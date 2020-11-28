Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On OPEC, Nikola And Ford

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning. A podcast of Stocks to Watch is also available on Sundays on Seeking Alpha, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify (click the highlighted links).

Stocks only have one trading day left to end up with one of the strongest Novembers on record as positive news on vaccines and treatments continue to buoy investor sentiment. The week ahead will feature a big OPEC meeting and testimony by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the Senate Banking Committee. Intriguing earnings reports are due in from tech hotshots Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), while the November jobs report will blaze in at the end of the week. Expect plenty of news on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) as the company looks to finalize a deal with General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Earnings spotlight: Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Zoom Video (ZM) on November 30; Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO), Box (NYSE:BOX), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) and Salesforce.com (CRM) on December 1; PVH (NYSE:PVH), Snowflake (SNOW), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) on December 2; Kroger (NYSE:KR), Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Michaels Stores (NASDAQ:MIK) on December 3; Genesco (NYSE:GCO) on December 4.

IPO watch: No IPO pricing are expected next week, but blank-check company Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAMU) sponsored by Seaport Global Asset Management (SGAM) could launch. IPO lock-up periods expire on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) and Nikola (NKLA) on November 30, Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) and ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) on December 1, as well as Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI), Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA), Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) on December 2.Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: A Salesforce.com (CRM) acquisition of Slack could be announced as soon as next week. The tender offer for the acquisition by Endo of BioSpecifics (NASDAQ:BSTC) is set for December 1 and the go-shop period on the Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)-V99 deal is December 2.

OPEC watching: OPEC is expected to agree on relaxing the current production quotas at a meeting on November 30-December 1. Most analysts expect that the group will extend the current agreement for a period of three months in 2021. "The technical groundwork has been laid down for OPEC+ to postpone a tapering of its output cuts," notes BNP Paribas strategist Harry Tchilinguirian, "Now the political groundwork needs to be put in place." Oil demand is seen normalizing to pre-virus levels by 2022.

Nikola: There is no doubt that Nikola (NKLA) will be closely watched next week with the expiration of a share lockup and the company facing a deadline for completing an anticipated partnership deal with General Motors. Shares of Nikola have been swinging wildly over the last few weeks and will face large technical selling pressure after December 1 if insiders decide to take profits, including founder and former chairman Trevor Milton. Shares of Nikola are up more than 40% over the last six weeks.

Projected dividend changes (quarterly): Mastercard (NYSE:MA) to $0.48 from $0.40,Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) to $0.36 from $0.32, Deere (NYSE:DE) to $0.85 from $0.76,Toro (NYSE:TTC) to $0.275 from $0.25, Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to $0.33 from $0.30, Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to $1.75 from $1.60, Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to $0.625 from $0.575, Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) to $0.26 from $0.24, Hanover (NYSE:THG) to $0.70 from $0.65, Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to $0.70 from $0.66, Graco (NYSE:GGG) to $0.185 from $0.175, Pentair (NYSE:PNR) to $0.20 from $0.19, Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to $0.25 from $0.24, C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) to $0.53 from $0.51, Lennox (NYSE:LII) to $0.80 from $0.77, Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) to $1.09 from $1.06, Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) to $0.615 from $0.60, Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to $0.215 from $0.2125, Universal Health Realty (NYSE:UHT) to $0.695 from $0.690 and Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to $0.405 from $0.4025.

Analyst meetings and business updates: Petrobas (NYSE:PBR) holds a two-day virtual investor day starting on November 30 during which the company will release its 2021-2025 strategic plan. Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) also holds an investor day event on November 30. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will host a presentation on December 2 to discuss its plans to launch a global streaming service, including the overarching strategy for the platform as it looks to compete with CBS All Access (NASDAQ:VIAC), NBCUniversal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and streaming heavyweights like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Conferences rundown: A large number of corporate conferences are running next week including the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference, Credit Suisse Industrials Conference, Evercore ISI MedTools Conference, Goldman Sachs Industrials Conference, Bank of America Securities Virtual Leveraged Finance Conference, Credit Suisse Technology Conference, Credit Suisse Chemicals Conference, Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference and the Goldman Sachs Global Automotive Conference. Go deeper: Read about the conference presentations that could stand out in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

Tech heats up: The week ahead could see more focus on the implications for the tech sector of a Biden presidency and GOP Senate. Geopolitical risk has been hanging over the heads of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and semiconductor vendors highly exposed to China from a supply chain perspective, reminds Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives. In addition, there is also Alphabet (GOOGLE) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), which could face less regulatory pressure under a split government scenario. "A second key dynamic playing out in the tech world over the next 12 to 18 months is the secular growth areas around cloud and cyber security that are seeing eye-popping demand trends we have not witnessed in our 20+ years of covering tech stocks on the Street," notes Ives. He says stalwarts such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM) are front and center on this cloud path, while the underlying infrastructure and platforms enabling this shift stand to be major benefits of this spending surge. On a global look, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) look positioned strategically to benefit from the acceleration of cloud spending across the U.S, Europe and APAC.

U.S. auto sales: U.S. auto retail sales for November are expected to be up 2.9% from a year ago when adjusted for the same number of selling days, according to a forecast from TrueCar. Fleet sales are expected to be down 21% during the month. Average transaction prices are projected to be up 4.7% from a year ago. Total SAAR is expected to decrease 4% from a year ago to 16.3M units from 17M units. TrueCar forecast by manufacturer - BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) -4.3% to 29,106 units; Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) -21.0% to 26,033 units; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -6.3% to 144,538 units; Ford (NYSE:F) -8.7% to 152,395 units; General Motors (GM) +7.0% to 231,898 units; Honda (NYSE:HMC) -6.1% to 111,244 units; Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) +5.1% to 58,334 units; Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +9.7% to 49,008 units; Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -8.4% to 75,306 units; Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) +2.3% to 51,480 units; Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) +41.4% to 20,571 units; Toyota (NYSE:TM) +7.7% to 197,954 units and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) -7.7% to 46,191 units.

Data reports: The first day of the month means it is time to start watching for various data reports. Releases on Macau gross gaming revenue could stir things up for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), while updates on discount broker DARTs, Class 8 truck orders and firearm background checks will also be of interest. The first update on China auto sales for November could also arrive, as well as the monthly update from Nio (NYSE:NIO) on deliveries. That means Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV), Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) could see some volatility.

Stock splits: McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) will fire off its first stock split since 2002 with a 2-for-1 split effective on December 1 to holders of record on November 20. Shares of McCormick are up 9.35% YTD.

Barron's mentions: The Blue Oval makes the cover this week in a positive story on the upside for Ford (F). It is noted that if Ford hits its margin goals of 8%, it could generate $10B to $11B, or $2.50 to $3.00 a share, in net income. At its five-year average of 7X earnings, shares could trade above $20 vs. the closing price of $9.09 on Friday. "A comeback is no slam-dunk. But the car maker's financial strength gives it some time to figure out the transition to battery-powered vehicles and to raise profitability," updates the publication. Regis (NYSE:RGS) and Azek (NYSE:AZEK) also land bullish write-ups this week.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, Renaissance Capital