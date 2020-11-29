The company is committed to steadily increasing its dividend going forward, and it has a diversified portfolio with a heavy downstream focus to back it up.

The company's willingness to do this proves its ability to expand unique businesses like integrated gas and drive strong returns.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is one of the largest publicly-traded integrated oil companies with a market capitalization of more than $100 billion. Royal Dutch Shell, as a European oil company, is focused on rapidly adjusting to a changing market, specifically renewable energy. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's shift to renewables drives the potential for significant shareholder rewards.

Compelling Investment Case

Royal Dutch Shell is working to make a compelling investment case for interested investors.

Investment Case - Investor Presentation

The company has a compelling investment case for its investors. Royal Dutch Shell is funding its strategy with its upstream businesses and working on its transition fuel businesses. Specifically, the company is looking at expanding its refining and integrated gas businesses, and its focus on upstream businesses can drive strong cash flow.

The company is continuing to remain disciplined with capital allocation and a competitive portfolio. It's expecting $20 billion in cash capital expenditures in the near term while spending ~20% of that on divestments. The company expects sector-leading returns from each business, and its investments into trends support its long-term businesses.

Royal Dutch Shell is maintaining a strong balance sheet and shareholder distributions overall. The company cutting its distribution is a major news for shareholders, but it still has respectable dividends. It's focused on reducing its net debt to $65 billion and maintaining AA credit metrics. Overall, this highlights the strength of the company's business.

3Q 2020 Results

Royal Dutch Shell has shown its ability to have a respectable performance in an incredibly difficult 3Q 2020.

3Q Results - Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell saw $9 billion in CFFO at an average Brent price of $43/barrel with $6.7 billion in organic FCF and $0.9 billion in divestment proceeds. The company saw ROACE of 3.9%, a poor factor impacted by lower earnings, and respectable adjusted earnings of $1 billion. As a $140 billion company with a ~$210 billion EV, those quarterly parameters are strong.

Cash capital expenditures remain on target, and the company remains committed to $20 billion in annual capital expenditures. This is nearly 10% of the company's EV, and it's enough to continue long-term growth. Net debt ratio is very manageable, and the company has strong potential.

Shareholder Distribution Target

Royal Dutch Shell has an exciting target for shareholder distributions and rewards.

Shareholder Returns - Investor Presentation

Royal Dutch Shell remains committed to shareholders, but unlike many other companies, it's kept its dividend targets lower. The company has maintained strong capital expenditures and anticipates 4% annualized dividend growth per share, subject to board approval. The company has a near 4% dividend yield that'll continue going forward.

This continued capital expenditures on its businesses is the company's major advantage. It is planning to maintain AA credit metrics, highlighting its strength, while reducing net debt to $65 billion. We expect the company to cover its first and second priorities, although whether it'll reach its third priority of shareholder distribution growth remains to be seen.

As a fourth priority, the company anticipates doing everything required in terms of both balance sheet strength and capital expenditure growth.

Royal Dutch Shell and Climate Change

Royal Dutch Shell shareholders should pay close attention to climate change and its potential effects.

Climate Change - Royal Dutch Shell

Fortunately, Royal Dutch Shell, with businesses such as its integrated gas unit, is committed to doing everything possible for its business. The company is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, which will minimize the outcry against it, and its carbon intensity is in line with a 1.5 Celsius future, much better than the rest of the world.

Royal Dutch Shell is the first oil supermajor to truly prove that you can handle climate change and continue growth in your core businesses. In a world with increasing ESG investing, we expect that it'll see outsized rewards in exchange for it. This is especially respectable given that the company hasn't given up its ROACE targets.

Outlook

Royal Dutch Shell has an exciting outlook in its plan to drive long-term shareholder returns.

Outlook - Investor Presentation

The company is expecting reasonable upstream production at roughly 2.4 million barrels/day. Sales volumes are expected to be much stronger, due to the company's brand, at 4.5 million barrels/day for oil products and 3.7 million barrels/day for chemicals. Refinery utilization and manufacturing utilization are both expected to struggle at 73% and 81% respectively.

However, the overall business is expected to be strong. The company expects adjusted corporate earnings to have a net expense; however, its overall business is continuing to recover. Integrated gas, which is a much more stable business, is expected to continue seeing valuable and significant strength.

Overall, while the company will continue seeing difficulties, it's well on the path to recovery, highlighting its overall strength. It burnt shareholders earlier in the year; however, we see that as an opportunity, which means less demand for the stock now, and as a result, less competition and more potential rewards as cash flow recovers.

Risks

Royal Dutch Shell's risk is quite clear. Like all other upstream oil companies, the company remains very susceptible to oil prices. However, it has the upper hand here, and it has an incredibly strong downstream marketing business and a strong integrated gas and natural gas portfolio that's less volatile.

Still, a big part of the company's ability to drive future shareholder rewards, especially as it invests heavily in capital spending, will be a continued recovery in oil prices.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell has significant potential to drive long-term shareholder rewards. The company was one of the first oil majors to bite the bullet in terms of dividends and shareholder returns; however, despite that, it remains committed to steady dividend growth going forward and continued major investments in its portfolio.

Of particular excitement for those looking to take advantage of the industry's growth potential while isolating themselves from climate change risk is the company's commitment to reduce emissions. That'll make the company less of a target for ESG investments and help minimize volatility for shareholders. This will support long-term shareholder returns.

