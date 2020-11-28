The stock price could go into overdrive as the market learns how quickly the new product is being adopted.

Luminar already has contracts with Mobileye, Daimler and Volvo.

GMHI is merging with industry-leading LIDAR manufacturer Luminar.

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) is a potentially interesting play on LIDAR, one of the key technologies in autonomous vehicles.

At the moment, Gores is a "blank check" company which only owns cash and