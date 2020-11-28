Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of November 29

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with around 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

None

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Nov. 30 (Ex Div 12/1)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Avnet Inc. (AVT) 12/16 0.21 30.67 2.74% 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) 12/30 1.25 235.4 2.12% 9 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 12/15 0.33 65 2.03% 6 EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) 12/16 0.26 72.3 1.44% 6 Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) 12/23 1.55 233.45 2.66% 7

Tuesday, Dec. 1 (Ex-Div 12/2)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CSG Systems International Inc. (CSGS) 12/18 0.235 43.71 2.15% 8 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (PEBK) 12/15 0.15 25.5 2.35% 8

Wednesday, Dec. 2 (Ex-Div 12/3)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 12/18 0.27 27.2 3.97% 5 Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) 12/18 0.27 56 1.93% 8 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC.PK) 12/24 0.18 28.99 2.48% 6 Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) 1/6 0.622 185 0.34% 9 D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) 12/14 0.2 75.98 1.05% 7 Exponent Inc. (EXPO) 12/18 0.19 83.42 0.91% 8 First Merchants Corp. (FRME) 12/18 0.26 34.71 3.00% 8 Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) 12/18 0.08 10.22 3.13% 6 LCI Industries (LCII) 12/18 0.75 127.89 2.35% 5 Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) 12/16 0.28 25.55 4.38% 9 Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) 12/18 0.49 127.12 1.54% 9 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 12/29 0.16 530.45 0.12% 8 Open Text Corp. (OTEX) 12/22 0.2008 44.6 1.80% 8 Regions Financial Corp. (RF) 1/4 0.155 15.62 3.97% 7 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 12/18 0.22 34.55 2.55% 7

Thursday, Dec. 3 (Ex-Div 12/4)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) 12/21 0.15 24.23 2.48% 7 Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 12/17 0.04 12.98 Special 5 ITT Inc. (ITT) 12/30 0.169 75.01 0.90% 8

Friday, Dec. 4 (Ex-Div 12/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 12/17 0.3 42.32 2.84% 9

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 12/2 0.2 2.5% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 12/4 0.31 3.0% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 12/2 0.31 1.4% Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) 12/4 0.73 5.1% Cortland Bancorp (CLDB) 12/1 0.14 3.4% Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) 12/4 1.15 1.6% Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12/3 0.44 2.2% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) 12/4 12 Special Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) 12/4 0.22 1.0% Entergy Corporation (ETR) 12/1 0.95 3.4% FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) 12/4 0.17 1.7% Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) 12/2 0.27 3.1% HNI Corp. (HNI) 12/1 0.305 3.2% Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) 12/2 0.1375 5.8% Intel Corp. (INTC) 12/1 0.33 2.8% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 12/7 1.05 4.8% Matson Inc. (MATX) 12/3 0.23 1.6% National Instruments Corp. (NATI) 12/7 0.26 2.8% ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) 12/1 0.54 2.7% Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) 12/1 0.83 4.0% Phillips 66 (PSX) 12/1 0.9 5.5% RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) 12/2 0.22 2.7% Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) 12/1 0.34 0.7% Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) 12/1 0.25 1.6% TCF Financial Corp. (TCF) 12/1 0.35 4.0% TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 12/4 0.48 1.7% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) 12/1 0.45 3.7% Timken Company (TKR) 12/3 0.29 1.6% Vulcan Materials (VMC) 12/3 0.34 1.0% Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 12/1 0.2 0.5%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.