Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of November 29

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with around 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) 12/9 12/31 0.79 0.83 5.06% 1.45% 49 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 11/27 12/15 0.71 0.72 1.41% 3.31% 27 Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 12/31 1/13 0.45 0.47 4.44% 0.84% 14 HP Inc. (HPQ) 12/8 1/6 0.1762 0.1938 9.99% 3.48% 11 Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 1/8 2/16 0.2325 0.245 5.38% 2.08% 54 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 12/9 12/29 0.295 0.3025 2.54% 5.08% 22 York Water Company (YORW) 12/31 1/15 0.1802 0.1874 4.00% 1.63% 23

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 30 (Ex Div 12/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Arrow Financial Corp. (AROW) 12/15 0.26 30.7 3.39% 28 Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) 12/16 0.62 150.3 1.65% 10 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 12/18 0.27 68.05 1.59% 52 Costco Wholesale (COST) 12/11 10 388.39 Special 17 Fastenal Company (FAST) 12/22 0.4 48.58 3.29% 21 Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) 12/22 0.43 157.8 1.09% 30 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 12/21 0.56 51.4 4.36% 12

Tuesday, Dec. 1 (Ex-Div 12/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avista Corp. (AVA) 12/15 0.405 38.4 4.22% 18 Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) 12/17 0.26 131.09 0.79% 13 Home Depot Inc. (HD) 12/17 1.5 275.99 2.17% 11 Linde Plc (LIN) 12/17 0.963 257.43 1.50% 27 Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) 12/17 0.65 143.83 1.81% 18

Wednesday, Dec. 2 (Ex-Div 12/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 12/15 0.62 137.75 1.80% 18 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 12/18 0.45 115.86 1.55% 10 BlackRock Inc. (BLK) 12/21 3.63 715.11 2.03% 11 Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) 12/15 0.27 43.86 2.46% 18 Eaton Vance Corp. (EV) 12/18 4.25 68.72 Special 40 Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) 1/4 0.79 98.36 3.21% 64 Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) 1/5 1.07 141.37 3.03% 48 Old Republic International (ORI) 12/15 0.21 18.59 4.52% 39 PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) 1/7 1.0225 144.6 2.83% 48 Waste Management (WM) 12/18 0.545 119.19 1.83% 17

Thursday, Dec. 3 (Ex-Div 12/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Anthem Inc. (ANTM) 12/22 0.95 312.8 1.21% 10 Donaldson Company (DCI) 12/22 0.21 54.61 1.54% 33 Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) 12/31 0.75 170.75 1.76% 58 Nike Inc. (NKE) 12/29 0.275 134.25 0.82% 18 Insperity Inc. (NSP) 12/21 0.4 88.47 1.81% 10 UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 12/15 1.25 337.94 1.48% 11

Friday, Dec. 4 (Ex-Div 12/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years First American Financial Corp. (FAF) 12/15 0.46 49.32 3.73% 11 Monro Inc. (MNRO) 12/22 0.22 47.63 1.85% 15

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aflac Inc. (AFL) 12/1 0.28 2.5% Allete Inc. (ALE) 12/1 0.6175 4.3% American Water Works (AWK) 12/2 0.55 1.4% American States Water (AWR) 12/1 0.335 1.8% Black Hills Corp. (BKH) 12/1 0.565 3.6% Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) 12/1 0.27 3.5% Church & Dwight (CHD) 12/1 0.24 1.1% Chemed Corp. (CHE) 12/7 0.34 0.3% Cummins Inc. (CMI) 12/3 1.35 2.4% Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 12/1 0.39 2.2% Carlisle Companies (CSL) 12/1 0.525 1.4% Cintas Corp. (CTAS) 12/4 0.7 0.8% Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) 12/4 0.0975 1.9% Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) 12/1 0.175 2.6% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 12/1 0.81 CAD 7.83% W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) 12/1 1.53 1.5% Home Bancshares Inc. (HOMB) 12/2 0.14 2.9% Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 12/4 0.93 1.8% KLA Corp. (KLAC) 12/1 0.9 1.4% Kroger Company (KR) 12/1 0.18 2.2% Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) 12/3 0.48 0.8% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) 12/4 0.85 1.7% LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 12/3 0.095 1.0% Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 12/4 0.21 0.6% Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) 12/4 0.3685 1.1% Magna International Inc. (MGA) 12/4 0.4 2.6% Middlesex Water Co. (MSEX) 12/1 0.2725 1.6% Neenah Inc. (NP) 12/2 0.47 3.9% Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 12/1 0.38 4.1% Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 12/4 0.88 1.3% Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (RGA) 12/3 0.7 2.3% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 12/4 0.625 2.1% Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) 12/4 1.34 0.7% J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) 12/1 0.9 3.1% SJW Corp. (SJW) 12/1 0.32 1.9% Southern Company (SO) 12/7 0.64 4.2% Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) 12/1 0.57 3.4% Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) 12/1 0.39 2.1% United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) 12/3 1.01 2.4% Visa Inc. (V) 12/1 0.32 0.6% WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) 12/1 0.6325 2.6% Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) 12/1 0.2507 2.2% Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) 12/2 0.38 1.1% Xylem Inc. (XYL) 12/3 0.26 1.1%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

