S&P 500 Earnings: Little Change In The Positive Trends Seen This Year

In the next 4 weeks, we get companies reporting their November 30, 2020 quarter, like Nike, Costco, Micron Technology and Accenture, and a host of others which gives a good cross-study of the US economy.

The "rate of change" of the 2021 EPS estimate for the S&P 500 is slowing slightly. That's why the average growth rate for 2020 and 2021 S&P 500 EPS dropped.

The forward 4-quarter estimate today is $160.08 vs. the $159.90 from last week. Since September 30th, the forward 4-quarter estimate has risen from $146.00 per share, and in the last month, the forward estimate has risen from $158.32.

Last night's post on examining "average, annual" returns for the S&P 500 over various time frames was burning a hole in the pocket so to speak. Hopefully readers find it somewhat useful.

One time period left off in last night's post was the 11.78% average, annual return from 1/1/2015 to 12/31/2019.

Using an end date of 11/27/2020, the return is probably a little above that today, but a little below the longer-term average for the S&P 500.

S&P 500 Earnings:

The PE on the forward estimate is 22.7x.

The S&P 500 earnings yield is 4.40%, remaining somewhat constant around 4.5% as the forward S&P 500 EPS estimate is revised higher with the rising stock market.

The "average" 2020-2021 expected S&P 500 EPS growth rate is now 3%, down from its remarkable run of 4% for so long.

The expected 2021 S&P 500 EPS estimate is now over $168. At one point, I worried it would not stay above the 2019 actual EPS print of $162.93.

S&P 500 Forward earnings curve:

We'll know more with 2021 guidance given with Q4 '20 earnings starting January 10th, 2021. This picture is muddled too, given that so many companies are opting for giving no guidance at all, which is probably why Q2 '20 and Q3 '20 earnings and revenue generated such strong upside surprises.

Trends in expected growth rates the next 4 quarters:

Contrary to popular opinion, once we start to see Q4 '20 results starting around January 10th, the 4th quarter results become old news. Expected y/y growth isn't scheduled to return until Q1 and Q2 '21, which results won't be known until April 2021 with Q1 '21 results.

Hence, watch the "rate of change" in the forward quarters expected growth rates.

Looks good so far.

Summary/conclusion:

In the next 4 weeks, we get companies reporting their November 30, 2020 quarter, like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN), and a host of others which gives a good cross-study of the US economy. The lack of a new stimulus package and the end of the extra unemployment benefit in late July 2020 hasn't seemed to adversely impact the economic data, other than a slight softening in US jobless claims.

December 14th's electoral college vote is a big deal, although I suspect President-elect Biden will prevail. My biggest concern for 2021 is a Blue Wave after the January 5th Senate race runoffs in Georgia, followed by much higher taxes, both corporate and personal. Hope that is unfounded.

There is too much bullishness presently in the US stock market. I'm seeing a number of +20% and +25% expected S&P 500 return predictions for 2021. Given that, I'm starting to think the S&P 500 returns low single digits in 2021. Bullish sentiment is rampant. Hate to see that.

Take everything you read here with a healthy skepticism. The capital markets can change quickly for reasons that as of today are completely unknown. (Look at the lesson of COVID-19.)

Thanks for reading.

