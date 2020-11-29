The company remains well-positioned to survive and thrive in the global commercial real estate services market in the medium term, thanks to the scale and scope of its operations.

Cushman & Wakefield's fee revenue and EBITDA decreased by -14% YoY and -31% YoY in 3Q 2020, but the worst could be over with 2Q 2020 representing the trough.

I assign a Neutral rating to commercial real estate services firms Cushman & Wakefield Plc (CWK).

Cushman & Wakefield's fee revenue and EBITDA decreased by -14% YoY and -31% YoY in 3Q 2020, but the worst could be over with 2Q 2020 representing the trough. Looking beyond Covid-19, Cushman & Wakefield remains well-positioned to survive and thrive in the global commercial real estate services market in the medium term, thanks to the scale and scope of its operations.

But Cushman & Wakefield's weak financial position remains a concern, although there are limited risks associated with a breach of covenants. Also, Cushman & Wakefield's valuations are not very attractive relative to its peers. Its consensus forward FY 2021 P/E of 13.2 times is on par with that of its competitor & peer Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) (forward FY 2021 P/E of 13.7 times) despite its high debt-to-equity ratio, while global market leader CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) is justified to be trading at a premium (forward FY 2021 P/E of 19.2 times) to its peers due to its size.

I will need to see signs of a recovery in the company's Capital Markets and Leasing businesses, prior to upgrading my rating on Cushman & Wakefield to Bullish.

Cushman & Wakefield is third largest commercial real estate services firms globally alongside market leader CBRE Group and the second largest player Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. The company generated 46%, 30%, 16% and 8% of its FY 2019 fee revenue from its Property, Facilities & Project Management (PM/FM), Leasing, Capital Markets, and Valuation & Other businesses, respectively. The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific markets contributed 68%, 15% and 17% of Cushman & Wakefield's fee revenue, respectively in the most fiscal year.

Covid-19 Had A Negative Impact On 3Q 2020 Results But The Worst Could Be Over

Cushman & Wakefield reported the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on November 5, 2020, and its financial performance in the third quarter of this year was poor as expected due to the negative impact of Covid-19.

At the company's 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 5, 2020, Cushman & Wakefield acknowledged that "the Covid pandemic continues to be disruptive to global economic activity on an unprecedented scale" and "we continue to have limited line of sight to revenue trends, especially in our brokerage service lines." On the positive side of things, the company expects its "PM/FM (Property, Facilities & Project Management) service line" which accounts for close to half of its FY 2019 fee revenue "to be stable or growing in 2020" and "into 2021" as well.

Cushman & Wakefield's fee revenue was down -14% YoY at $1.3 billion in 3Q 2020, while the company's adjusted EBITDA decreased by -31% YoY to $117 million over the same period. A +3% YoY increase in PM/FM fee revenue was more than offset by YoY fee revenue declines of -32% and -35% YoY for the Leasing and Capital Markets businesses in the third quarter of FY 2020. Nevertheless, it is encouraging, the YoY fee revenue decline has narrowed significantly in 3Q 2020 (-14% decline) as compared to 2Q 2020 (-24% drop). This suggests that the worst could be over for Cushman & Wakefield, and the company referred to 3Q 2020 as a "recovery against the trough we experienced in the second quarter" at its recent 3Q 2020 results briefing.

Looking ahead, fee revenue for the Cushman & Wakefield's PM/FM has been relatively defensive and steady, and this will provide support for the company's future revenue and earnings. In comparison, the company expects the Leasing business to only see a full recovery (in terms of rental rates and occupancy rates) by mid-2022 at the earliest, while its Capital Markets business should witness a relatively faster recovery thanks to liquidity in the market and the low-yield environment.

Scale And Scope Still Matter

Looking beyond the coronavirus pandemic, Cushman & Wakefield remains well-positioned to survive and thrive in the global commercial real estate services market in the medium term, thanks to its size. Cushman & Wakefield's status as one of the largest commercial real estate services firms in the world means that it is difficult for sub-scale, limited-service, regional commercial real estate services firms to compete with the company.

According to the company's media releases, Cushman & Wakefield has "53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries." Many of Cushman & Wakefield's clients are multi-national corporations, which naturally prefer to work with a few global players in the commercial real estate services market, rather than have their subsidiaries in different countries engage local firms separately.

Similarly, Cushman & Wakefield's full scope of services, including Property, Facilities & Project Management (PM/FM), Leasing, Capital Markets, gives it an edge in competing for new business with boutiques. For example, Cushman & Wakefield can grab business from boutiques focused on capital market transactions in the real estate space, by charging less for their capital market services and still make money on the overall package of real estate services offered to their clients.

Last but not least, the "nobody got fired for hiring IBM" mentality is prevalent among decision makers at multi-national corporations. Awarding a new contract to one of the major global commercial real estate services firm like Cushman & Wakefield is a no-brainer, as compared to giving a chance to either a new start-up or a well-run boutique that is lesser known.

Weak Financial Position In The Spotlight

Cushman & Wakefield's weak financial position remains a concern, notwithstanding the fact that 2Q 2020 is likely to have been the trough for the company and the commercial real estate services industry.

As of September 30, 2020, the company's gross debt-to-equity and net debt-to-equity ratio were 3.80 times and 2.93 times, respectively. In a difficult market environment, the combination of high operating leverage (fixed costs associated with its businesses) and high financial leverage is very risky. If Covid-19 takes a longer than expected time to be contained and the recovery of the company's Capital Markets and Leasing businesses is delayed, Cushman & Wakefield's high financial leverage and interest costs could be a significant drag on the company's business operations and financial performance.

On the flip side, there are limited risks associated with a breach of covenants for Cushman & Wakefield.

At its 3Q 2020 earnings call on November 5, 2020, Cushman & Wakefield disclosed that "our only covenant is a springing covenant revolver." According to a paper titled "Covenant-Lite Loans: Overview" published by Eric Goodison and Margot Wagner, "springing covenants are tied to the usage of the revolving credit facility" and the trigger "is, typically, tied to the amount of remaining availability under the borrowing base formula." In the case of Cushman & Wakefield, the springing covenant will only be triggered if "we draw the revolver at more than $408 million or something at a period end", which is less likely as the company has $917 million of cash on its books as of end-3Q 2020.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Cushman & Wakefield trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E (based on normalized earnings per share as determined by sell-side analysts) multiples of 21.7 times and 13.2 times, respectively based on its share price of $15.66 as of November 25, 2020. As a comparison, its peers CBRE Group and Jones Lang LaSalle are valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2021 P/E multiples of 19.2 times and 13.7 times, respectively.

The key risk factors for Cushman & Wakefield are a longer-than-expected time taken for the company's Capital Markets and Leasing businesses to recover to pre-Covid levels, and a further weakening of the company's financial position in the future.

