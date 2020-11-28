Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) is a commercial-stage company specializing in RNA therapies. A year ago, most investors had not heard of RNA therapies. This year the spectacular stock returns of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), in anticipation of its potential COVID-19 vaccine, have familiarized investors with the potential of RNA therapies. Alnylam has a proven RNA therapy platform, RNA interference, or RNAi, and several medicines approved by the FDA and by European and other regulators. This article will start with the difference between the Moderna and Alnylam platforms. I will cover Alnylam's revenues from currently approved therapies, the potential of its pipeline, and the FDA approval of Oxlumo. In conclusion I will opine on the relative risk and opportunity for long-term investors in Alnylam.

RNAi vs. mRNA

Although RNAi has been in development longer and has produced several commercial therapies, readers may be more familiar with mRNA, short for messenger RNA. The classic paradigm, only verified in the late 1950s, is that the genes are made of DNA. They act as a template in cells for RNA, which in turn acts as a template for the proteins that are the active agents in cells. Proteins known as enzymes can work to build other entities like fats and carbohydrates. Antibodies, too, are proteins.

Defective genes produce defective proteins that in turn can lead to a variety of diseases. Each type of cell, however, requires different proteins to perform its functions: some of the proteins needed by a liver cell are different than the proteins needed by a skin or muscle cell. So defective genes and their products may show up only in certain tissues. RNAi therapies block mRNA and hence the production of defective or unwanted proteins. mRNA seems more generally applicable since it can also generate missing RNA and missing proteins. However, the key technological challenge for both therapies has been finding a way to get the right RNA to the right place in the right cells. When you eat food, the RNA gets digested into nucleic acids. You would not want foreign RNA to go frolicking through your body. The danger is illustrated by RNA-cored viruses, which can sometime frolic through the body causing disease. So don't expect Moderna, or other companies with mRNA therapies, to wipe out the companies that have developed RNAi therapies. As you will see in the competition table below, for the most part Moderna has not competed head-to-head with the RNAi therapy companies. mRNA works better for a different set of diseases.

RNA Therapy Competition

The following table is meant to give investors a heads-up on the competition within RNA therapies. It does not have every target of every therapy for the five companies shown. When a company has multiple possible therapies for an indication, only one is shown. There are other companies that may have or be planning on RNA therapies. There are other types of therapies already on the market or being developed for some of these indications, including small molecules and monoclonal antibodies. The table shows that Alnylam has direct competition in several areas. Ionis (NASDAQ:IONS) has the most extensive pipeline of the five companies. The Moderna pipeline is extensive, and mostly not shown in this table, because it consists mainly of vaccines against viruses and cancer. Moderna does not compete head to head very often with Alnylam or the other three companies. For a deeper dive, check out the pipeline pages of each of the companies:

Indication/Target Alnylam Ionis Arrowhead Dicerna Moderna ATTR Onpattro Tegsedi Acute Hepatic Porphyria Givlaari Primary Hyperoxaluria Oxlumo Nedosiran Hypercholesterolemia Inclisiran Hypertriglycidemia ARO-APOC3 Hemophilia Fitusiran Complement Mediated Diseases Cemdisiran DCR-COMP AAT liver diseases ALN-AAT02 ARO-AAT DCR-A1AT Hepatitis B ALN-HBV02 IONIS-HBV Rx JNJ-3989 RG6346 Hypertension ALN-AGT NASH ALN-HSD ION839, 224 ARO-HSD DCR-LIV2 COVID-19 ALN-COV ARO-COV mRNA-1273 SMA Spinraza Familial chylomicronaemia Waylivra CVD: APO(A) Pelacarsen AMG-890 CVD: ANGPTL3 Vupanorsen ARO-ANG3 CVD: APOCIII & FCS AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx CVD-PCSK9 ION-449 Cystic Fibrosis IONIS-ENAC-2.5 ARO-ENaC Heart failure AZD7970 COPD ARO-Lung2 Myocardial ischemia AZD-8601

Source: Compiled by author, see links above

Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria

When I started developing this article the next data point I expected was an FDA decision on Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria. The news came in on November 24. Formerly called lumasiran, it is the first therapy every approved for PH1 (primary hyperoxaluria type 1). It offers a good example of how mRNA therapies work where old drug types have not. In Europe Oxlumo was approved on November 19.

PH1 is characterized by oxalate overproduction secondary to ultra-rare genetic defects. Oxlumo was shown to interfere with HAO1 mRNA, in turn leading to reduction in glycolate oxidase. This in turn reduces the production of glyoxylate, which is necessary for oxalate production. Note that this is an indirect method. PH1 is caused by defects in the AGXT gene, which encodes for an enzyme necessary to break down glyoxylate. Rather than fixing that mRNA and its enzyme, Oxlumo slows the production of excess production of the oxalate intermediary.

PH1 is a rare disease so expect orphan disease pricing for the drug. PH1 frequency is estimated at 1 in 58,000, so in the United States, there might be between 5,000 and 6,000 potential patients. Diagnosed patients in the US and EU who have not yet received a liver transplant are estimated at about 1,000 to 1,700 by Alnylam. Because the approval came so late in Q4, I do not expect substantial revenue from Oxlumo until Q2 2021. EU revenue usually takes longer to ramp than U.S. revenue because of the longer process needed to gain reimbursement status in the national health systems.

2021 Potential Catalysts

2021 could be a fruitful year for Alnylam and for investors to the extent that successes are not already figured into the current stock price. Some insight into that will likely come from the Alnylam R&D days scheduled for December 15 and 16.

It is possible that with partner Novartis (NYSE:NVS), inclisiran could gain regulatory approvals in the EU and US in late 2020 or early 2021. Inclisiran already received a positive CHMP opinion in the EU. It is for treating hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia. If approved, inclisiran will be marketed under the brand name Leqvio. It was submitted for potential FDA approval in the US by The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) in Q4 2019, while that company was in the process of being acquired by Novartis. Both Novartis and Alnylam have indicated FDA approval could come in late 2020, which also could mean slipping into early 2021. The slide below shows the potential massive market for the drug, but it will enter a competitive landscape.

Source: Alnylam Q3 2020 presentation slide 24

Fitusiran for hemophilia, partnered with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), is another indication that could see important data released in 2021. While the number of patients is much smaller than for inclisiran (see above slide), it is substantial, and insurers should be willing to pay a higher price for doses. In addition to milestone payments, Alnylam will receive royalties at a rate up to 20%.

The only additional drug in late-stage trials is vutrisiran for ATTR amyloidosis, which might improve upon and extend the patent life for patisiran. Two Phase 3 studies are underway, one in cardiomyopathy caused by amyloidosis and the other in polyneuropathy. But we could see data from the Phase 1 drugs in the pipeline and 3 or 4 INDs (new drugs starting clinical trials) in 2022.

Q3 2020 Revenue, Net Loss and Cash Balances

Alnylam's Q3 2020 revenue was $126 million, but almost $27 million was from collaboration payments not representing commercial sales. Onpattro revenue was $82.5 million and Givlaari generated $16.7 million. Total product revenue was $99.2 million, up 115% from $46.1 million in Q3 2019.

Alnylam is spending heavily on R&D, so net income was a loss of $253 million on a GAAP basis. GAAP EPS loss was $2.18 per share. Running through cash may continue to be the norm, at least until inclisiran royalties ramp up. The cash balance ended at $1.83 billion. Since Alnylam is in a race with other RNA therapy companies and has a narrower pipeline than Ionis, this makes some sense. Even at the current burn rate, Alnylam should not need to raise more cash until well into 2022, and any significant milestone payments from current or future partners would extend that.

Conclusion

Alnylam's revenue run rate is now around $500 million per year, but potential investors might want to compare that to the current market capitalization of $14.6 billion (close, November 27, 2020). Assuming rationality, most of the value is in the platform and future potential of the pipeline, or in expected expanded sales of currently approved therapies. I suspect that a lot of the current value of Alnylam is based on what Novartis was willing to pay to acquire The Medicines Company for inclisiran. That was $9.7 billion.

Moderna has opened investors' eyes to the potential value of RNA therapies. Hopefully, its COVID-19 vaccine will get FDA approval, and along with other vaccines, the global economy can kick into high gear in 2021. Moderna had a market capitalization of $43 billion at the close on November 27. Given that Alnylam already has substantial revenue, has three approved therapies, and could see a substantial ramp in royalties from inclisiran in 2021, I think it is undervalued compared to Moderna. They both have platforms and pipelines that could substantially increase value in this decade. But the usual caveats about pharmaceutical pipelines should be taken into consideration: not all potential therapies will get to regulatory approvals, there can be pricing resistance from payers, there can be competition, and ultimately everything loses patent protection. Despite the caveats, I like Alnylam and plan to add it to my portfolio. I already own stock in three RNA therapy companies, Dicerna, Ionis and Arrowhead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS, ARWR, DRNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.