BlackRock Credit Allocation Income (NYSE:BTZ), Yield: 6.8%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI), Yield: 10.2%

We last reviewed these two funds together during the depths of the coronavirus crisis in late March, and again in early April, in this report: Helicopter Fed. We took a lot of flak for being contrarian; however, the share price of both rebounded significantly since then as we predicted they would.

(Image source: YCharts)

However, importantly, we believe both CEFs still offer very attractive long-term investment opportunities (in terms of income and price appreciation). For your review, here are the things you are going to want to consider before investing (or continuing to own) these two high-income investments.

What Do They Own?

For the most part, both of these CEF invest in fixed-income (Bond) investments. According to BlackRock’s website:

"BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds (commonly referred to as 'junk' bonds), bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities."

And according to the PIMCO PDI webpage:

"The fund normally invests worldwide in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities of any type and credit quality, with varying maturities and related derivative instruments. The fund’s investment universe includes mortgage-backed securities, investment grade and high yield corporates, developed and emerging markets corporate and sovereign bonds, other income-producing securities and related derivative instruments."

We encourage you to click on the links provided above to learn more about these funds as the website information is organized helpfully. For example, both funds are well-diversified within their fixed-income markets, and the investments they hold have well-laddered maturities. This is important because it helps reduce the risks associated with any one holding within a fund "blowing up" because each position is relatively very small (BTZ owns over 950 securities and PDI owns a similarly large number of positions).

Worth mentioning, BlackRock offers a variety of closed-end funds for investors to consider (view them here), and a few other popular BlackRock CEFs currently offering high income and trading at a discount to NAV are BIT, HYG, BKT, and BGT. Similarly, PIMCO has a variety of popular CEFs including PCI, PCN, PHK, and PKO, to name a few.

Market Prices vs. Net Asset Values

One of the most interesting and important things to consider when investing in a closed-end fund is the current market price versus the fund’s net asset value (NAV is the aggregate value of all the individual underlying holdings). Unlike a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, the market price of a closed-end fund can vary significantly from its NAV (because the market price is based on supply and demand, and there is no immediate mechanism to bring the two into alignment as there is with mutual funds and ETFs). Here is a look at the current and historical market prices of BTZ and PDI versus their net asset values:

PDI NAV vs. Price

(image source: CEF Connect)

BTZ NAV vs. Price

(image source: CEF Connect)

We generally prefer to buy and own CEFs that are currently trading at a discount to NAV (as is currently the case for BTZ and not PDI) because it means we are getting a chance to buy the assets “on sale,” and because it means we get to buy the income stream they produce (in this case quite high) at a discounted price.

However, there is more to it than simply premium versus discount. For starters, there is no guarantee that discounted price CEFs will ever rise back up to their NAV price (the discount could get bigger), and there is no guarantee that premiums will ever revert either. In fact, in the case of PDI, it trades at a premium (for a variety of reasons we’ll get into in a moment), but the premium is currently smaller than recent history (and a lot of PIMCO CEFs tend to trade at much higher premiums - which could bode well for PDI).

Another thing worth considering is the price of the underlying holdings versus their par values. Specifically, bonds generally mature at a par value of $100, but BTZ’s holdings currently have an average price of around $114.73 and PDI’s around $88.79. This can bode well for PDI for future price appreciation of the underlying holdings (assuming most of them will mature at their $100 par value, which they almost always do).

Distribution History: They Both Pay Monthly

If it is steady income payments you seek, you might be happy to know both of these CEFs pay income to investors monthly. And as you can see in the following charts, this income has been steady in recent years (even slightly rising):

BTZ Monthly Distribution History

(image source: CEF Connect)

PDI Monthly Distribution History

(image source: CEF Connect)

You might also note these CEFs do occasionally pay special “extra” dividends, depending on the performance of the underlying asset valuations.

Important to note, both funds aim to pay income based on the income produced by the underlying holdings. But in rare cases they can generate some of those big steady income payments with capital gains and/or a return of your own capital. While many investors prefer to see distributions come from 100% income of the underlying holdings, it is acceptable in our view for some distribution payments to be generated from other sources as described above so long as it is minimal and the overall distribution strategy is sustainable - which we believe it is for both PDI and BTZ. Note also that there are slight tax differences in income payments (ordinary income rate) versus long-term short-term capital gains and return of capital (return of capital reduces your cost basis, which can result in more capital gains taxes when you do eventually sell). We are comfortable with the distribution composition for both PDI and BTZ, and you can see the details for these two funds by looking up the tickers on CEF Connect (which is a great resource for CEF investors).

Leverage (Borrowed Money)

Many CEFs use borrowed money as part of their normal operations. While this can increase risk and volatility, we approve of the leverage in PDI and BTZ because they do so prudently, they adhere to regulatory limits, they do so at a lower cost (and with more discipline) that you or I could do, and the leverage helps increase the monthly income payments and total long-term returns. Leverage is concerning to some, but it’s not unlike the leverage corporations use on their balance sheets, homeowners use when they get a mortgage, or the borrowing Warren Buffett does at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Furthermore, the types of bonds these funds invest in tend to have somewhat lower volatility in the first place, so the leverage is less concerning (and totally normal). As you can see on the webpage links we provided earlier, PDI’s current leverage ratio is around 41% and BTZ’s is approximately 28%.

Fees and Expenses

Fees and fund expenses are another important consideration when investing in closed-end funds. And in the case of fixed-income funds that use leverage (such as BTZ and PDI), the cost of borrowing money is important to be aware of so you don’t misjudge the fee. For example, PDI charges a management fee of around 1.15% and has a total expense ratio (excluding the cost of borrowing) of around 1.99%, which is normal for PIMCO, but on the high side for most CEFs. And when you add in PDI’s cost of borrowing, the aggregate expense ratio rises to ~3.72%. That is significant, but in the case of PIMCO, acceptable considering the strong management team and company resources, plus the firm’s long track record of success.

For comparison, BTZ’s management fee is less (0.62%) and its cost of leverage is also less (less than 0.50% - largely because it borrows less). BlackRock is another highly reputable firm with strong resources and a track record of high success. Keep in mind also that the management fees are higher on fixed income funds because it is arguably more “involved” to pick and manage fixed income portfolios than say publicly-traded stock portfolios. Overall, we believe the fees on these two funds are significant but acceptable if you are looking for strong management teams to deliver steady monthly income payments in markets (fixed income) that are much harder for you as an individual (or even professional) to invest in.

Conclusion

We like both of these funds. And while we believe there is not as much immediate price appreciation potential as there was in late March (the shares have climbed significantly since then as coronavirus fears and fixed-income market liquidity risks have reduced), we do believe the big income payments are healthy and will continue to be very steady.

We also believe these investments are "contrarian" in the sense that BTZ trades at an attractive discount to its NAV (you're buying high income on sale) and PDI's underlying holdings trade at an attractive discount to their par value (~88 cents on the dollar). For these reasons, we've ranked these two CEFs on our recent list of top 10 big dividends because the income is big, steady and worth considering for a spot in your long-term, income-focused portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.