AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is likely to conduct an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, after the latest studies raised questions over its level of protection. One regimen showed an effectiveness of 90% when trial participants received a half dose followed by a full dose at least one month apart, while the other dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot does not expect the additional testing to hold up regulatory approvals in the U.K. and EU, though clearance from the FDA may take longer because the regulator is unlikely to approve the vaccine on the basis of studies conducted elsewhere. While vaccines from Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have to be stored frozen, the Astra-Oxford (AZN) shot can be kept at refrigerator temperature and comes at a potentially lower cost.

A new milestone for Tesla (TSLA) this week saw the EV maker cross the half a trillion market cap level. For those that like tracking these things, that is more than Toyota ($197B), General Motors ($64B), Ford ($35B), Nissan ($77B) and Honda ($49B) combined. How do bulls make the math work? Wedbush Securities recently upped its bull case price target to $560. "While Model 3's remain the core driver, going forward new designs around Cybertruck and Model Y will further aid growth globally and thus enable to Tesla to achieve its million delivery units likely by 2023 (2022 not out of the question) in our opinion," noted analyst Dan Ives. For the bear view, Montana Skeptic said "hype and nonsense" have elevated Tesla's share price beyond all reason in an article posted on Seeking Alpha recently.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit and closed above 30,000 on Tuesday for the first time since its inception in 1896. Who would've thought this in April? The climb has been astounding given that it took 18 years for the index to get from 10,000 to 20,000, but less than four years to climb from that level to 30,000 (and that was with the coronavirus pandemic). Catalysts that were also supposed to put a break on the rally haven't materialized, including the end of enhanced federal jobless benefits, the lack of another stimulus bill and the Treasury ending the Fed's special pandemic facilities. That comes as overall U.S. growth continues to surprise for the better, including GDP figures, a booming housing market and auto sales, strong consumer confidence and the unemployment rate down to 6.9%. Each 10,000 points also just gets easier, so Dow 40,000 could be another record in the making.

A familiar face and uber-dove will likely be heading up the Treasury under Joe Biden - former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Many see Yellen as a market-friendly choice considering that she oversaw a long economic expansion with historically low interest rates and she's likely to push for further fiscal stimulus. The pick will also put an end to Wall Street's fretting over Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had pledged to clip big banks with a tighter financial policy regime. "I think this is a strong sign that Biden will be focused on rebuilding the economy vs. pursuing aggressive regulatory policy," added Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James. "She will be an effective voice of more fiscal support vs. someone who was seen as a partisan." Not only is Yellen the first woman to hold the position of Fed Chair, but if she is confirmed by the Senate, she'll become the first woman to serve as Treasury Secretary.

France sent out notices to Big Tech companies to pay its digital service tax as planned in December. The levy was suspended earlier this year while negotiations played out at the OECD regarding an overhaul of cross-border taxation rules, but with the group stretching negotiations in 2021, France chose not to wait. The country will apply a 3% tax on revenue from digital services earned in France by companies with local revenues of more than €25M and €750M worldwide, but will withdraw the tax as soon as an OECD deal is reached. Amazon (AMZN) already received a reminder from the French authorities to pay the tax, and will comply, a source told Reuters, while Facebook (FB) said it had also received a bill and would "ensure compliance with all tax laws in the jurisdictions where we operate."

While equity markets were closed for Thanksgiving, crypto traders did not take the day off. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) plunged by 15% , or nearly $3,000, to as low as $16,328, while other cryptocurrencies tumbled by as much as 20% . The move is notable, as many in the industry had been expecting a $20K milestone for Bitcoin in the next few days after it hit highs not seen since the end of 2017. "Any healthy market needs to have pullbacks and periods of consolidation. Already in 2020 we've seen a gain of 160%," said Antoni Trenchev, a managing partner and co-founder of Nexo, which bills itself as the world's biggest crypto lender. "Long term I don't see anything derailing Bitcoin's irrevocable rise higher."

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is letting go of 32,000 workers - primarily at its theme parks business - marking an increase from the 28,000 it announced in September. The cuts will go into effect in the first half of 2021 due to the "current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating." Disney's California-based theme parks have faced prolonged closures, while limited attendance at its parks in Florida has weighed on the company. Internationally, Disneyland Paris was forced to close again late last month when France imposed a new lockdown, though the company's theme parks in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo remain open.

