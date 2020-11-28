Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHI) is a potentially interesting play on LIDAR, one of the key technologies in autonomous vehicles.

At the moment, Gores is a "blank check" company which only owns cash and a listing on NASDAQ. GMHI is lead by Alec Gores and Dean Metropoulos, both of whom have led a number of other successful businesses. Their investing careers are worthy of study even without considering the stock of GMHI. That being said, investing alongside wealthy individuals is no guaranty of success and there are well-founded concerns about a possible bubble in "blank check" special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Even Elon Musk advises caution.

In August, GMHI announced it was merging with Luminar. Luminar is a leading designer and manufacturer of LIDAR (light detection and ranging) that function as the "eyes" of an autonomous vehicle. The announcement includes the names of what I describe as some "marquee" investors including the investment arm of well-known auto dealers the Van Tuyl Group and venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Investing in new technology is notoriously difficult and not something I'm normally interested in. In a more mature company, financial statements from the recent past give some indication of the company's profitability and ability to invest in growth. With a new and growing product, financial statements provide little of the relevant information and what you want to know has to come from product reviews, understanding the technology and its competitors, and a view on the "space" in which the company competes.

Normally I wouldn't feel comfortable about making an investment based on these kinds of considerations, but a number of substantial partnerships from the industry give me a vote of confidence that would make me consider investing. First and foremost, industry-leader Mobileye (acquired by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)) has announced a partnership to use Luminar's technology for its test fleet of self-driving vehicles. Likewise, Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) has also become an investor in Luminar as the car manufacturer prepares for autonomous vehicles. Luminar is also supplying sensors to Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY). These are all substantial endorsements that the company has a real product that's favored in the marketplace by leading customers. As described in this article, there are certainly competitors, including Innoviz, but this customer list at Luminar is good enough to keep me interested.

Valuing a company such as the GMHI/Luminar merger requires a number of estimates, but I believe we can arrive at some estimates. First of all, Luminar's investor presentation gives us some company estimates to work off of:

Normally I'd be disinclined to believe a presentation that claims the company would go from $15 million in expected revenue this year to $837 million in 2025. But in this case, as discussed above, they really do have working agreements in place with the kinds of customers who could deliver that volume if Luminar can execute its plans. As described in this article, Luminar's goal is to produce a LIDAR system that it can sell for $1,000.00. So in 2025, could Luminar realistically expect to earn $425 million in hardware revenue (seen the green bar in the chart above) from selling $1,000.00 systems? That's only 425,000 LIDAR equipped cars, and that number seems extremely low to me. New car sales in the US can average 17 million per year, and if the technology works and can be added for $1,000.00, I'd be shocked if 10% of new cars don't come equipped with LIDAR, i.e. 1.7 million units. So, can Luminar reasonably think it would sell 1/4 of those units? All signs point to yes. So to my mind, this looks like a low estimate.

The next question to ask is once Luminar achieves sales at scale, what could it expect to earn? If the hardware sales had 25% profit margins on $425 million in sales, that's $106 million per year in earnings on the hardware side. I'm putting a 16x multiple on those, which actually seems modest for today's market environment. Software sales are far more exciting. Software margins once the company achieves scale are almost 100%, so it's not at all unreasonable to believe this is a 50% margin business on $425 million in revenue for $212 million in earnings. I believe a defensible, profitable software business today is worth at least 25 times earnings.

So, with those estimates in mind, I think a very reasonable estimate of the value of this company based on expected earnings five years out would be:

Hardware at 16 x 106 = $1.7 billion

Software at 25 x 212 = $5.3 billion

Total valuation = $7 billion

Of course, there are a number of risks to this valuation. For one thing, the company may need additional capital to expand production. For another, automobile OEMs may feel that they have enough market power to capture some of Luminar's high margins.

One thing that interests me in this developing field is a divergence in strategy between Tesla (TSLA) on the one hand and other companies such as Google's (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo and its partners for two reasons. First of all, Tesla is not using LIDAR in its self-driving efforts and relies instead on cameras and radar. Second, Tesla manufactures its own cars while developing a self-driving capability, but Google's Waymo uses cars manufactured by others such as Chrysler (FCAU) and seeks to just make the hardware and software that make an existing car into a self-driving one. This strategy of only making the value-added hardware and software seems like a better one to me because it moves into higher margin products and away from capital-intensive manufacturing.

One issue that may confound Gores/Luminar's stock performance are recent issues with its competitors Velodyne (VLDR), which saw its shares fall in the last two months. Over a reasonably long period of time, the two stocks should trade more independently of one another as Luminar's execution and sales move to the forefront.

As part of the capital structure of these special purpose acquisition companies, the company has also issued warrants to purchase its common stock at $11.50 per share. These warrants trade under the ticker GMHIW. They represent a higher risk security because they can expire worthless, but also a higher reward because they'll appreciate faster than the stock at prices above $11.50 per share. The warrants must be exercised within five years of the closing of the merger, but they can expire earlier if no merger closes. So let buyer beware, as they say.

The merger agreement between Gores and Luminar and the most recent 10-Q describe the valuation of the merged company as $2.95 billion when GMHI shares traded at $10.00. At today's share price of close to $13.50, that's a market capitalization of $3.9 billion. As described above, I think a very reasonable valuation for this combined company is actually $7 billion. So to me, the prospects of future growth (for example I only made an estimate based on limited adoption within US markets) make this a very reasonable speculation at prices below $17.00 per share or almost $5 billion.

Even though competition in the LIDAR space may be coming and there are some questions around the adoption and development of the technology, Luminar's business appears to me to be headed for meaningful and profitable growth. I expect this frothy stock market to catch on and drive the share price higher as news of the company's growth spreads. I expect to take a small position in GMHI and GMHIW.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GMHI, GMHIW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.