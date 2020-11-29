The company can pay $2.9 billion in sustaining capital at $40 WTI, well below current prices.

The company has shown an ability to postpone its debt additionally, but its also raising enough cash to handle COVID-19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) has gone up almost 75% in November so far, bringing its market capitalization to more than $15 billion. The company's returns are on the basis of a potential vaccine, with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both announcing promising vaccine results. However, with the potential for another COVID-19 spike, the question is what's happening for Occidental Petroleum's stock.

Occidental Petroleum - Financial Times

COVID-19 Case Spike and Reaction

COVID-19 cases have spiked recently. In addition, with millions of people traveling for Thanksgiving, and likely millions more traveling for Christmas, its likely that this spike will continue.

U.S. Daily COVID-19 Cases - GIS Coronavirus Map

This spike has caused a new spate of shutdowns across the country, as states seek to minimize their citizen's deaths. Prudent actions to be sure, but with consequences that are quite clear. The first wave of shutdowns caused a massive decline in oil demand, crushing U.S. oil prices. Going into the holiday, where travel is traditionally high, this wave might do the same.

On the flip side, however, this wave has a much clearer end date. The U.S. believes that it's likely to have enough vaccines for all vulnerable Americans by year-end. Going into 2021, vaccination is estimated to occur at nearly 1 million Americans / day, and realistically by mid-2021, the vaccination could be primarily over. That would cause a resurgence in pent-up travel demand.

Occidental Petroleum 3Q 2020 Results

It's worth paying attention to Occidental Petroleum's 3Q 2020 results to get an indication of how the company performs through the worst of the pandemic. Specifically, how will the company perform through the worst of times.

Occidental Petroleum 3Q 2020 - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum had a tough quarter with adjusted EPS of -$0.84 and reported diluted EPS of -$4.07. CFFO before working capital was much more respectable at $1.6 billion and capital expenditures were $0.2 billion. The company is continuing operations production at 1.237 million barrels / day and a strong $1.9 billion unrestricted cash balance.

The company has outperformed its midpoint guidance, however, its production has continued to suffer from massive capital cuts. The company expects this to continue hurting production, in 4Q 2020, its guiding for 1.13 million barrels / day of total production. However, going into 2021, the company expects continued strength in production.

Occidental Petroleum Divesture Process

At the same time, Occidental Petroleum is working to improve its portfolio by divesting assets it no longer needs.

Occidental Petroleum Divestitures - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has had a significant $7.9 billion in divestitures since the closing of the Anadarko acquisition. Going into 2021, the company expects another $2-3 billion in target expenditures. The company has had significant setbacks in this process, for example, its announced $8.8 billion deal with Total S.A. (NYSE: TOT) fell through costing it $5 billion in divestitures.

However, as we'll discuss when we talk about Occidental Petroleum's debt load next, an extra $2-3 billion in annual divestitures is enough for the company to comfortably handle its upcoming debt.

Occidental Petroleum Debt Load

Occidental Petroleum has a manageable debt load highlighting the company's overall financial strength.

Occidental Petroleum Debt Load - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has continued to refinance its debt to extend maturities. The company has an incredibly manageable 4.6% weighted average interest rate. The company has completed debt tender offers to retire $4.1 billion, including $1.3 billion in debt repaid and $0.9 billion retired with debt issuance proceeds.

At the start of the year, with COVID-19, markets worried about Occidental Petroleum going bankrupt. However, outside of everything else, Occidental Petroleum has shown a very clear ability to push back its debt since the start of the year. $2.5 billion in debt raised in 2021 is enough to cover the company's 2021 debt due and half of the 2022 debt.

The company also has enough unrestricted cash. That means, outside of its credit facility, cash and asset sales from 2021 will cover all debt due until YE 2021. This highlights the company's overall financial strength and it should help the company drive strong shareholder rewards. It shows Occidental Petroleum's ability to handle the pandemic.

Occidental Petroleum Future

Occidental Petroleum is working to have enough capital to handle production in a future where it sustains production and generates strong FCF from its asset base.

Occidental Petroleum 2021 Path - Occidental Petroleum Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum dramatically cut its 2020 capital budget with estimated 4Q 2020 capital spend of $0.6 billion. This was combined with substantial cost reduction activity and a base decline of 25%. Going into 2021, the company foresees sustaining capital of $2.9 billion, the capital required to sustain production in a $40 WTI price environment.

This will maintain production at the company's 4Q 2020 base, although the actual budget will reflect the macro environment. With current WTI prices at just under $45, that means that the company can comfortably afford its sustaining capital. And it means it has additional cash flow (~$2 billion above its $40 sustaining price) it can use for other things.

Occidental Petroleum Risk

Occidental Petroleum's risk is oil prices. The company has suffered heavily YTD through 2020 because of the COVID-19 related decline in oil prices. In November the company performed incredibly well due to COVID-19 causing an expected recovery in oil prices. These are risks that all investors should pay attention to.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has an impressive portfolio. The company faces the risk of a new spike in COVID-19 cases hurting prices, although that has a fixed end date with a vaccine announcement expected in several weeks. At the same time, current WTI prices of almost $45 are well above the $40 the company needs to fund its sustaining capital.

Long-term Occidental Petroleum's debt load, including the 2022 spike, are coverable with the company's current cash and anticipated 2021 asset sales. The company has also shown an ability to rollover debt, showing its overall financial strength. Long-term we expect the company to generate strong cash flow to handle its debt and drive shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

