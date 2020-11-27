The Time To Worry About Tomorrow Is Today

No one-size fits all - it's the thought process that matters here, not the specific allocations and investment choices I happened to chose as a starting point for analysis.

I review my portfolio on a quarterly basis with a spreadsheet that makes it easy. It is important to prune the portfolio to maintain capital allocations.

It's never too late for investors to take a high-level view of their portfolio and adjust allocations to meet their long-term goals and comfort level.

I recently wrote a Seeking Alpha piece that generated quite a bit of controversy and over 1,100 comments (see Retirees Beware: Dividend Investing Is Overrated). Thanks to all who participated in that discussion. The article advised a well-diversified and balanced portfolio that did not over-weight dividend income while forsaking exposure to growth because to do so risks lagging the total returns available from the broad market over the long-run. One of the criticisms I received from that article was the lack of "actionable" advice. While I thought the article was full of growth oriented suggestions for the overly dividend-focused investor, some of the comments had to do with overall portfolio construction. Today, I will discuss some ideas investors can consider about top-level portfolio management and capital allocation.

One Size Does Not Fit All

To state the obvious, not all investors are alike. Age, net worth, family and personal circumstances, goals, sources of income, taxable income, tax bracket, and risk/reward comfort levels are all factors that can and should impact investment decisions. As a result, the portfolio management and capital allocation ideas discussed in this article may be out-of-reach, too simplistic, too generic, or simply not practical or attractive enough for some investors. That said, my goal is for most readers to find something of value in that article that was worth the time it took to read it while understanding it is literally impossible to write a generic article that will satisfy all investors. At some point investment decisions are simply a matter of personal responsibility.

I will present an overall template for portfolio management that can be used to allocate capital. The template should be used not to dictate my own thoughts and biases, but instead can serve as a starting blueprint for your own customized portfolio.

Generally, my advice is that a well-diversified and relatively balanced portfolio will lead to long-term success over multiple business and economic cycles and enable investors to sleep well at night knowing they have done the best they can do and let the chips fall where they may.

"Buckets"

The first step in portfolio design is to take a top-level view of what kind of assets an investor wants to hold. For simplicity's sake, this portfolio does not consider real estate property (homes, rental property, etc.), personal businesses, art, collectables, or other assets that certainly contribute to a person's net worth. This article will generally focus on assets that you can buy, hold, and sell through your average full-service broker.

Given that, here's the basic template of portfolio "buckets" that we will consider allocating capital to:

Asset Type Allocation % Cash (CDs, bonds, MM, etc.) Dividend Income Growth Sector Specific ETFs International Precious Metals Speculative Growth

Now, obviously there is some cross-pollination possible here. A specific ETF could potentially live in any of these buckets, and a dividend income stock could easily reside in the "Growth" bucket. In addition, there are guys out there that trade commodities and will demand a commodity bucket be added to the list. My response: do it! Take a top-level view of your portfolio and tailor it to best reflect your personal preferences.

The Conservative Investor

I don't like labels as many things considered "conservative" today seem quite radical to me. So by "conservative" I generally mean somewhat risk-averse with wealth preservative being more important than growth. That said, some (including myself) might point out that it is risky not to have exposure to growth and international investments, while others would disagree. So the following allocation suggestions are food-for-thought as a starting point for decision making by the "conservative" investor:

Asset Type Allocation % Cash (CDs, bonds, MM, etc.) 30% Dividend Income 30% Growth Sector Specific ETFs 30% International Precious Metals 10% Speculative Growth

In this case, the investor is obviously interested in having a significant allocation to more "cash-like" investments like CDs, bonds, and money market accounts.

Next, this investor likes dividend income generating stocks: perhaps companies like Verizon (VZ) with a 4% yield, Enbridge (ENB) yields 7.8%, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) yields 2.8%, Procter & Gamble (PG) at 2.3%, or Chevron (CVX) with a 5.4% yield. Again, investors should pick the companies they are most comfortable with and can provide the level of income they require and/or desire.

For this investor, the sector ETF allocations that may be attractive would be divided between the relatively conservative types: the DJIA (DIA), S&P 500 (SPY), Consumer Staples (XLP), Utilities (XLU), and HealthCare (XLV) ETFs for example.

Many investors who consider themselves "conservative" are gold bugs. In this case, reduce allocations in other buckets until your Precious Metals bucket has the allocation you desire. Other "conservative" investors wouldn't touch gold with a 10-foot pole. Again, investors should simply allocate capital within the buckets that is consistent with their comfort level and not get hung up on the allocations shown in the graphic above, which are mainly for discussion purposes.

The Bi-Partisan Investor (middle-of-the-road)

The middle-of-the-road investor's overall desire is to maintain a well-diversified and balanced portfolio that over the long-run will do fine and potentially beat the broad market averages if tilted it a bit toward growth.

Asset Type Allocation % Cash (CDs, bonds, MM, etc.) 10% Dividend Income 20% Growth 25% Sector Specific ETFs 20% International 10% Precious Metals 5% Speculative Growth 5%

This middle of the road investor wants decent exposure to growth, so in addition to some solid dividend income stocks he or she might own companies like Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), or Amazon (AMZN) in the Growth bucket.

For the sector specific investments, perhaps a combination of the DJIA (DIA), Technology (XLK), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), and triple Q's NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) ETFs would be a good mix for growth.

In the international bucket, a fund like the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) delivers some income while the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) is an investment in the growth of what at some point will likely become the largest economy on the planet. Some believe the Chinese economy already is the largest in the world. Regardless, clearly the world's most populous country has a large and growing economy that is a force to be reckoned with.

Precious metals might be mostly gold and silver bullion and/or a company like Newmont Mining (NEM).

The "Speculative Growth" bucket might be allocated to a Clean-energy ETF (QCLN) and/or the ARK Autonomous Tech and Robotics ETF (ARKQ).

The Growth Investor

The template below is a potential allocation plan for a growth oriented investor:

Asset Type Allocation % Cash (CDs, bonds, MM, etc.) 5% Dividend Income 5% Growth 30% Sector Specific ETFs 30% International 10% Precious Metals 0% Speculative Growth 20%

This investor is more focused on wealth generation as compared to wealth preservation and/or keeping pace with the broad market averages. As a result, the allocation to cash and dividend income combined is only 10%.

The allocation to growth stocks may be divided between companies like Nvidia (NVDA), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Qualcomm (QCOM), Google (GOOG), and Broadcom (AVGO) - arguably The Best Dividend Growth Stock with earnings coming out on December 12th.

The sector ETFs might be focused on technology and innovation. For example: the triple Q's, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV), the Fidelity MSCI IT ETF (FTEC), the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), and the iShares Self Driving EV & Tech ETF (IDRV). These funds are chock full of the FANG+, cloud computing, networking, AI, and clean energy stocks that will drive the technology sector for decades to come (See IGV: Software For The 21st Century and EVs: An ETF That Is More Than Just A Bet On Tesla).

The "International" bucket could be focused on China and AsiaPac: the S&P China ETF GXC and the Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund (FSEAX), for example. China - and AsiaPac in general - have been much more successful at mitigating the worst effects of the global pandemic as compared to the U.S. and EU. As a result, U.S. investors should consider exposure to the region and companies like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), a semi-technology leader that now has a market-cap ~50% higher than Intel (INTC). See Why I am Bullish On China.

For "Speculative Growth", this investor might choose a mix of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), and companies like China-based battery and EV maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) and Nano Dimension (NNDM). The ARK Invest funds invest in innovative and disruptive technology - many of which have little near-term earnings but have high-potential for future cash-flow. As Seeking Alpha reported, of the 10 best-performing ETFs in 2020, five are from ARK Invest. One such company is Nano Dimensions, a Pioneer In 3-D Printed Circuit Fabrication.

GBTC is a Bitcoin Trust that has a relatively high 2% expense ratio and is a bet on the very volatile Bitcoin. It's a battle between BTC bulls that say the limited supply and global demand will push it much higher, and those that think government regulation could squash its potential. For more perspective, see Bitcoin Penetrates Further Into The Mainstream - It Should Penetrate Your Portfolio Too as well as a recent Barron's interview with ARK Invest's Catherine Wood. The severe correction over the past few days shows just how volatile BTC can be. As the old saying goes: "It ain't for widows and orphans".

A Note About "Cash"

Cash can actually be a very strategic asset. For an investor that has a mix of the FOMO and FOGBI diseases, he or she may want to hold an increased allocation in the "Cash" bucket in order to:

Scale into an investment(s) over time (i.e. dollar cost averaging) or

Taking advantage of a significant market dip

I have found it much easier to buy on dips as compared to trying to time a market high. It helps to have plenty of cash on hand to take advantage of these opportunities that the market will - sooner or later - give as a gift to you.

Summary & Conclusion

The suggested allocations shown in the article are merely that: suggestions as a starting point for discussion and decision making that will be made by you, the individual investor. It's the thought process that is important here. You should allocate capital in a way that meets your specific considerations. And remember, no matter if you are in your 20's, 40's, or in retirement, the time to think about tomorrow is today. Good luck to all!

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.