, you can see how far Keywords' reach goes with development studios of all segments scattered worldwide. This allows it to be as close to its customers as possible, whether in North America or Australia. Their M&A in 2019 was specifically curated towards gathering more capabilities in their underdeveloped regions, and this should benefit them moving forward.

Image Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Outsourcing Trend

Keywords Studios is the largest player in outsourcing development and should see massive investment shifted its way. The development of a video game is naturally lumpy; it requires significant resources to deliver massive projects in tight time frames leading up to release. However, once the project is over, many studios find themselves with an overstaffed team for the remaining work needed to maintain/update the game. By outsourcing, publishers can seamlessly grab talent until completing their project and then return workers to Keywords Studios. The trend towards outsourcing is already taking place and will only accelerate in future years. As of right now, outsourcing hovers around 30%, with the potential to reach 60-80% by the end of the decade. Keyword studios already have a diverse portfolio of publishers with 23 of the top 25 video game brands as clients.

Image Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

M&A

The video game industry is the perfect industry to carry out M&A as it is highly fragmented. Keywords Studios have capitalized on this with 44 acquisitions since its IPO in 2013, having also introduced three completely new revenue segments in that same time period. Studios are usually acquired at 1x revenue, barring a few exceptions. Management currently targets 4-10 acquisitions per year worth 30-80 million. As stated before, Game development and Art Creation have highlighted segments for Keywords Studios. This is due to 80% of Game development taking place in-house, leaving a large market share to be possibly absorbed. Marketing Service & Art Creation is being targeted because it is the most fragmented segment with 100+ suppliers.

Image Source: Keywords Studio's Annual Report 2019

Keywords' M&A engine in 2020 has so far resulted in 3 acquisitions:

Heavy Iron Studios-Game development(13.3mil)

Coconut Lizard-Game development(2mil)

Maverick-Marketing Service & Art Creation(3.6mil)

These acquisitions follow a 110.7 million Euro capital raise in May 2020, which was made specifically to capitalize on studios less equipped to handle the pandemic. I'd expect a slew of acquisitions within the next 3-6 months if the opportunities are available, as management said they planned on deploying it.

Organic Growth

Keywords Studios also has attractive organic growth to help back up its robust M&A engine. The company saw 15% organic growth in 2019 and 8% in H1 2020. Looking past COVID-19 disruptions, we should see revenue reaccelerate towards double digits in no time. The customer base continued to grow 16% to 978 in 2019; 108 use three or more segments, which is up 9% from last year. Cross-selling their segments has been a highlighted success story for management as they have found considerable success getting customers on additional segments once they join the Keywords Studios network. The figure below highlights the growth in all segments. Some of them were hit particularly hard by COVID-19 disruptions. With COVID-19 behind us, we should expect significant recovery and a longer-term organic growth rate of over 10% cumulatively.

Image Source: Investor Presentation, November 2020

Valuation

The company currently trades at 47.2x earnings, which look expensive at first glance but could be very cheap if the outsourcing trend continues to take shape. This company can realistically average organic revenue growth of 10% for the next decade and another 7-20% via M&A. With this type of growth, Keywords Studios should emerge as the premier outsourcer and command a premier for their services. The company also previously offered a progressive dividend and plans to reinstate it in 2021. Although the yield should be around 0.5%, which isn't particularly exciting, the DGR should be high going forward.

Final Thoughts

Management has skin in the game with directors owning 10% of the company and have shown they know how to run a highly accretive M&A engine. The valuation isn't cheap, but there's an argument to be made that it deserves the premium with CAGR revenue growth being 54%.

Management is pulling all the right buttons right now. They are in the middle of two massive tailwinds: video games' rise to the mainstream, and publishers increasingly outsourcing products. If these trends continue and Keywords established itself as the premier outsource option, I'd expected a hefty return for the decade ahead. If outsourcing begins to slow down, investors will have paid an expensive valuation for a mediocre business.

Personally, I've been playing video games for 10 years and have seen numerous AAA publishers seemingly churn the same product over and over again with record profits. The focus of these video games has certainly shifted from gameplay to profits, in my opinion. If mediocrity is meant with record profits year in year out, I fully expect publishers to shift over more work to outsourcers to raise their margins. With video game outsourcing continuing to be a trend this decade, I believe investors will be awarded for paying up for this M&A machine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KYYWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.