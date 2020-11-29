"Great things are not accomplished by those who yield to trends and fads and popular opinion." – Jack Kerouac

Many have been betting on companies that are well-positioned to take advantage of the opportunities brought about by the new normal. But with pharma companies announcing outstanding efficacy results of multiple vaccines under development, many are also forced to tone down ultra-high growth hopes for these companies. One such company is 2U Inc. (TWOU), an education technology platform that provides online degrees, professional certificates, boot camps, and short courses through partner nonprofit colleges and universities. TWOU recently announced 31% growth across all segments for its 3rd quarter 2020 operations. This result continues the 1st and 2nd quarter growth trend, which is 44 and 35 percent, respectively. 2U Co-Founder and CEO Christopher Paucek believes that while COVID-19 has put online education into the spotlight, the need for sustainable, accessible and affordable, blended, relevant, and high-quality online learning will extend far beyond the pandemic. He is also quoted as saying that 2U aims to remove the stigma of online education long term. The company partners with top nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver that promise. Last week, TWOU released its first-ever Transparency Report, aiming to foster greater openness around online education.

Figure 1. TWOU 3-year share price

Figure 2. TWOU partner colleges and universities

Source: 2U Inc. Investor Presentation

Financials and Valuation

TWOU's 31% growth was primarily driven by its Alternative Credential Segment revenue, which grew by 57%. The Graduate Program Revenue, on the other hand, increased by 18%. For the full year 2020, the company expects revenue to range from $760 to $775 million, growing within the 32 to 35 percent range. TWOU remains unprofitable, posting a net loss of $9.7 million for the third quarter. Net loss is expected to range from $225 to $210 million for the fiscal year 2020. However, the company managed to bring its 3Q 2020 Adjusted EBITDA into positive territory with the full-year adjusted EBITDA target range of $7 to $14 million.

The third-quarter results exceeded revenue expectations, which prompted analysts to revise estimates. Revenue in 2021 is projected to grow by 25%, and losses to shrink substantially by 29%. Currently, the company’s stock is trading below its estimated fair value. Analysts are optimistic with their 12-month price forecast with a median estimate of $50/share, representing a 46% increase from the current share price.

Figure 3. TWOU 12-month price forecast

Source: CNN money

Risks and Growth Prospect

2U’s negative earnings is one main reason why some investors are wary of this stock. The company has not exhibited substantial profitability in the past and is expected to remain unprofitable in the coming years. The company's CEO claimed that 2U had gained significant momentum in their drive towards free cash flow generation and profitability in the latest earnings call. The losses are attributable to the larger investment requirement and longer investment cycle of their degree business. They are rebalancing their portfolio to provide a good mix between their longer-term revenue stream and the short courses and boot camps segment. The latter, having a smaller investment profile, will help the company achieve its profitable growth strategy. Another risk factor comes from the nature of the business and the model it operates in. Some believe that the service the company provides can be highly commoditized. There are already existing companies providing the same online learning platforms. Although, 2U's value proposition is not in the commoditized online learning resources but in the transformational era of quality higher education. The company prides itself on being a trusted brand steward of the world's top universities. Lastly, the company is banking not on the short-term pandemic-induced fad but on the long-term future of work where continued learning is valued the most. The growing digital nomad trend is another growth prospect for the company. Digital nomads can upskill and remain competitive without giving up their location-independent position.

Summary

TWOU is not a bad bet as betting goes. There is value in sustained growth, and it seems the company is down that path. Expenses, however, should remain under control as growth is nothing without cost and operational efficiency.

