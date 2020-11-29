Whistling Past The Graveyard

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

PMI Composite Flash

Markit’s FLASH Composite Purchasing Managers Index rose to a 68-month high of 57.9 in mid-November from 56.3 in October with both manufacturing and service companies reporting stronger rates of output. Employment saw a record rise, mostly due to the service sector, while input and output prices rose significantly due to supply chain delays. New orders were also exceptionally strong. This across-the-board strength was all domestically sourced, as the improvement overseas was just marginal.

Survey respondents were far more optimistic in their outlook because the election uncertainty had ended, and effective vaccines would soon be available to combat the pandemic. This is clearly a positive development, but the survey was conducted just as new restrictions were being implemented in the U.S. to contain the latest wave of infections that has driven the hospitalization rate to new highs in various states. These restrictions are bound to slow demand for service sector companies, as they already have in Europe, which will stall the recent improvement in new orders, output and hiring.

New Home Sales

The housing market continues to be the strongest segment of the economy. New home sales edged lower by just 0.3% to 999,000 in October and are up 41.5% over the past year. The median sales price rose 2.5% over the past year to $330,600. The only thing that may slow this train down is a continuation of price increases, due to limited supply, that reduces affordability. Mortgage rates can’t fall any lower.

Durable Goods Orders

The strength in orders for durable goods we saw in the third quarter carried into October with an increase of 1.3%, which was ahead of the consensus estimate of 0.5%. When we exclude the volatile transportation sector, order still rose 1.3%. Yet it is important to note that the increase was driven entirely by defense spending. The increase in order falls to just 0.2% when we exclude defense. Still, orders for core capital goods, otherwise known as business investment, rose 0.7%, which is a 6.2% over the past year.

Unemployment Claims

As expected, initial jobless claims rose for a second week in a row, as the economic restrictions being imposed in a growing number of states to contain the pandemic are leading to more job losses. Claims rose by 30,000 last week to 778,000, but on an unadjusted basis they rose by 78,000. The four-week moving average is now on the rise.

Continuing claims through state programs declined by 414,000 to 6.03 million, but that is largely because the unemployed have exhausted their state benefits. The number continuing to claim benefits under Pandemic Unemployment Assistance rose by 466,106. When we account for all of the various programs available to the unemployed, continuing claims actually rose by 135,297 to 20.4 million. This is the tip of the spear for the rate of economic growth, and it is now heading in the wrong direction.

Personal Income and Outlays

Personal income declined 0.7% in October, as a result of the government stimulus programs coming to an end. Growth in consumer spending was the weakest since April, increasing just 0.5%. Last week’s unemployment claims data suggest that we will see continued weakness in both categories moving forward.

Consumer Confidence

Confidence is eroding again with the increase in coronavirus cases across the country. The Conference Board reported that its index fell to 96.1 in November from 101.4 in October. As you can see below, confidence is still significantly below pre-pandemic levels.

Conclusion

We know that the economy is not the stock market, but they are undeniably connected. New all-time highs in the stock market averages suggest that we will see a rapid improvement in the weekly economic statistics, but the latest data doesn’t support that outlook. While the market gains to date are welcomed, it seems to me like bullish investors are whistling past the graveyard as they pile all available liquidity into risk assets at current valuations.

Perhaps the pandemic will come to an end in the second half of next year, which could reduce the chances of another substantial decline in the stock market like we had last March, but it hardly argues for the significant gains from current levels. The pandemic is nowhere near its apex. We exceeded 200,000 cases in a single day for the first time this weekend. Meanwhile, the economy no longer has the safety net of fiscal stimulus to mitigate the damage the worsening pandemic will cause. The negatives in front of us look to be certainties, while the positives are hopeful expectations. As it relates to the economy, things are going to get a lot worse before they get better.

