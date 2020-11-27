Energy Stocks Take Breather As Oil Prices Start To Ramp

In the meanwhile, energy stocks are pulling back from critical resistance levels. We have sold our CVE trading position on Wednesday. If the market has truly shifted, then we should see strong relative price actions continue into year-end.

The demand profile in Asian countries should invalidate the thesis that oil demand will somehow be permanently impaired.

While the oil demand in the West remains weak due to higher COVID case counts, oil demand in Asia has rebounded and is showing increases y-o-y.

WTI and Brent set to close out this week at the highest level since March pre-COVID-19 start and pre-OPEC+ price war.

Welcome to the breather edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We've been doing these OMF dailies for a good 18-months now and while you are never really sure of yourself, our senses for the incoming oil price moves have materially improved since we started. One thing that prompted us to write about oil prices being on the cusp of breaking out on Monday was the fact that the Brent future timespreads started to move into backwardation. And it wasn't receiving a whole lot of media attention.

Source: BarCharts.com

This is the 2-13 month timespread. We are not using the 1-12 because the prompt Brent contract is about to expire soon, but the fact that we've gone from -$3.40/bbl to +0.39/bbl is extremely telling of how supply/demand will be playing out over the next year.

The vaccine announcement coupled with the simple fact that Asian countries are now experiencing higher oil demand y-o-y should tell you everything you need to know about the "long-term" implications COVID will have on oil demand. If it requires spelling it out, here's what it means:

And the oil traders are starting to see this. This is one of the many reasons why you are starting to see the physical oil market tighten so much so fast. And as the market balances get evaluated going forward, OPEC+ will likely keep the cautious approach it's already taking as it sees no need to ruin the nice oil price recovery.

In essence, as oil prices continue to recover, the market will continue to weigh the balance between the physical oil market and the futures market. If the physical oil market continues to remain tight and bullish, then the financial markets will keep playing catch-up. Considering where Brent timespreads are today, it is likely we are closer to $55/bbl vs. the $48 we are at today.

As for energy stocks, we are seeing broad profit-taking. We sold our CVE trading position in our NG portfolio on Wednesday as we thought to lock in some of the profits. It appears many of the traders are doing the same with the big 3 sector ETFs at big resistance levels.

And given the recent outperformance, it's not unexpected to see profit taking here. But if we are truly in the midst of a secular rotation, then what you should see in the coming days and weeks is for relative strength to re-establish itself. What this means is that energy stocks will sell-off, but the price action will be swift with buyers coming in to buy the sell-offs.

So while we have broken through the 200-day moving average for many energy stocks, now it's the time to see whether or not they are actually entering a new bull market.

What we do know is that the oil market fundamentals should be supportive of a move higher in oil, which should, in theory, support another move higher in energy stocks.

We will see.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.