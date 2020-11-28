Seeking Alpha
Week Ahead - We Go Again

by: Craig Erlam
Summary

December may normally be associated with everything slowing down as we ease our way into the festive period, but as with everything else in 2020, this is no normal December.

Donald Trump is continuing to fight the election result and is going out swinging, Brexit talks are somehow still ongoing, the EU budget and rescue fund is at risk, the Fed and ECB may add to the enormous stimulus efforts of central banks this year and OPEC+ may have one final trick up its sleeve.

A few more twists and turns to come, it seems.

A busy end to a chaotic year

US

The upcoming week will provide crucial updates to both the labor market and manufacturing sector. The coronavirus spread and growing restrictions being imposed across the country have yet to really impact manufacturing and hiring until possibly now.

On Tuesday, the ISM manufacturing report is expected to show last month's reading was the peak of the current recovery. The highly watched index is expected to decline from October's 59.3, which was the highest level since September 2018, to 57.8. The fourth-quarter slowdown is widely expected, but what might start becoming the consensus is for the first quarter to deliver an economic contraction.

The last nonfarm payroll report of the year comes ahead of a live Fed meeting. FOMC officials should be ready to act as softening jobs data could lead to permanent damage to the labor market. The upcoming nonfarm payroll is expected to see 500,000 jobs created in November, but given the recent weakness, investors might not be too surprised if we saw hardly any job gains.

US Politics

The formation of the Biden's cabinet has been clearly one that embraced diversity and experience with the Obama administration. Wall Street has been positive to Biden's picks for Secretary of State and Treasury Secretary. Tony Blinken has experience under both the Clinton and Obama administrations and is viewed as someone who will be able re-engage US allies. The selection of Janet Yellen as Treasury Secretary will raise expectations that the Fed and Treasury will be able to coordinate policy action early next year.

The upcoming Georgia Senate races will start to draw attention, but it seems very unlikely Democrats will be able to pick up both seats.

EU

The battle continues between Hungary and Poland and the other 25 member states of the European Union over the "rule of law" clause tied to the 2021-27 budget, with the two countries vowing to stand side by side in their fight against Brussels. It's difficult to see the way out of this, with both countries refusing to back down despite being massive financial beneficiaries as EU members. Two weeks to go until the EU summit and a deal looks unlikely, with other states insistent on the clause, which has been inserted to directly counter years of efforts in both countries to undermine it.

Brexit

Face to face talks will continue on Saturday as Michel Barnier returns to London after undergoing self-isolation. Progress has slowed during virtual talks and can hopefully gather some momentum once again, with there being barely any time left to reach a deal and get it ratified. We're seeing more public rhetoric once again, but that's perhaps to be expected as we get into the final points. With talks taking part every day, there is increased weekend risk, with the markets currently not factoring in the possibility of negotiations collapsing, leading to no deal.

UK

Rishi Sunak presented the spending review this week, while the government also put in place new restrictions as the country comes out of lockdown next week. Although most people won't really notice the difference, with almost the entire country in tiers two or three. Brexit is the big risk now for the UK, with COVID cases falling again, although Christmas will undoubtedly be problematic on that front.

Turkey

The lira remains volatile but conditions are improving despite a small setback over the last week. The government and central bank have a small grace period now in which to prove to investors that there will be no going back to the kinds of policies that triggered the plunge in the currency to record lows earlier this month.

China

Manufacturing and services PMIs headline the data releases from China next week as the country continues to perform solidly, despite countries around the world once again struggling to come to terms with another wave of COVID-19.

Australia

The wine industry was the latest to fall victim to China's assault on Australian imports, with duties of between 107.1% and 212.1% being imposed. Again, markets are showing little sign of being particularly concerned by the tariffs, but that may change if China turns its attention to more core industries.

The RBA rate decision next week is the standout event, although no change is expected.

Japan

Next week offers a selection of tier three data in Japan which should have little impact, although the stock market is continuing to make solid gains as part of the vaccine rotation recovery move.

Economic Calendar

Sunday, 29 November

Japan

Industrial O/P Prelim MM SA

Oct

Monday, 30 November

China (Mainland)

NBS Manufacturing PMI

Nov

51.5

Turkey

GDP Quarterly YY

Q3

4.8%

Denmark

GDP QQ Prelim

Q3

Denmark

GDP YY Prelim

Q3

Denmark

Unemployment Rate

Oct

Switzerland

KOF Indicator

Nov

101.0

Switzerland

Official Reserves Assets CHF

Oct

Italy

CPI (EU Norm) Prelim MM

Nov

Italy

CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY

Nov

Germany

CPI Prelim YY

Nov

-0.2%

Germany

HICP Prelim YY

Nov

-0.5%

Japan

Jobs/Applicants Ratio

Oct

Japan

Unemployment Rate

Oct

Tuesday, 1 December

Japan

Jibun Bank Mfg PMI

Nov

Australia

Building Approvals

Oct

-3.0%

Australia

Current Account Balance SA

Q3

7.1B

Australia

Net Exports Contribution

Q3

-1.7%

South Korea

IHS Markit Mfg PMI

Nov

Indonesia

IHS Markit PMI

Nov

China (Mainland)

Caixin Mfg PMI Final

Nov

53.5

Australia

RBA Cash Rate

Dec

0.10%

Russia

Markit Mfg PMI

Nov

United Kingdom

Nationwide house price mm

Nov

0.4%

United Kingdom

Nationwide house price yy

Nov

5.6%

Turkey

Manufacturing PMI

Nov

Italy

Markit/IHS Mfg PMI

Nov

52.0

France

Markit Mfg PMI

Nov

Germany

Markit/BME Mfg PMI

Nov

Germany

Unemployment Chg SA

Nov

Germany

Unemployment Rate SA

Nov

Germany

Unemployment Chg SA

Nov

Germany

Unemployment Rate SA

Nov

Italy

GDP Final QQ

Q3

16.1%

Italy

GDP Final YY

Q3

Turkey

ITO Istanbul Retail Prices

Nov

Euro Zone

Markit Mfg Final PMI

Nov

53.6

United Kingdom

Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Final

Nov

55.2

Euro Zone

HICP Flash YY

Nov

-0.2%

Euro Zone

HICP-X F&E Flash YY

Nov

India

IHS Markit Mfg PMI

Nov

57.3

New Zealand

Milk Auctions

3 Nov, w/e

Canada

GDP QQ Annualized

Q3

Canada

GDP MM

Sep

Canada

Markit Mfg PMI SA

Nov

United States

Markit Mfg PMI Final

Nov

United States

ISM Manufacturing PMI

Nov

57.5

Mexico

Markit Mfg PMI

Nov

Indonesia

Inflation YY

Nov

1.53%

Wednesday, 2 December

Australia

Real GDP QQ SA

Q3

2.5%

Australia

Real GDP YY SA

Q3

-4.5%

Euro Zone

Unemployment Rate

Oct

8.4%

Thursday, 3 December

Japan

Services PMI

Nov

Australia

Trade Balance G&S (A$)

Oct

5,800M

China (Mainland)

Caixin Services PMI

Nov

India

IHS Markit Svcs PMI

Nov

55.5

Russia

Markit Services PMI

Nov

United Kingdom

Reserve Assets Total

Nov

Turkey

CPI MM

Nov

South Africa

Std Bank Whole Econ PMI

Nov

France

Markit Serv PMI

Nov

France

Markit Comp PMI

Nov

Germany

Markit Services PMI

Nov

46.2

Germany

Markit Comp Final PMI

Nov

Euro Zone

Markit Serv Final PMI

Nov

41.3

Euro Zone

Markit Comp Final PMI

Nov

45.1

United States

Initial Jobless Clm

28 Nov, w/e

770k

United States

Markit Comp Final PMI

Nov

United States

Markit Svcs PMI Final

Nov

United States

ISM N-Mfg PMI

Nov

56.0

Friday, 4 December

Australia

Retail Sales MM

Oct

1.6%

India

Cash Reserve Ratio

4 Dec

3.00%

India

Repo Rate

4 Dec

4.00%

India

Reverse Repo Rate

4 Dec

3.35%

Germany

Industrial Orders MM

Oct

1.4%

United States

Non-Farm Payrolls

Nov

500k

United States

Unemployment Rate

Nov

6.7%

United States

Average Earnings YY

Nov

4.3%

United States

International Trade $

Oct

-64.7B

Canada

Employment Change

Nov

Canada

Unemployment Rate

Nov

Canada

Trade Balance C$

Oct

United States

Factory Orders MM

Oct

0.9%

Russia

CPI MM

Nov

Russia

CPI YY

Nov

