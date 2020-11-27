Nevertheless, based on its current portfolio of assets and recent investments I would argue the company's shares are undervalued and would set a price target ~$80 - despite falling volumes of Receipts.

Royalty management say their business model has all the benefits of sharing in the profits of successful new drug launches, with fewer risks - but I see Royalty's exposure to risk as quite high.

Royalty Pharma invests in biopharmaceutical royalty streams and has deployed $18bn of capital into the space since 1996 - ~50% of all deployed capital.

Investment Thesis

Royalty Pharma (RPRX) IPO'd in June, selling ~72m shares at a price of $28 per share, earning the company ~$1.9bn after underwriters discounts and fees were deducted.

This is a substantial raise for a biotech focused company - in fact it is more than three times the size of the largest ever pure biotech IPO - Moderna's - which raised ~$604.3m back in December 2018. But in actual fact Royalty acts more like a fund manager than a biopharmaceutical in terms of how it is set up and how it operates.

The company makes strategic acquisitions of royalty streams related to the drug development process. Typically, a biotech developing a new drug may partner with a large Pharma company, who will assume responsibility for the development, commercialisation and marketing of a promising drug candidate, investing much larger sums than the smaller biotech can, but also making milestone payments to the biotech as it hits development and commercialisation targets, and agreeing to give the biotech a portion - usually in the mid-teen percentages - of all future global sales, known as a royalty.

It is these royalty streams that Royalty - as its name suggests - then buys form the biotechs, in exchange for an up-front payment.

Extract from Royalty Pharma IPO prospectus describing how royalties work.

After being in existence since 1996, Royalty has taken the decision to go public, presumably to raise substantially more funds and increase its purchasing power. Besides its IPO funding, the company has issued ~$6bn of debt at a coupon of just 2.125% - substantially lower than the 3.19% average for the BioPharma sector - with a 12.3 year maturity (BioPharma median is 11.5 years).

Royalty is headquartered in the United Kingdom and has a highly complex ownership structure. Based on detail from SEC submissions, my understanding is that Royalty Pharma plc operates and controls the interests of Royalty Pharma Holdings, which is the sole owner of the Irish collective asset management entity Royalty Pharma Investments 2019 ICAV. "RPI", as it is known, has a wholly-owned subsidiary RPI Intermediate FT which owns 82% of "Old RPI", which has further subsidiary holdings. The complexity is doubtless related to optimising tax treatment, and prospective investors in Royalty may need to check what the regulations are around holding this stock.

Royalty's thesis is that it can play a useful middle-man role in the drug development process - helping out a biotech with liquidity via lump sum payments, and receiving its complex royalty arrangements in return, which it is able to better manage thanks to its financial knowhow and deal structuring capabilities.

Although this perceived mutual benefit may sound slightly disingenuous (if the royalty streams are so valuable, why would a biotech or research centre want to part with them?), Royalty has been in this business a long time, and some of its assets, as I will discuss in this article, relate to sales of some of the world's best-selling drugs. In 2006, for example, Royalty acquired the rights to a percentage of sales of AbbVie's Rheumatoid Arthritis (and other indications) treatment Humira, which was making sales of $2bn at the time. A decade later, Humira was generating global sales of close to $20bn.

This is what makes Royalty an exciting investment opportunity - its ability to become a co-owner in the success of mega-blockbuster drugs, and in its way, to help fund their development. But there are risks to consider, as I will discuss - the main one being that royalty streams do not last forever, and must therefore continuously be replaced with new ones - meaning that Royalty faces many of the same life-cycle risks that a biotech or Pharma does.

My sense is that Royalty shares are undervalued at present because this is a high margin business with few overheads, and the company trades at a price to sales ratio of ~8x and will earn royalty receipts of $1.78 - $1.8bn in FY20, according to management, with some exciting new acquisitions about to come on line that could add >$1bn to overall receipts over the next 5 years, in my view.

That is why I think the share price could end up closer to $100 than $50 over the next 12-18 months, but as I hope to show, there is nothing simple, straightforward or de-risked about Royalty's business model, and I think the company could struggle to grow long term. In the short -to-medium, however, I am bullish.

Company Overview

Royalty Pharma is owned by the billionaire investor Pablo Legorreta - who founded the company in 1996 - and earns revenues either from royalty payment streams it has acquired over the years from other companies, or by investing into development-stage product candidates, in exchange for an agreed amount of post approval and commercialisation royalties. The company has invested ~$12bn via the former approach, and since 2012, ~$6bn in the latter.

These arrangements are further subdivided into 4 different acquisition types. The majority of Royalty's assets are Third Party Royalties, which is essentially the contractual right to receive an agreed upon percentage of top line sales from a licensee's use of a product, technology or intellectual property. Royalty has purchased the majority of these types of agreement from another company - usually one that has provided funding for or co-developed an asset in exchange for the royalty stream, which it has subsequently offered to Royalty in exchange for a cash payment.

Synthetic or hybrid royalties are based on the same contractual percentage share of revenues agreement, only this time it is Royalty who has made the initial investment into the developer or marketer of a drug to help with development expenses. Royalty will often make an equity investment into the company if the drug in question is the company's main value driver.

R&D Funding is an investment typically made into a large pharma company for a specific asset in exchange for a future royalty percentage, and M&A is when Royalty acquires assets from the buyer of a biotech that they are looking to dispose of post-acquisition, or partnering with other companies to acquire companies that own significant royalty rights.

Recent Performance

In its Q320 earnings release, Royalty reported double-digit growth in both net cash provided by operating activities - from $436m in Q319, to $509m - and in adjusted cash receipts - from $421m, to $472m, whilst adjusted cash flow grew by 27% from $309m (pro forma) to $394m. Over the first 9 months of 2020, total royalty receipts from growth products increased $1.66bn, compared to $1.33bn for the comparable period in 2019, but mature product receipts declined from $363m, to just $52m.

Cystic Fibrosis Franchise

Royalty's biggest income stream today comes from its acquisition of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's ("CFF") royalty rights on Vertex' (VRTX) franchise of CF treatment products, for $3.3bn, back in 2014. Royalty had had a long standing interest in CF assets after acquiring a royalty on TOBI - an inhalable antibiotic marketed by Novartis (NVS) - in 1999.

Royalty committed to the huge deal based on due diligence and its relationship with CFF, paying 4x more than its largest royalty transaction to date and 10x more than any of its competitors had ever paid for a royalty asset (according to a statement in Royalty's IPO Prospectus), and the deal appears to have paid off handsomely.

At the time, Vertex' Orkambi was forecast to be the franchises' main revenue generator and analysts' consensus forecast sales were ~$6.5bn. After a slow start, however, and the approval of first Symdeko / Symkevi and then triple-combination CF therapy Trikafta in October 2019, as well as label expansions for Orkambi and Kalydeco, forecast sales for the franchise have been revised upwards to $9bn by 2024.

In Q320, Royalty completed the acquisition of the CFF's residual royalty interest in the Vertex franchise (based on sales >$5.8bn), making a $575m upfront payment, with a further conditional $75m milestone payment outstanding. The CF franchise now accounts for ~27% of all Royalty's income - with the duration of time for which Royalty will continue to receive royalties stretching all the way to 2037.

Blockbusters Tysabri and Imbruvica

Royalty added Tysabri - a monoclonal antibody Multiple Sclerosis treatment marketed by Biogen (BIIB) that made global sales of $1.9bn in FY19 - to its portfolio in 2017, acquiring the rights from Perrigo Company (PRGO) for $2.2bn, plus $650m of milestone payments, of which $250m has been paid to date, and earning royalty receipts of $333m in FY19 - an ~11% share of its total receipts.

Tysabri's patent expires this year, meaning the treatment will be subject to competition from new generic competitors going forward, in an already congested treatment field. However, Royalty expects Tysabri's peak sales to be $1.6bn in 2024, and in the first 9 months of 2020 the drug has earned $253m for the company, compared to $248m over the comparable period in 2019. Royalty earns an 18% share of all global sales up to $2bn, and 25% thereafter, and its rights are perpetual, although management applies an expiration date of 2031 for the purposes of accreting income.

Royalty acquired rights to Imbruvica - a small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor developed by AbbVie, and approved for indications including Waldenström’s Macroglobulinemia (“WM”) (as a combo with Rituxan as a non-chemo treatment) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (“CLL”), and other B-cell cancers, making sales of $4.67bn in FY19 - in 2013, from Quest Diagnostics in a $485m deal, when the drug was at a pre-commercial stage.

At the time of acquisition, peak sales estimates for Imbruvica in 2018 were ~$2.7bn, but the drug went on to achieve $4.5bn in sales in that year and has been pegged by analysts for peak sales of ~$10bn by 2024. Royalty - who earn tiered royalties on global sales in the mid-single digits - estimates that its income from the drug will expire between 2027 - 2029. Income in the first 3 quarters of 2020 were $237m, up from $195m over the same period in 2019.

Gilead HIV Franchise

Royalty added Gilead's (GILD) HIV franchise to its portfolio back in 2005, and has seen it flourish, encompassing the treatments Atripla, Biktarvy, Complera, Descovy, Emtriva, Genvoya, Odefsey, Stribild, Symtuza and Truvada. In 2019, these assets together made sales ~$16.4bn, earning Royalty ~$263m, and $215.5m in the first nine months of this year, up from $248m in the prior year.

These payments are expected by Royalty to cease in 2021, however, and the company will therefore look to other assets to plug the quarter billion deficit in its revenues that the loss of these income streams will cause.

Other Assets & Mature Products

After the HIV Franchise, there are 3 assets that have contributed >$100m of receipt revenues for Royalty across the first 3 quarters of the year, and these are Pfizer (PFE) / Astellas' Xtandi - a castration-resistant prostate cancer treatment with a 35% market share and a peak sales estimate of ~$4.7bn by 2021, Merck's (MRK) diabetes franchise assets Januvia, Januvet which made combined sales of $5.5bn in FY19, and Novartis' Promacta - acquired by Royalty in 2019 from Ligand Pharmaceuticals for $827m - which made $1.6bn of sales in FY19.

Royalty's remaining assets - mostly based on stakes in major pharmaceutical's drugs - contribute a further ~$300m per annum, and then there are the company's maturing products - Biogen's Tecfidera, Gilead's Letairis, Merck's Remicade, and Pfizer's Lyrica, whose sales are declining, causing Royalty's income streams to dry up.

Growth Strategy

Royalty has spent $2.3bn already this year on new acquisitions. Besides the deal with CFF for its residual Vertex positions, Royalty has purchased rights to:

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Spinal Muscular Strophy treatment Evrysdi (currently at the pre-approval stage) from PTC Therapeutics (PTCT),

Celgene (CELG) / Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) recently approved Acute Myeloid Leukemia Idhifa (approved in 2017 and forecast for peak sales of $500m) from Agios (AGIO),

Merck's Cytomegalovirus ("CMV") Prevymis from AiCuris (peak sales estimate ~$200m),

and Takeda Pharmaceuticals' Ulcerative Colitis ("UC") treatment Entyvio - which garnered FY19 sales of $3.24bn.

Royalty appears to be putting together an impressive arsenal of new assets that should ensure that it is capable of replacing lost revenue streams from older assets or expiring deals with durable and long-term new ones. The company also reported a cash position of $2.1bn as at Q320, which, added to a $1.5bn revolver agreement, and $6bn of debt fundraising, gives the company a substantial liquidity position to deploy as and when it sees fit.

In its IPO prospectus, Royalty outlines how it sees its business as differentiated to, and having a competitive advantage over traditional drug development.

Our capital-efficient business model enables us to benefit from many of the most attractive characteristics of the biopharmaceutical industry, including long product life cycles, significant barriers to entry and noncyclical revenues, but with substantially reduced exposure to many common industry challenges such as early stage development risk, therapeutic area constraints, high research and development costs, and high fixed manufacturing and marketing costs.

Whilst this may be true to an extent, I am not sure the company's perceived advantage is as clear cut as management makes out.

As described above, Royalty runs many of the same risks as any pharmaceutical drug developer - relatively short product lifecycles (e.g. Tysabri patent expiry), unpredictable revenue streams (drugs can lose market share and sales volumes rapidly and unexpectedly if a new and improved treatment is commercialised), and contributing to development costs (either directly, or indirectly when making an upfront payment for a royalty stream) - but Royalty's stock does not make the same gains that a Pharma or biotech does when a new treatment impresses in trials or is approved and commercialised. Despite forging strong relationships with Pharmas, Royalty remains on the outside looking in, and does not have any R&D expertise so it can never develop any of its own products.

What looks like a highly attractive business model at first, that is low on overheads and offers high margin income streams, becomes less attractive when the company is under pressure to quickly replace e.g. the lost income from Gilead's HIV franchise, or when most of the "low hanging fruit" has been picked, or when there are no early stage biotechs willing to give up their lucrative milestone and royalty deals, forcing Royalty to make riskier and riskier bets.

These downsides are quite specific to companies that act as middlemen - they are heavily reliant on the cooperation of their "clients" and this may explain why Royalty has taken the decision to go public - to raise such substantial funds that it can afford to take an occasional revenue hit from an underperforming or expiring asset, and to be patient and highly selective when making its next acquisition.

Royalty Pharma Portfolio overview - past 3 years. Source: company IPO Prospectus.

Royalty does not seem to be a fast-growing company either, based on some measures - in fact the company's Royalty Receipts in 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively have been $2.47bn, $3.1bn, and $2.7bn, because its mature product revenues have declined from $1.5bn in 2017 to $418m in 2019, and to just $52m in the first 3 quarters of 2020. Royalty's full-year forecast for 2020 is for total adjusted cash receipts of $1.78bn - $1.8bn.

Due to Royalty's very complex accounting systems, there is a substantial difference between its GAAP reporting and non-GAAP reporting too. The company quotes net income as rising from $1.2bn in FY17, to $1.4bn in FY18, to $2.4bn in FY19, but in 2019 there is a -$1bn provision for "changes in expected cash flows from financial royalty assets", which does not seem to affect the income statement, whilst operating expenses are quoted as -$809m, which is added to total income to give the company net income of $2.3bn in 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, however, the situation appears to have been reversed, with the company posting adjusted cash flow of $2.4bn in 2018, and $1.6bn in 2019!

I am not trying to accuse Royalty of wonky accounting - financial management is one of its strengths - but I feel it is worth pointing out that by many measures, income appears to be dropping and investors should not assume that Royalty's income streams will grow and grow - because when income streams from mega-blockbusters like Humira or Tecfidera or Gilead's HIV franchise disappear, it is not so easy to make sure you are invested in the next big thing - especially when you have no R&D "skin in the game".

Fair Value

None of the above makes Royalty Pharma a bad investment opportunity, but it does make it fiendishly complicated to calculate the fair value of the company's shares.

If we use adjusted cash receipts of $1.79bn as a placeholder for FY20 income, then we can calculate revenue per share to be $5, giving an attractive price to sales ratio of 8x. Since net income in the first 9 months of 2020 is calculated by the company (in its Q320 10Q statement) as $803m - or 56% of total income of $1.44bn, then we can calculate FY20 net income to be ~$1bn.

Operating income in the first 9 months of 2020 is quoted as $1.2bn or 89% of total revenues, and in its IPO prospectus, Royalty quotes research suggesting that:

"Global prescription pharmaceutical sales are expected to grow from approximately $875 billion in 2019 to approximately $1.2 trillion in 2024 representing a CAGR of 7.

Tax is another area in which Royalty is expert, and interest income is likely to be manageable given the IPO funds of $1.9bn, so we will ignore these for now, assume a CAPEX of ~$50m, revenue CAGR of 7%, a 10/90 debt to equity split, expected market return of 9%, beta of 1 and risk free rate of 1.6%.

At a very ballpark level, this gives me a free cash flow of ~$1.7bn in FY19, rising to $2.4bn by FY25, and using discounted cash flow analysis, a present day firm value for Royalty of $39bn, and a fair value share price of ~$102 - a 159% premium to today's price of $40.

Risks

I am not a financial accountant and therefore my analysis above can be said to be highly speculative at best, but I think it is important to try to apply some of the same valuation mechanisms that you might use for a mid-sized or large pharma to determine in which direction Royalty Pharma's share price may travel.

Having quoted a price >$100, however, it's also important to bear in mind that Pharma companies rarely grow revenues in a straight line upward trajectory, and as discussed, Royalty's revenues do not follow that same pattern either.

It seems possible that Royalty may have found it easier to pick off royalty deals from small pharmas in its earlier years, but as biotech's get wise to the process, will they continue to make deals so readily? It seems to me that Royalty's business model is predicated upon making more money out of a royalty stream than a biotech believes it will make by holding onto it, which does not strike me as a truly sustainable business model.

Of course, biotech's may find it hard to resist a cash-up-front offer for a royalty paying asset that is difficult to manage and slow to pay revenues, and Royalty uses this example in its promotional materials to illustrate that it is performing a valuable service, freeing up near-term funds for e.g. the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or small biotechs like PTC Therapeutics or Agios, to immediately reinvest in R&D, or solve liquidity problems.

But, if a biotech does not need near-term liquidity and has sufficient funds for its R&D, why would it sell? And why would a big pharma want to hand a 20% chunk of a future revenue stream it has spent years working on to Royalty, in exchange for cash that it could easily raise in the capital markets or by issuing debt?

These are two of the flaws I see in Royalty's business model, and the third is neatly illustrated by the circumstances around one of its partner companies in its Q320 earnings presentation.

In the slide above Royalty argues that the $250m of funding it supplied to Immunomedics has been a coup for the company because its mTNBC treating drug Trodelvy was approved by the FDA in April, and the company was subsequently acquired by Gilead for $21bn. Whilst it's true that Gilead's global marketing capabilities will enhance the future cash flows due to Royalty from Trodelvy, Gilead's acquisition of Immunomedics cost the company $88 per share - more than double the company's share price prior to the offer.

Would it therefore not have been better business for Royalty to make an equity investment in Immunomedics, having completed its due diligence on Trodelvy and foreseen the likely outcome, and made a 100% gain on its investment? This is another example of how not being a pharma company keeps Royalty at arms length from some of the best opportunities. Royalty gets the Trodelvy revenues, but are they worth more than an overnight 100% gain on an equity position.

In essence the point I am making is - is Royalty's business model a better business model than that of a fund manager that invests directly into biotech stocks?

Conclusion

I hope this article has helped to illustrate some of the pros and cons of Royalty Pharma as an investment opportunity.

Royalty may, at first glance, strike many as an attractive, high margin business that is protected from the many risks of drug development and biotech investing because it purchases ready-made agreements and earns nice, recurring revenue streams in perpetuity.

Clearly, this is not strictly the case. Royalty is not at the front of the queue when royalty and milestone deals are done, meaning it may miss out on the best deals, often has to make equity investments in biotechs in order to get a deal done anyway, takes on significant levels of risk when it does acquire royalties because a new and better drug could be approved that decimates its future cash flows overnight, and doesn't really have a value-add to bring to the negotiating table.

With all that said, my final verdict on Royalty is still a bullish one. I think the company has done a number of deals this year that can add perhaps another ~$1bn to its current Royalty Receipts volumes over the next 5 years, and it is already holding an exciting portfolio of assets - notably in Imbruvica and Vertex' Cystic Fibrosis franchise - that offer precisely the long-term income streams that are the company's bread and butter.

Royalty is also dominant in its space - controlling >50% of the market, and exceptionally well funded, meaning it has the financial firepower to help it muscle in on the best deals (although this may also mean it is forced to overpay for access).

I think that, when the post-IPO smoke finally clears, analysts' current consensus 12-month price target of $51 will seem far too low, and the company's shares will trade between $80-$100, based on its price to sales ratio, cash flows, and the additional clarity that a full year of trading and a first year of detailed financial accounts will provide.

After that, I think that, like the companies it deals with every day - mid-sized and large Pharmas - Royalty will struggle to grow. It is both differentiated from, and yet too close to its commercial partners, facing most of the same risks that they face, whilst the stunning share price gains that biotech's often realise when its drugs make it past the approval stage are not a part of Royalty's business model at all.

Once the company has been subject to the market's "weighing machine" for 6-12 months, I believe it will find its true price of ~$80-$90, and after that, its share price will trade similarly to the NAV of a passive investment fund, i.e. it will not move much either upwards or downwards, whilst the company will be under constant pressure to find the next set of long-term royalty income streams, and the next one after that.

