Antero Resources (AR) management announced that the company would tender for the remaining 2021 bonds outstanding. Management had been repurchasing the bonds at a discount and using a combination of asset sales, a convertible debt offering and other tools to raise cash and limit the use of the bank credit line for these purchases.

Finally the amount of outstanding bonds became insubstantial enough that the rest needed to be tendered and retired.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The latest announcement eliminates any fears of the company not being able to retire those bonds. But Mr. Market remains adamant that the company cannot retire the 2022 and the 2023 bonds. So there remains an opportunity to repurchase debt at a significant discount to the benefit of the shareholders.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The company has reduced debt in total about $600,000. Even if ratios prove to be outside of conventional lending guidelines, the lenders would note that management has clearly made solid progress even in an era of weak pricing. This comes under "how to keep your nose clean" when banks and other lenders review companies for financial stability.

The long term debt-to-cash flow from operating activities ratio is slightly under 4 which is not great. But given the progress shown above, the lenders would work with the company. This is demonstrated by the fact that the lenders renewed the bank line at the same level as before and that line was mostly committed.

The combination of various sources of cash have given the new obligations various weightings in the eyes of the market. The money on the bank line clearly has a lower interest rate. The other obligations (shown below) have had a lively discussion as to how much this will "cost" the company going forward.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

The key missed in many discussions is that by most measures the company has significantly deleveraged while profiting from the purchases of debt at a discount. Despite market concerns, the proper time to deal with the 2022 bonds in the finance world is really just beginning. The amount of bonds remaining is really not a problem anymore compared to market concerns at the beginning of the year. Yet Mr. Market still agrees with the theory that this company will have debt problems, so there is still a profit opportunity to continue to purchase debt.

Cash Flow

Now management is forecasting the generation of free cash flow which would allow debt to be repurchased from the cash flow generated by operating activities. The current rally of natural gas prices augurs well for the company even if the debt market disagrees.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

The market fixation on free cash flow should be instead directed towards cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital. This is the cash flow that many lenders review for the EBITDA calculation used in lending ratios. Note that this is a company that generated more cash flow from operating activities when the investment into working capital is taken into account. It is very rare for any energy company to show a cash flow increase during the period of coronavirus challenges.

Pricing and Hedging

A decent hedging program can really make management look brilliant when the selling prices are compared to competition.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

One of the reasons for the continuing healthy cash flow at a time when competitive cash flows are literally drying up is the extremely successful hedging program. Antero did record a valuation loss for the quarter on hedging. But as shown above there was still plenty of value left to push prices up materially above the respective benchmark.

Even though costs were $2.20 BOE for the quarter, the high average sales price justifies those costs. It does not matter if the company got lucky or the hedges did the job. This company consistently finds ways to get more money for its natural gas through incremental processing of other products and with a very profitable hedge program.

It should be noted that the natural gas liquids and oil as well as ethane together raised the average sale price roughly $.20 MCF. That margin should expand as demand recovers for these products and coronavirus demand destruction fades. In the meantime, this company is surviving another period of weak pricing in exemplary fashion. Natural gas prices are rising which should enable the company to extend its hedging program another year at decent prices.

Production Decline

A lot of noise has been made about the production decline.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Conference Call Slides.

The steep production decline that everyone has talked about will slowly flatten going into the new year. When drilling activity is low the year before, then it takes far less capital to replace the production lost to natural declines. The reason for this is that unconventional wells decline roughly 60% to 70% in the first year unless they are constrained for the purpose of more efficiently producing the reserves.

But this past year was such a challenge that there will not be many new wells as shown by the lower rig count above. Therefore the industry may show level production or even growth at a relatively low level of capital spending. Antero Resources and much of the industry have sharply decreased the number of days required to drill a well during the downturn. Well completion methods have also improved along with water handling.

All of that will decrease the price needed to begin drilling. This also means that more wells can be drilled and completed within cash flow.

The Future

Management has kept the long term debt-to-adjusted EBITDA around 3 during the current period of coronavirus demand destruction. Mr. Market persisted with the idea that this company would be unable to deal with the debt coming due. This gave management an opportunity to profit by retiring the debt at a discount.

Mr. Market is still holding to the idea that the debt cannot be paid. Therefore management still has the ability to repurchase more debt at a discount.

The reported earnings for the year are negative due to an impairment charge. But impairment charges are noncash items that will only affect depreciation charges in the future. Management can still demonstrate later the profitability of the assets if the industry recovers.

The real savings from reduced drilling times, the more than $200 million of debt discount savings, and the hedging gains all improved this company's financial strength at a time when many in the industry are struggling.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

Furthermore year-to-date production has increased at a time when it is very cheap to increase production. Management further used the hedging strategy to keep the price decline to a minimum. Those of us who remember that last January and February were incredibly warm have an idea that the price declines after hedging are almost miraculous.

Nonetheless, the overall lower prices have powered a year-to-date loss along with a $600 million impairment of the Antero Midstream investment. That partially reverse the gain on deconsolidation of Antero Midstream that was nearly $1.5 billion.

But this management has always kept its eyes firmly on the cash. The beginning of this fiscal year was horrible due to the abnormally warm winter. Cash flows are now returning to much better levels. But management has now begun to deleverage (at a profit no less!) to handle another expected warm January and February.

The fourth quarter should end the year because natural gas prices are holding up rather well despite the latest winter weather expectations. Therefore there is the opportunity to pile up some cash in case it is needed for the first quarter. In the current fiscal year, the asset sales and debt restructuring kept the company out of financial straits that others have had to endure.

This management has done exceptionally well during a very challenging time. Often times good management is the asset that is not on the balance sheet. This management appears to be excellent.

