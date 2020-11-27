Thus, we are firmly in the bear camp and looking to take a position on the short side of the trade.

"No dog can go as fast as the money you bet on him." - Bud Flanagan

For some years already, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) has been a highly polarizing company.

In truth, it's not easy to come up with many examples of companies that have divided opinion to such an extent. Many factors have contributed to these diametrically opposed views, as will be explored throughout this article; but perhaps the most flagrant is the company's stock price, which has increased by a factor of over 120x since its listing a decade ago. With highly passionate and vocal investors on both sides of the trade, to say the least, Tesla is justifiably often referred to as a 'battlefield stock'. To some, it is a company that will single-handedly revolutionize the automotive and energy sectors, and likely become the most valuable company ever; while for others, it is but a symptom of today's world of monetary abundance, and a company that will likely go bankrupt, or at the very least be worth a heck of a lot less than currently.

The stock price has more than sextupled year to date which should raise eyebrows, and Tesla will be added to the S&P 500 next month, slotting in just below or perhaps just above Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), prompting us to take a closer look and refine our view on the stock, which has landed us firmly in the bear camp.

Things to like about Tesla

Perhaps the first positive to note about Tesla is the company's strategic vision. While most incumbent auto manufacturers have been slow to transition their product portfolio to electric vehicles (EVs), Tesla has sought to capitalize on their rivals' inaction and acquire a dominant position in this fast-growing niche. As of today, Tesla holds approximately 18% of the global EV market, according to Electrek's estimations. And clearly, the EV market is expected to grow strongly over the coming decades. According to estimates by Deloitte, total EV sales are expected to increase from 2.5 million in 2020 to 31.1 million by 2030, or a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 30%.

Source: Deloitte: Electric vehicles - Setting a course for 2030

Another clear positive is that Tesla has been highly successful in bringing to market a number of EV models that have resonated strongly with customers. From the Tesla Roadster all the way back in 2008 to the Tesla Model Y that entered production this year, it's fair to say that Tesla has introduced EVs with a distinct buzz about them. Objectively speaking, they're good looking cars, and it's easy to understand why the demand for them is strong. The company has also been astute with its pricing strategy, knowing that it would not be able to mass-produce cars for many years to come, by initially focusing on selling vehicles at a premium price point. All of this has contributed to the development of intangible assets in the form of brand recognition, which is unlikely to be impaired any time soon, even as other automakers move into the EV space more assertively.

Moreover, it can be argued that Tesla has the potential to achieve a durable cost advantage versus competitors, due to their need to gradually transition their manufacturing footprints from internal combustion engines to EV production, which will saddle them with legacy costs for years to come; as well as Tesla's vertical integration in battery cell production.

Last, one should take note of Tesla's innovation potential. Not only has the company already brought a number of highly innovative products to market, but further breakthroughs can also be expected in the field of electric motors, battery technology, energy storage, autonomous driving, Robotaxis, and likely a host of other things.

What gets people nervous about Tesla and its stock

By far the main item to be listed in this section is the valuation of the company's stock. The table below displays Tesla's valuation multiples versus peers, based on Refinitiv estimates for the next 12 months:

Source: Refinitiv, as of closing prices on Nov. 25, 2020

Whether one looks at absolute valuation multiples or relative to other automakers, they are extremely rich, to say the least. Now, of course, valuation multiples should be interpreted with the appropriate context, that is to say according to the level of return on invested capital (ROIC) a company generates, and how fast it grows profits and cash flows. Some might also argue that Tesla should not be compared to other automakers and also renewable energy and/or data companies; still, the fact remains that as of last quarter, the company derived 87% of sales from its automotive business.

Evidently, Tesla's stock currently trades at a valuation level that implies the company will continue to grow at a very fast rate, even assuming profit margin expansion to industry-leading levels. And if Tesla were to be valued on the basis of its current financial performance, at the average valuation multiples for automakers, it would be worth a lot less than at present.

We are skeptical of any bull case that requires substantial success of businesses that have yet to be launched at scale or that don't even exist yet, as is generally the case with Tesla. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas recently upped his Tesla target price to $540 and upgraded the stock to overweight, breaking the price target down as follows:

Tesla auto is worth $254 a share, Tesla energy is worth $12 a share, the insurance business is worth $15 a share, a potential mobility/ride-sharing business is worth $38 a share, the software/network services adds up to $164 a share and Tesla's 3rd party supplier business is potentially worth $58 a share.

So despite pricing in material success and value on multiple potential businesses, Morgan Stanley still struggles to get to a price target above the current share price. Let's not forget that considerable optimism regarding the automotive segment is also required. We may very well be wrong, but fully pricing in prospective businesses seems frothy, and we see conservatism and common sense favoring the bear case.

When evaluating Tesla's current valuation, it also helps to step back and take a common sense view before getting into the weeds. If we refer back to the stock's inclusion in the S&P 500 for example, we can see that the company's market cap is about the same as Berkshire Hathaway's market cap. A recent summary from a Business Insider article summarizes why that is so incredible:

Buffett's company earned $255 billion in revenue and booked $73 billion in investment gains last year, fuelling $81 billion in net income. Moreover, it held $137 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of March - enough to buy Tesla in its entirety at the time. Meanwhile, Tesla had about 48,000 full-time workers last year, less than an eighth of Berkshire's workforce. It also generated about $25 billion in sales - a tenth of Berkshire's revenue - and posted a $900 million net loss. Musk's company also had only $6.6 billion in net assets last year, less than 1/60th of Berkshire's $425 billion.

We'd also flag the comments from Christopher Bloomstran of Semper Augustus who had some choice words regarding the situation and also flags the fact that Tesla is trading at a juicy 20x sales or so. A snippet is below:

Will they continue selling stock that now trades for 20x sales? Count on it. To whom? Look no further than the S&P 500 committee adding $TSLA to its $30T, enormously passively invested index, in my opinion one of the worst decisions they've ever made (the list is not short). As of today it would be the 6th largest component of the index, ahead of $BRK. It seems both $BRK and $TSLA are the smart money though. Berkshire is BUYING its shares, $18B of them so far this year. $TSLA is SELLING theirs because they need money, $8B so far this year.

For investors that prefer a visual representation of how dramatic things have been this year, the chart below should suffice:

Source: Bloomberg Data and Business Insider

Another important factor to consider is the changing competitive landscape of the EV market over the coming decade. As a result of a wide range of regulations regarding emissions standards for passenger vehicles, as well as plans to phase out gasoline vehicles entirely in numerous countries worldwide, automakers have woken up to a new reality and hurriedly made plans to adapt to it. According to McKinsey estimates, a staggering 450 new EV models will be launched through 2022. So competition is really starting to heat up, and according to forecasts by LMC Automotive, this will result in a sizable market share loss for Tesla, from 22% in 2019 to less than 10% by 2031. In other words, Tesla is likely to have a smaller share of a much bigger pie, and it is important to bear that in mind when thinking about what kind of growth rates the company can sustain.

Source: LMC Automotive

Furthermore, a much higher level of competitive rivalry also means that Tesla will likely be a lesser beneficiary of regulatory credits over time. As a reminder, these are policy-driven instruments that reward or penalize automakers based on the average emission profile of their fleets. For Tesla, it has been a significant source of profits for the past couple of years. Just in the first 3 quarters of 2020, the company generated profits from regulatory credits of nearly $ 1.2 billion, up sharply year on year. As shown below, the positive impact of these regulatory credits on gross and EBIT margins averaged over 300 basis points since 2018, and 580 basis points just year to date. Logic would dictate that as competitors gradually improve the emission profile of their fleets, these profits will decrease for Tesla. But then again, one should not underestimate governments' capacity to come up with new schemes to subsidize certain parties at the expense of others. Either way, reliance on government policies for a significant chunk of a company's profits certainly represents a risk and source of uncertainty.

Source: Refinitiv, company filings

Another line of argumentation that has been championed by some of the famous investors on the short side of the trade, relates to potential accounting irregularities. Specifically, some of the key items that are under scrutiny include accounts receivable, warranty reserves, residual value guarantees, deferred revenue recognition, and currency translation. Now, we've not done in-depth research into each of these items but have taken a quick look at account receivables and warranty reserves, which seem to be the main culprits. In both cases, we found allegations of irregularities to appear unfounded, or inconclusive at best. While Tesla's level of account receivables is indeed high, its account receivables turnover is broadly comparable to the industry average. As far as warranty reserves are concerned, it is true that accruals per vehicle sold has decreased substantially over time, which can be seen as aggressive from an accounting standpoint; but it is important to note that these have declined from very elevated levels and are now closer to the industry average. Overall, we don't want readers to come out of this paragraph thinking that there is a 0% probability of accounting irregularities at Tesla, but we would find it difficult to make a Wirecard-style case at this point in time.

Last, there are a few red flags that should at the very least be given a mention. These include product quality concerns, an exponentially increasing number of lawsuits, a very high level of executive turnover, absurdly high CEO compensation, corporate governance, questionable past capital allocation decisions such as the acquisition of SolarCity from relatives, and some historical legal troubles with the SEC.

Looking to take a position on the short side of the trade

We are firmly in the bear camp, not necessarily on the company, but certainly on the company's stock, and are looking to take a position on the short side of the trade. The instruments we favor for such a trade are long-dated, out of the money puts. Specifically, we're considering buying a number of put options expiring in January 2022, with a strike price of around $120, a massive 80% or so below today's stock price and also about 40% above Tesla's stock price near $86 per share at the beginning of this year. Returns of up to 20x are then within the realm of probabilities, depending on how far the stock price declines over the next 13 months.

The table below displays the mathematical return of such an option, if it were kept to expiry. But it is important to remember that actual returns may deviate significantly from the table below throughout the lifetime of the option.

Source: CBOE

Conclusion

Overall, Tesla is a fascinating company and stock that will likely stay in the annals of history, one way or the other. We hope to have presented an objective assessment of some of the key points on both sides of the argument. Our own conclusion is that despite all of the positives highlighted above - including a dominant position in a fast-growing market, products that resonate strongly with consumers, a strong brand name, a potential durable cost advantage, and a strong innovative potential - the current valuation level is simply absurdly high. As such, it prices in a huge amount of success for both Tesla's automotive business, and other segments that are either still in their infancy or yet to be rolled out. Given such a high level of optimism regarding the company's future prospects, we are firmly in the bear camp, and are looking to take a position on the short side of the trade.

Appendix

Source: Refinitiv

