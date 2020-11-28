Dorchester is able to generate some distributable cash flow even with very poor (sub-$30 WTI oil) oil prices.

This would increase to $1.70 per unit at $50 WTI oil, with potential for further growth due to production increases.

Dorchester has no debt and $18.5 million in positive working capital at the end of Q3 2020.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) is an oil and gas royalties MLP that has the ability to generate at least a modest amount of distributable cash flow in terrible commodity pricing conditions (such as Q2 2020). At $45 WTI oil, it looks like it could see modest production growth and support a $1.40 per unit distribution. At $50 WTI oil, it may be able to support a $1.70 per unit distribution and that distribution could rise as production continues to increase.

Much of Dorchester's production comes from the Permian, which should see a reasonable amount of development activity at $45+ WTI oil.

Source: Dorchester Minerals

Lack of Debt

One thing notable about Dorchester Minerals is its lack of debt. At the end of Q3 2020, Dorchester had no long-term debt and $18.5 million in positive working capital.

Dorchester's lack of debt combined with its low-cost structure allows it to generate positive cash flow and pay distributions in even the worst commodity pricing conditions. For example, Q2 2020 featured sub-$30 WTI oil and sub-$2 NYMEX natural gas, resulting in production shut-ins and very weak realized prices.

Source: Dorchester Minerals - Q2 2020 - 10-Q

Under these conditions, Dorchester still generated $4.1 million EBITDA in Q2 2020, which would translate into an annualized amount of around $0.47 per unit.

Dorchester will continue to have no debt in the future. As noted above, it would be very difficult for it to end up with negative EBITDA (as a proxy for cash flow before distributions) during the quarter. Dorchester may acquire additional oil and gas properties, but it is required to pay for those acquisitions mostly with common units. Source: Dorchester Minerals

Hugoton Divestiture

Dorchester's NPI (Net Profits Interests) natural gas production will be substantially reduced going forward by its Hugoton divestiture. That divestiture will have limited effect on its cash flow though. The Hugoton accounted for only 1% of Dorchester's year-end 2019 PV-10 reserve value and approximately $4,000 in NPI payments (albeit in a period of particularly low gas prices) in the 12-month period ending September 2020.

Source: Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester received $5 million for the Hugoton divestiture, which appears to be a solid value based on the limited cash flow it was receiving from it.

Outlook At $45 WTI Oil

The current market environment appears favorable for modest production growth going forward for Dorchester, at least in the Permian. With a $45 WTI oil scenario, I project that Dorchester would be able to generate $64 million in revenue, including around $52 million from its royalty properties and $11 million from its NPI. Dorchester's NPI revenue is more variable than its royalty revenue since the former is burdened by costs .

Units $/Unit $ Million Royalty Properties Oil (Barrels) 1,075,000 $41.00 $44 Royalty Properties Natural Gas [MCF] 4,000,000 $2.00 $8 NPI Revenue $11 Lease Bonus and Other $1 Total Revenue $64

Dorchester's expenses in this scenario would add up to $14 million, leaving $50 million for distributions.

$ Million Operating Expenses (incl. Production Taxes) $7 General and Administrative Expense $7 Total Expenses $14

This would be enough for a distribution of around $1.40 per unit for common unit holders. A $50 WTI oil scenario would boost this up to around $1.70 per unit.

I estimate Dorchester's value at approximately $13 per unit under a $45 WTI oil scenario. This would increase to around $15.50 per unit with a $50 WTI scenario. In both cases, Dorchester's yield would be near 11%.

Conclusion

Dorchester Minerals has no debt (and consequently no interest costs) and a relatively low cost structure, with the majority of its revenue being royalty revenue. This gives it the ability to generate some distributable cash flow with very poor commodity prices. In a $45 WTI oil scenario (around current 2021 strip prices), Dorchester may be able to distribute around $1.40 per unit to unitholders.

I view Dorchester as having moderate upside to its units at its current price, along with the ability to deliver a double-digit yield.

