Retirement: Portfolio For Income And Growth

We then present a dividend stock portfolio based on some of the top holdings from the popular dividend ETFs.

We also will present a second model that is a bit more aggressive with 75% ETFs and 25% CEFs to boost the overall income.

Most of our articles are for active investors, but this one is written with passive investors in mind. After all, not everyone wants to or has the time or interest.

Most of our work is focused on active investors who are willing to construct and manage multiple portfolios (baskets of investments) and like to hold individual stocks or securities. However, there are a large number of investors and retirees who do not like to own individual stocks for various reasons. The reasons could be anything like a matter of personal choice or not having enough time, interest, or knowledge. Whatever the reason, if you are one such investor, please read on. Usually, your options are limited to common and broad index funds or mutual funds. With index investing, however, it is difficult to earn a high enough income. Moreover, most index funds provide you over-diversification, and you end up holding good as well as bad stocks.

For these reasons, in this article, we are going to construct a portfolio, mostly from ETFs but with specific diversification and income goals. In the second portfolio, we are going to a few CEFs closed-end funds to the extent of 25% to boost the income to above 4%, but at the same time not compromise on quality or safety of income. With 4%-5% income, there would be no need to withdraw capital by harvesting shares. Many people (including us) don't particularly like selling shares to generate the needed income. It is not without reason. It is embedded with many risks and uncertainties. For most people in retirement, it is very difficult emotionally to sell assets to draw income, especially during the rough times when the value of the assets may already be down.

So, who exactly is a passive investor? We would define him/her as someone who just wants to invests once and forget it except for some yearly rebalancing. This article is focused on such passive investors. Many of them are retirees who also need income in their golden years. With these goals, we will try to limit our choices to some low-cost (fees) ETFs. However, folks who need higher income and can tolerate slightly higher volatility and risk could use a few CEFs for some of the specialty assets. Also, we would select our funds based on our income needs. Here's a summary of our goals:

Maximum 10-12 securities (mostly ETFs). The average yield of the portfolio to be 4% plus (3% plus for conservative version). Average expense (fees) of the ETFs to be < 0.25% (excluding CEFs). Correlation of the overall portfolio with the broader market (S&P500) to be less than 0.70.

At first glance, it looks like these are not easy goals to achieve with a portfolio of ETFs. However, with a little bit of creativity, they are indeed achievable.

For the believers in individual stocks, in the later section of this article, we will show a simple method of how to construct a portfolio of dividend stocks based on some popular dividend ETFs.

Criteria To Select ETFs:

Expenses/Fees: Many investors pay no attention to the fees because, at first glance, they look insignificant. But over time, these costs add up to a significant sum. So, one of the important factors while considering ETFs (or mutual funds for that matter) are the fees charged by them. All things being equal, a fund or ETF with higher fees should result in lower returns for the investor. In fact, this is an important difference between owning an individual stock vs. an ETF or mutual fund. After you have purchased a particular stock, there are no ongoing fees or expenses incurred by you. But for funds, you have to pay management fees, but they can vary a lot from fund to fund. So, while we cannot avoid the fees altogether, we should strive to look for the funds that have the lowest fees, but otherwise, have a good historical record compared to its peers. Commonly, Vanguard is known to have the lowest fees in the industry, so it should be no surprise if many of the Vanguard funds would make it to our portfolio.

While selecting a specific ETF or fund, we need to pay attention to the past record, specifically to its peers in their respective industry segments. We want to look at the longer-term performance rather than short-term, for example, five-year and possibly 10-year performance records. If a fund has been a consistent outperformer, we should be willing to pay a slightly higher fee for the alpha it may provide. Asset Allocation: Proper asset allocation is one of the most important criteria to achieve long term success. So, we should pay attention to diversify our portfolio in different types of asset classes. You will need to decide how much allocation should be made to each asset class. There can be broad guidelines to asset mix, but ultimately it should be decided based on an individual's personal situation, goals, and risk tolerance.

To asset-diversify, we should select ETFs from different asset classes. Usually, when one asset zigs, some others may zag, bringing the overall portfolio volatility down. Even within the broad category of "stocks," the geographical diversity can be critical. For example, we should have some exposure to international stocks besides domestic stock funds.

How To Filter The ETF Universe:

Many good sites provide free tools like ETF screeners. You can screen by fund category, asset type, market-cap, dividend/ yield, and past performance.

Some of the popular sites that provide such screeners are Vanguard, Morningstar, Etf.com, Fidelity, and some others.

Asset Allocation:

For our example portfolio that we are going to construct, we decided on the following asset mix. These are just broad guidelines - individual investors could alter it to suit their personal preferences, needs, and goals.

Table-1:

Asset-type Category %age Holding of Total Capital Large company Dividend Stocks Domestic - Dividend High Yield 15% Domestic -Dividend Growth 12% International Dividend 10% Small/Mid Caps Stocks Domestic 8% Real Estate Domestic 10% Energy - MLPs 5% BDCs (Business Dev. Companies) 5% Municipals 5% Utilities 5% Preferred 5% Bonds/Treasuries/Gold 20% TOTAL 100%

Portfolio Construction and Selection of Funds:

Large Dividend Stocks: (35% of total capital)

We will choose three Vanguard funds for this category. One distinct advantage that Vanguard funds offer is low expense ratios.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM):

VYM tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITs, and weights them by market cap. Companies are ranked by forecast dividends over the next 12 months; those in the top half are selected. The selected stocks are weighted by market cap rather than dividends, an approach similar to the index. The expense ratio is very low, at 0.06%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG):

VIG focuses on dividend growth rather than the current yield. It's one of the most popular ETFs by assets and liquidity. The fund selects companies that have increased their dividend payments for the past ten years, and the market cap weights its holdings. This approach results in perhaps more growth than the current income. The expense ratio is very low, at 0.06%.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA):

This ETF tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid-and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA provides excellent coverage of developed-market equities outside the US at a very low expense. The ETF also includes Canadian stocks and small caps to align with the FTSE index. The expense ratio is only 0.05%.

Small-Cap Stocks: (8% of total capital)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES):

This fund tracks the dividend-weighted index, which is a small-cap subset of the WisdomTree Dividend Index. This fund is focused on yield from small-cap stocks. To get a higher yield, the fund overweights dividend-heavy sectors like utilities while investing less in growth-oriented segments like tech. The expense ratio is a little higher, at 0.38%.

Real Estate: (10% of total capital)

Again, we will go with a Vanguard fund for this category.

Vanguard U.S. REIT Fund (VNQ):

The fund has nearly $53 Billion in net assets. This Vanguard fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in the ownership and operation of real estate in the United States. It tracks a broad index that captures much of the US real estate market. Compared to its peers, it has a low expense ratio of 0.12%. As with most REIT ETFs, distributions from the fund are taxed as ordinary income.

Bonds & Treasuries: (20% of total capital)

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG):

This fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds. The market-weighted index includes Treasuries, agencies, MBS, CMBS, and investment-grade corporate bonds. The fund has a very low expense ratio of 0.04% compared to its peers.

iShares 20+ Years Treasury Bond fund (TLT):

The fund generally invests at least 95% of its assets in U.S. government Treasury bonds. The underlying index (ICE 20+ Year Treasury Index) measures the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have a remaining maturity greater than or equal to twenty years.

MLPs, Gold, Municipals, Utilities, and Preferreds: (25% of total capital)

Energy MLPs:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP):

Gold fund:

iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Municipals:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Utilities:

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Preferreds:

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF):

Here is the complete portfolio:

Table-2:

The above portfolio is quite conservative, and that is one reason that income is only 3.3%. Even then, it's an 85% improvement over the S&P500 with its 1.75% yield. However, it is still a bit on the lower side and may not suffice for many retirees. This model will suit someone who has significant assets or who does not depend entirely on the portfolio income for their spending needs. Below, we present a second model that will offer a much higher yield with a slightly elevated risk level.

Portfolio-2 With Higher Income:

Replace some of the funds (MLPs, Municipals, Utilities, Preferreds, and Bonds) with CEFs (27% of total capital)

We will replace some of the ETFs (in the previous portfolio) with CEFs. These CEFs belong to asset-classes that can generally provide high dividends. In all, we will assign 27% of the total capital to CEFs. The rest will remain the same as in the first portfolio.

We will use five CEFs ( closed-end funds) and one ETN (Exchange Traded Note) in place of ETFs for these five asset classes. It does add a little extra risk to the portfolio, but it is minor since they will only constitute 27% of the portfolio. Generally, most CEFs (including the ones that we have selected) use some amount of leverage ranging from 25%-35%. This leverage can add to higher volatility.

Following changes have been made:

The municipal fund "BAB" will be replaced with the BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond fund (BBN).

The Utilities fund VPU will be replaced by the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG).

PFF will be replaced by Nuveen Preferred & Income Opps Fund(JPC).

AGG will be replaced with the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps fund (PTY).

UBS E-TRACS Business Company fund(BDCS) will be added to represent BDCs. Bonds and Treasuries will be reduced by 2% and 3%, respectively, to compensate for this additional allocation.

GOLD assets will remain at 5%, represented by IAU. It provides no income.

However, the main advantage that we are seeking is the high distribution. In fact, this small part of the portfolio would contribute a significant portion of the total distributions, about 60% of the total. For more detailed information on each of the CEFs, please see CEFs specific websites like Cefconnect.com or Cefa.com.

The UBS E-TRACS Wells Fargo Business Company Fund BDCS):

This fund is an ETN (Exchange Traded Note) and is designed to track an index of about 40 companies that are known as Business Development Companies (BDCS). These firms generally invest in small or financially troubled firms by extending them loans directly or via equity positions.

BlackRock Taxable Muni Bond (BBN):

The fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investments in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

If your investments are in a taxable account, you could use Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NMZ), a tax-exempt Muni fund in place of BBN.

Reaves Utility Income (UTG):

The fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investment in domestic and foreign utility companies and various money market instruments. Over 98% of the investment is in listed equity of various companies.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC):

The Fund seeks to provide high current income and total return (secondary objective) by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in preferred and up to 20% opportunistically in other securities, primarily income-oriented securities such as corporate and taxable municipal debt and common equity.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps fund (PTY):

PTY is a closed-ended fixed income fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Fund Management and PIMCO. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund focuses on intermediate maturity bonds across multiple industries and sectors. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a combination of corporate debt obligations of varying maturities, other corporate income-producing securities, and income-producing securities of non-corporate issuers. The investment seeks maximum total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Portfolio-2 (ETFs and CEFs):

Table-3:

** CEFs have higher expenses/fees. Expense/fees from ETFs and CEFs combined is about 0.40%.

Below are the portfolio attributes and exposures to different assets. You can see the overall portfolio is very well balanced and diversified among different sectors and assets. Also, within the fixed income category, more than 75% of the assets are investment-grade, and 61% are rated "A" or higher.

How to Construct a Stock Based Portfolio from Popular ETFs/ Funds:

Now, if you are someone who prefers holding individual dividend stock but not sure where to start, you could follow the simple method as outlined below:

Start with the top-10 holdings of the popular large-cap dividend ETFs.

The most popular dividend ETFs with large-cap holdings are:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) iShares Select Dividend Index (DVY) iShares Core High Dividend (HDV) SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY)

This should give you 50 stocks. Sort them on the ticker and remove the duplicates. After this step, we are left with roughly 35 stocks.

If we were to hold all of these 35 stocks, the average dividend yield is 3.81%.

However, we would like to be a bit selective and avoid too much concentration in some of the industry segments. For example, we may want to select only one name from KO and PEP. Similarly, between XOM and CVX, we choose to keep CVX. Finally, we are down to 25 names. The average yield is 3.88%.

You may need to perform this exercise yearly and adjust the holdings appropriately.

Below is the list and portfolio of 25 stocks:

(CMCSA), (T), (VZ), (WBA), (WMT), (PG), (PEP), (HD), (MO), (CVX), (PBCT), (PRU), (FITB), (V), (ABBV), (JNJ), (PFE), (UNH), (LYB), (VIAC), (NNN), (IBM), (INTC), (MSFT), (PPL)

Table-4:

Conclusion:

In our opinion, if you could devote some time on a regular basis and have some level of interest, it's best to own 25-30 individual DGI stocks for dividend income. However, the second-best option may be to construct a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying ETF/funds. Even though there will be ongoing fees/expenses, we can limit the fees to a minimum by choosing low expense funds. As always, asset diversification is important, and one should be careful to avoid duplication of assets or sectors among the various funds.

We have presented two portfolios above, one with a significantly higher income than the other but with a slightly elevated risk level. The first Whichever portfolio you choose, once this kind of portfolio has been set up, all it needs is an hour's worth of work, maybe a couple of times a year, to monitor and rebalance the portfolio among various categories.

Please note that a portfolio of ETFs/funds, as described above, will not protect you from the downside risk if the broader markets were to take a dive. However, due to the diversity of types of assets in the portfolio (correlation factor with the broader market being less than 0.70), the drawdown should be smaller than the broader market. Also, if you are getting a decent amount of income from the portfolio, it would be much easier to tolerate the drawdowns and ride out until the market recovers.





