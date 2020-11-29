Image source

Home furnishings as a group has been one of the biggest winners of the pandemic. What has been a horrendous human tragedy has sparked winners and losers in economic terms, with consumers in the US buying improvements for their residences, including furniture.

Perhaps no company has been a bigger beneficiary in this group than luxury home outfitter RH (RH), which I’ve been extremely bullish on in the past few years. RH has a unique model, a unique assortment, and seems to simply ignore economic conditions, catering to buyers that will buy seemingly no matter what is going on in the outside world. That’s tremendously attractive for obvious reasons as an investor, and it has led to what you see below.

RH is nearly 7X higher today than it was at the bottom in March, soaring to a new all-time high in the summer and never looking back. There was a period of consolidation that took place in September and October, but shares are once again moving higher in a parabolic fashion, with down days nearly as rare as spotting a dodo.

Relative strength is an understatement when it comes to RH, with its peer group outperforming the S&P 500, but the stock itself dominating the peer group. This is exactly the kind of stock I want to own under most conditions; it is in a strong group, and is vastly outperforming an outperformer. However, in this case, with the stock going straight up again, I think it is time to take profits.

Growth may slow materially next year and beyond

Be in no doubt; RH has been a machine in recent years when it comes to growth. The company has been expanding its footprint but also optimizing its product offerings and catering to a high-end customer that is willing and able to spend lots of money to make their homes the way they want.

Source: TIKR.com

Even this year, when revenue should be hit by the pandemic, RH is continuing to grow and should hit mid-single-digit sales growth in a very challenging economic climate. Next year, gains are set to be even better, with current expectations for a ~9% advance on this year’s levels, as RH is set to hit $3 billion in total revenue for the first time.

I think RH will grow sales at a decent rate for many years to come, so I don’t have any issues with the top line growth assumptions, or their impact on the stock price. Where I begin to worry about the current valuation is with respect to margins, as we’ll see below.

Source: TIKR.com

RH has been working for years to boost its gross margin profile, and as you can see, it has unequivocally been a success. Gross margins were just 33% in fiscal 2017, but should be 46% this year, a staggering increase. For a furniture retailer, 46% gross margin is pretty impressive, but what’s more impressive is the progress the company has made.

The problem is that this sort of progress raises the bar immensely on subsequent years’ results, and as we can see, the gross margin gains appear to be reaching a plateau, or at least close to it, for fiscal 2021 (which ends in about two months). If gross margins are plateauing, which it certainly appears they could be after such a huge and swift run higher, I think the torrid pace of earnings growth the company has seen may be at risk.

Source: TIKR.com

Above we have earnings before taxes, or EBT, which is a measure of operating income. RH has seen growth that is nothing short of explosive in the past several years, with this year’s estimate more than six times higher than it was in fiscal 2017. That’s an unbelievable amount of growth, and while RH has defied the odds in the past with growth, extrapolating this sort of growth out into the stratosphere is imprudent.

Remember that EBT margin was just 4% of revenue in fiscal 2017, but should be 19% this year, so it certainly appears to me that the possible plateau in gross margins is creating a similar situation in EBT margins. Even if I’m wrong about that, 19% EBT margin for a furniture store is otherworldly, so I simply don’t believe one should continue to expect even higher margins in the coming years. I’m not saying it won’t happen, I’m just saying that betting on such an event seems too risky at this point.

Fully valued

Given all of this, while I still think this company has world-beating fundamentals, we have to value the stock based on the current price, not whether we like it or not.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While RH has exhibited immense earnings growth in recent years, and should again this year, I think we’re to the point where the “easy” growth has already been achieved, and that further expansion will likely be much more difficult.

Shares are trading for 27.5 times this year’s earnings, and 25.2 times next year’s earnings, as you can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Those multiples are fine for a company with huge amounts of earnings growth, but if we look at fiscal 2022 and 2023, annual growth is in the high-single digits. That sort of growth is nice, but not enough to justify 25 times forward earnings, at least in my view.

Therefore, I see RH as fully valued, or perhaps even a bit expensive, at today’s all-time high price. I love this company’s fundamentals and continue to be bullish on its future. However, the recent rally has produced a share price that I think is pricing in a lot of future growth, so before I own it again, it needs a breather at least, but ideally, some sort of meaningful pullback.

I’ll note that while I think the stock is fully valued, short interest is 22% of the float, so if the stock continues to rise, shorts will likely be forced to cover and this thing could go into the stratosphere before pulling back. I certainly will not bet on a price decline, but I’ll be there to buy if it does happen. In fact, I’m hoping it does.

