Summary

The BDC sector continues to deliver strong returns during the pandemic, including recently improved earnings, dividend coverage, and increased book values.

This article discusses two stocks that I own and one of which I consider a 'Buy and Hold' that has provided excellent returns so far in 2020.

The other position is more of a trading position with upside potential (discussed below) and currently trading at a 42% discount to its book value.

Also included are my predictions for the general markets and BDC pricing over the next 2 to 3 months.

BDC investors typically get at least 2 to 3 buying points each year.