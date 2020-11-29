2 Dividend Stocks To Buy With Improving Book Values, Both From PennantPark
The BDC sector continues to deliver strong returns during the pandemic, including recently improved earnings, dividend coverage, and increased book values.
This article discusses two stocks that I own and one of which I consider a 'Buy and Hold' that has provided excellent returns so far in 2020.
The other position is more of a trading position with upside potential (discussed below) and currently trading at a 42% discount to its book value.
Also included are my predictions for the general markets and BDC pricing over the next 2 to 3 months.
BDC investors typically get at least 2 to 3 buying points each year.
Introduction
This article is part of a series discussing how to build a retirement portfolio using general market volatility and business development companies ("BDCs"). Similar to REITs, BDCs are regulated investment companies (RICs) required to