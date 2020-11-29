Investors, however, need to account for the possibility that Carnival might have been under- or overvalued before the pandemic to get a true picture of what the company is worth.

It's natural to compare the current market price of Carnival with the price levels at which the stock was trading prior to the pandemic.

Carnival has issued millions of new shares in the last few months, and a popular thesis is that the company is not worth investing in because of this ownership dilution.

In 2020, I have written two articles about Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL). Not so surprisingly, I have added to my long position in Carnival twice this year as well; in March and June. The investment in Carnival is still in the red, and a week ago, I was contemplating whether adding to my position is the right choice. Obviously, I carefully read a few articles on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, before going through a few broker reports as well. All these articles and reports agreed on one thing; even if Carnival recovers, the upside would be limited because of the massive ownership dilution resulting from millions of new shares the company has issued over the last few months. But what if Carnival was undervalued before the pandemic to start with? In this case, investing in Carnival stock will lead to handsome returns in the coming years, but nobody seems to care about this possibility. A top-down analysis of the cruise industry reveals Carnival was undervalued back then, and it still is. On top of this, Carnival seems to be one of the best picks to isolate the factor returns associated with positive vaccine data. Based on these reasons, I have been adding to my position in Carnival over the last few days.

Price return vs. the market value of Carnival

Investors are fair to worry about the ownership dilution resulting from the issuance of new shares. The company had just below 700 million shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, and the new issuance of equity securities and convertible debt securities have lifted the outstanding shares to over a billion as of Nov. 26. Considering this development, an investor would not be surprised to know that the market capitalization of the company has declined by a lower percentage in comparison to the YTD return of the stock (because of a higher number of outstanding shares).

An easy way to put this in writing is that Carnival is not as cheap as it looks because the company has been issuing new shares at a rapid pace since April. Having said that, this is by no means a confirmation that Carnival is not undervalued. More on this in the following segments.

Carnival might have been significantly undervalued back then

The best place to start is to go back in time to gauge a measure of the valuation multiples at which Carnival stock has traded in the past. For this purpose, I have used a lookback period of 5 years. My findings are summarized below.

Year Average P/E multiple Average P/S multiple 2019 11.77 1.69 2018 11.10 1.85 2017 18.49 2.75 2016 13.99 2.37 2015 24.11 2.70

Even though the company's revenue increased from $15.7 billion in 2015 to $20.82 billion in 2019 and net income grew from $1.75 billion in 2015 to nearly $3 billion in 2019, Carnival's average earnings multiples trended downward during this period. The price-to-sales ratio has mirrored the declining P/E ratio as well. This observation suggests investors were expecting Carnival's growth to slowdown in the coming years even before the pandemic. This, however, seems to be an error of judgment.

Before the pandemic wreaked havoc, the global cruise industry was expected to carry a record 32 million passengers this year, and there are multiple tailwinds driving the industry forward.

The increasing popularity of experiences over material items among the Generation Z population, which is expected to become the largest contributor to the world economy in the coming years. The growth of freelancing that provides the opportunity for professionals to work while traveling. The stellar economic growth in emerging nations such as India and China that has led to the rise of a middle-income society in both these nations and many other Asian and Latin American countries. The growth of the "solo travel" concept and the measures taken by leading cruise operators to cater to this market by building studio cabins, solo-lounges, and single-friendly activities.

With all these positive developments, the cruise industry was arguably looking forward to possibly their best-ever decade in history from a financial perspective before COVID-19 forced the industry to a standstill. In 2019, Carnival was the undisputed leader in the global cruise industry from both a passenger share perspective and a revenue share perspective.

Considering this market-leading position, Carnival's earnings multiples were likely to expand in the years ahead if not for the pandemic. Once again, this goes on to suggest that Carnival might have been mispriced prior to the pandemic. I ran a discounted cash flow valuation based on conservative estimates using Wall Street consensus estimates for revenue as of December 31, 2019, to gauge a measure of the intrinsic value I would have assigned Carnival at the end of the last year. Below are some of the important estimates I used.

Average EBITDA margin of 25% through 2024.

Capital expenditures to average 26% of revenue through 2024.

A weighted average cost of capital of 8%.

Using these assumptions and the consensus estimates for revenue growth, I would have assigned an intrinsic value of $71 per Carnival share at the end of the last year (using a share count of 688 million). In contrast, Carnival shares were trading hands at around $50 in the market at that time, suggesting the company might have been significantly undervalued before the pandemic. Because of this reason, concluding Carnival to be overvalued based on its valuation level prior to the pandemic might result in investors failing to identify the true value of the business.

This, however, is not a guarantee that Carnival is currently undervalued either. The operating conditions have significantly changed over the last few months, and the pandemic has truly changed the business prospects for the coming years. All these need to be factored into our earnings model to conclude whether Carnival is still undervalued, but the point is, the additional shares issued by Carnival to raise funds is not an investment thesis to dump the stock or to avoid investing in the company altogether.

The mounting debt burden will be a drag on future earnings

Carnival's long-term debt has doubled since November 2019, which goes on to highlight the extreme measures taken by the company management to stay afloat during these trying times. Carnival is required to honor multi-billion dollar debt repayments in the next 3 years, but the debt maturity profile illustrated below reveals only part of the problem.

Source: Third-quarter 10-Q

To assess the real impact of Carnival's fundraising activities in the last few months, an investor needs to look at the cost at which the company secured new funding.

Funding activity Interest rate $1.9 billion in June 2020 LIBOR plus 7.5% €800 million in June 2020 EURIBOR plus 7.5% $775 million in July 2020 10.5% €425 million in July 2020 10.1% $900 million in August 2020 9.9%

Source: Third-quarter 10-Q

In isolation, the cost of these bonds does not provide any meaningful idea to determine whether Carnival is borrowing at high or low costs. Therefore, comparing the cost of these bonds to what Carnival paid in the past to secure funding is necessary. In October last year, Carnival issued international bonds with a coupon of 1% for a principal value of EUR 600 million. These were issued just a few months before COVID-19 surfaced and goes on to show the material impact on Carnival's cost of capital resulting from the challenging business conditions that have prevailed since the beginning of the year.

To account for this negative development, among other things such as adjusting the net profit margin and free cash flow to equity expectations, I have used a much higher weighted average cost of capital in my updated model for Carnival.

My target price

The global cruise industry is projected to reach the pre-COVID-19 revenue level only by 2024. Taking this into consideration, I have used the below revenue projections in my model. To refresh your memory, Carnival brought in $20.8 billion in revenue in 2019.

Financial year Projected revenue (USD millions) The implied revenue growth rate 2020 5,694 -72.7% 2021 8,256 45% 2022 16,595 101% 2023 17,787 7.2% 2024 18,771 5.5%

Source: Author's expectations

Using a cost of capital of 9.5%, I have arrived at an intrinsic value estimate of $26.13, using just over $1.1 billion shares outstanding. This implies an upside potential of 21% from the market price of $21.58 on Nov. 27.

Takeaway

There's a lot of talk as to why Carnival does not deserve to converge with its pre-COVID-19 stock price even in the best-case scenario because of the millions of new shares issued by the company over the last few months. Even though this is a very valid argument, the market is missing the possibility that Carnival might have been undervalued before the pandemic, which I believe was the case by the end of the last year. Updating my earnings model for all the available information at present, I find Carnival to be undervalued at the current market price. However, it goes without saying that investing in Carnival will only suit risk-seeking investors because of the significant uncertainties surrounding its business operations and the capital structure. More dilution is likely on the cards as well. To mitigate these risks, I have decided to cap Carnival investment to just 5% of my portfolio, which I believe is a strategy that could be used by every Carnival bull to minimize concentration risk.

