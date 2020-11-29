Peak Insanity: Stagflation Could Trigger A Market Crash

In the earlier part of the last decade, I was bullish on U.S. stocks because valuations were relatively cheap, the economy was recovering from the Global Financial Crisis, and record-low interest rates served as stimulus on steroids. Then 2018 Republican tax reform gave corporations a cash flow tailwind by reducing the statutory tax rate from 35% to 21%, which boosted after tax profits and equity multiples. Then COVID-19 caught markets off guard, where stocks declined ~35% in early 2020. The Federal Reserve promptly added ~$3 trillion in liquidity to backstop capital markets:

Source: FRED St. Louis

The Fed also introduced emergency lending programs to state governments, financial institutions, nonfinancial corporations, and small businesses to ensure stable credit flows. Market participants recognized this enormous backstop and markets fully recovered within months. Despite all of the economic uncertainty and record debt issuance, equity valuations are trending at all-time highs, certain companies are being valued based on revenue multiples (rather than earnings and cash flow), and plenty of M&A activity is being financed with equity (rather than debt). It's fair to say that the current mentality present in capital markets is not simply abnormal, it's one that resembles a full-blown mania. And I'll tell you why with three brief points: my retail survey, all bears are dead, and euphoric valuation.

My Retail Survey

In 2020, a countless number of people have started conversations with me saying how they have opened up trading/investment accounts and have been buying stocks and options. I think that's great, but these are people who never planned to get into trading before in their lives. Their reasoning? "The stock market only goes up." What was the most interesting is that the collective statements among this group has been the following:

"Investing/trading is easy."

"I'm making more money than ever before."

"Can you even lose buying tech stocks?"

"I trade stocks/options during work."

"I should quit my day job and trade instead."

All Bears Are Dead

Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research calculated that short interest in the S&P 500 reached its lowest levels in over 15 years at <2%, signaling that there are less bears today than there was just before the Global Financial Crisis:

Equity put/call ratios have also collapsed to their lowest levels in about a decade, indicating institutional funds are no longer making bets that the market will decline or using put protection.

Data by YCharts

Both indicators signal a lack of bearishness, and for those who don't know, the masses are usually wrong at the most extremes.

Euphoric Valuations

Yes, we're all aware that interest rates hanging at the zero lower bound will by definition imply a lower discount rate on equities and thereby result in higher valuations. And so long as interest rates remain at all-time record lows, investors can argue that "there is no alternative", meaning that cash and bonds are useless. Low rates have also allowed corporations to perform an incredible amount of financial engineering and fund projects with minimal capital costs, which is great. However, low discount rates and cheap financing does not change the laws of valuation. As markets have pushed to record highs, markets have pulled forward future investment returns. Since 2014, corporate profits haven't meaningfully improved much at all:

Yet valuations have exploded to the upside, particularly in 2020. Goldman Sachs estimated in November that U.S. valuations reached the top decile across every measurable category, except for free cash flow yield:

At 92%, the market is probably expensive, except being at the zero lower bound and record Fed intervention has certainly buoyed equity markets. However, if you look at history, the Fed always loses control eventually. The Fed printed about $3 trillion over the course of three months. Yes, that's incredible and there's a lot more ammo. But the problem is that the Fed will never have enough printing power compared to the market sizes of financial markets, including foreign exchange, derivatives, debt, commodities, and equities. According to the Bank of International Settlements, the forex market alone moves about $6.6 trillion in currency per day.

Source: Imgflip.com

Put another way, the markets will move more capital on a monthly basis than the Federal Reserve will ever be able to print. Period. The Fed can delay the inevitable, but not prevent the inevitable.

The Fed clearly showed in early 2020 that it would not allow a deflationary default spiral, which is certainly the lesser of two evils, but we appear to have entered stagflation, which the Fed has no means of alleviating.

Stagflation Arrives

It's pretty clear that debt is choking corporations and consumers. In 2010, nonfinancial corporate debt [NFCD] to GDP was only 38%, which was modest. However, NFCD has now exceeded 50%, which is an all-time record, even when adjusting GDP back to its pre-COVID 2019 levels. Most corporate issuers also have credit profiles in the junk debt category, according to the bond rating agencies. Most corporations have borrowed to delay bankruptcy restructurings, but more will occur in the years ahead.

On the consumer side, a 2018 Fed survey indicated that approximately 40% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. A new survey, following COVID-19, indicated that ~61% are on the cusp of running out of emergency savings.

Yes, the economy will rebound, but there's increasing evidence that we're going through a K-shaped recovery, i.e. only certain businesses, economic activities, and income groups are rebounding while others are not. More data shows that economic disparity and wealth gaps have only increased, which is not constructive for low and middle income brackets.

What's most concerning is that the government and Fed are signaling that inflation remains low, but that is not the case. The economy, in my view, has entered a period of low growth, elevated unemployment, and high inflation, also known as "stagflation".

1) Low growth. With debt already at record high levels, both on the corporate and consumer side, it will take an incredible amount of targeted fiscal stimulus from government to reinvigorate GDP growth to effectively promote investment, spending, and job creation. Since we've only added more debt (as opposed to deleverage) in 2020, the economy may only generate minimal growth in the years ahead.

2) Elevated unemployment. UE remains at 6.9% (anything equal to 6% or more is high) and the labor force participation rate has collapsed to levels not seen since the 1970s.

3) High inflation. This one requires reading between the lines, but inflation has definitely spiked in 2020 and will likely continue in the years ahead. In terms of the actual money supply, the Fed grew M2 by 25% almost overnight:

Looked at another way, here's the USD debasement priced in gold:

Data by YCharts

Looking at another hard example of inflation, we can see that food prices have expanded from increasingly only <2% annually to ~4%.

Also remember that fuel prices actually declined by double digits in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 (note: higher fuel prices = higher food prices). In other words, had gas prices held flat, food price inflation would have been higher, at least in the range of 5%. Had fuel prices meaningfully increased, food inflation likely would have topped 6%, which would have been the highest cost increase since the 1970s and 1980s stagflation era.

Over the last decade, wages have grown by 2.8%, but zero throughout 2020 due to salary freezes and cuts. Yet, many large spending categories have realized significant price inflation. For example, a few include housing (mortgage/rent), healthcare, and groceries.

Over the last decade, rent inflation has been climbing by 3-4%. Home prices have increased by 4.5% annually, while new home price inflation has been 6+%. And in 2020, home prices are still spiking and the cost to build a home is up a staggering 30+%.

Healthcare inflation has been 3-4% per year, and still 3% in 2020.

Food inflation averaged approximately 2%, but rose to 4%, if not higher, when adjusting for normalized fuel prices.

In other words, the "trimmean inflation rate" that the Fed now focuses on, which typically lands at 1.7%, simply does not reflect the typical household's cost of living. In other words, real wage growth (or personal income adjusted for inflation) hasn't moved much. That probably explains why half of households cannot handle a surprise expense of $400 and that the consumer debt burden has expanded from $2.5 trillion in 2010 to $4.2 trillion in 2020.

I believe that actual inflation is higher than what the Fed is currently telling us, perhaps to the tune of ~5%. Looking back in history, that would be the highest inflation rate heading into the 1970s:

What happened when inflation spiked? Equity market began stalling and gradually tumbled over time. The DJIA declined from 7,000+ in the late 1960s to <2,300 over the subsequent 10 years, which involved four recessions.

Source: Macrotrends

Market participants know the Fed will never allow a debt default cycle to occur because it would crush the banking system and result in a depression, perhaps similar to the 1930s. Should a deflationary spiral not occur, we're walking towards the opposite outcome of stagflation. We probably won't have a repeat of double-digit inflation, but certain basket of good categories will continue to post high inflation, placing continued pressure on consumers in low and moderate income brackets.

The Fed Backstop

Powell has shown a willingness to do whatever it takes to keep inflating the asset bubble. Sure, simulative backstops are a necessary means to avoid systemic collapse, so I'm a strong proponent of the Fed backing the treasury, municipal, certain parts of the CMBS and RMBS markets, etc. And I think that will continue for the foreseeable future following any signs of market turbulence. But I think it becomes difficult for the Fed to justify making direct asset purchases in the corporate debt market, particularly junk bonds. They made minor purchases on junk bond ETFs, but I don't believe that these have or should be sustained in any meaningful way. Bankruptcy restructurings play a vital role in the sustainability and efficacy of capitalism. Similarly, the Fed can only buy equity securities if approved by Congress, but this category should also be "off-limits" for the sake of at least maintaining price discovery and capital flow effectiveness in corporate markets. Should the Fed stay out of these markets and the economy continue to struggle, equities could crash due to a capital rotation from high flying stocks into commodities, real estate, gold, and other inflation-protected assets. In my view, such a bear market would cause short-term pain but long-term gain for the economy.

Finally, for those who think "stock investing is easy". Here's one starter tip. The equity is the riskiest part of a public company's capital structure and most negatively impacted during a risk-off rotation.

Bottom Line

With deflation averted with all of the stimulus plowing into the economy, the 2020s could potentially rhyme with the 1970s. A period of stagflation would put pressure on long-term bonds (such as long-dated treasuries (TLT), municipal, and corporate bonds) and hypergrowth equities that do not generate much cash (unicorns, zombie firms, etc.). Conversely, commodities (e.g. gold (GLD)), real estate, cash-generating equities, and TIPS (STIP) should perform well in a stagnating, high inflation environment. What do you think? Let me know in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQX, GOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.