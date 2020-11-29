Image source

Home furnishings has been one of the best places to invest since the initial pandemic panic earlier this year. Unforeseen at the time, the pandemic set off billions of dollars of spending on home improvement projects, including new fixtures, rugs, furniture, and other home goods. There have been many beneficiaries of this, but one is certainly At Home Group (HOME), a stock I’ve covered for years here on SA, and one that wasn’t always kind to my brokerage account value.

We can see that At Home has been the perfect sort of stock since the bottom back in March; it has vastly outperformed a group that has vastly outperformed the market. This strength-on-strength is exactly the kind of stock I want to own, and At Home has been an enormous winner this year.

Does that mean the outperformance will continue? Perhaps, but with earnings coming up in just a couple of days – slated for after the close on Tuesday – I think Wall Street is looking for a very strong report, and that’s why the stock has flown into its earnings announcement.

A reasonably priced stock with a great story

At Home, as I alluded to in the open, has been under a fair amount of pressure in the past couple of years. It was once a high-flying growth stock, but several quarters of weak comparable sales and an enormous amount of debt caused investors to become cautious. Shares traded under a Hamilton for months before the pandemic, when a lowly Washington was nearly enough to buy a share of At Home for parts of March and April.

Today, the stock is flying on a recovery that was vastly accelerated on pandemic buying trends. However, as we’ll see below, the fact that it is flying is not because of some massive valuation inflation; At Home is flying because its earnings prospects have improved that much.

This is a look at earnings revisions, a handy chart you can generate here on Seeking Alpha. We can see a steady, ski-slope downtrend that took place from early-2018 to the bottom during the summer of 2020 where the investing community simply lost faith in At Home’s ability to execute. At Home has purposefully eschewed the move to digital channels to generate revenue, believing instead that it could get people in stores and get them to spend their money. That wasn’t exactly a popular stance and the share price suffered for it as comparable sales and earnings declined, making it appear as though management had selected the wrong path forward.

Today, At Home is crushing it and the spike in earnings estimates you can see off to the right side is what you’re buying at this point; the pandemic story is old news, so what you’re putting your capital to work in is the belief that At Home isn’t done. I don’t believe it is done, and while I wouldn’t necessarily say it is overly cheap today, I do think it is reasonably priced; it was cheap a couple of weeks ago at $13.

We can see that this year’s earnings are actually expected to be a lot higher than 2022/2023, as analysts currently see At Home has seeing unsustainable demand this year from the pandemic. That may prove to be the case, but I think that may be a bit pessimistic. Even if that is the case, the stock is still well-priced on next year’s earnings estimate of $1.53 per share, currently going for just 12.5 times that value. At the beginning of November, that value would have been sub-9, but even after a massive rally that has seen the stock move ~50% higher in a straight line, shares are still very reasonably priced.

Thus, the stock is reasonably priced on estimates I think may be a bit pessimistic; if I'm right and At Home outperforms, that's just a bonus.

Buy before earnings?

Buying any stock before earnings is always a risky proposition, but in particular, a small-cap home goods retailer that has seen massive moves up and down in the past several months. Before I make my recommendation, I’ll remind readers of the inherent risk of buying any stock before it goes into earnings, and in particular, with this stock. Please be careful.

That said, I think the stock is being bid up before earnings because the report is going to be a good one. We’ve seen from other home improvement retailers that the pandemic buying trends we’ve seen for the bulk of this year are still very much in play, and with At Home posting such good results in recent months, I have little doubt it is poised to report another very good quarter, with a strong outlook for the coming quarters.

It is certainly possible At Home will say demand should wane a bit in the coming quarters, and if it does, the stock will almost certainly fall. I kind of hope that happens, because it will be a great buying opportunity.

It can be daunting buying a stock that has just rallied by half in the space of a couple of weeks into an earnings report, but to me, that is validation of the bull case. This sort of move has to be done by institutional buying since the regular folks of the world (like me) simply don’t have the firepower to do something like that. I think At Home is a buy today and will be a buy after earnings; the question is only whether or not the value proposition of the stock has improved or deteriorated by then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOME over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.