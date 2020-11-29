Yet, the stock is depressed, and the market cap is low.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is a late stage clinical company with an oncology asset valued diversely at between $1 billion and $3 billion in terms of peak revenue - and only $42 million in cash. That raises two questions here - why isn’t the market more interested in a company with such allegedly high potential? And two, can the company start generating revenue before their cash runs out?

Now, in their latest 10-Q, the company states, “substantial doubt exists about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern,” and that its cash and cash equivalents of $42.0 million as of 9/30/2020 are not sufficient to fund the company's current operating plan for at least twelve months.

So, when analysts tell negative things about a company’s cash position, there may be doubts about that. But when a company itself says so, there can really be no doubt - the company is in dire straits, and we need to ask why.

What’s not good

The U.S. FDA released guidelines on BCG-unresponsive NMIBC treatment in February 2018, which forced Sesen to realign with the changed goalposts.

In February 2020, Keytruda (pembrolizumab) became the first immune checkpoint inhibitor approved for BCG-unresponsive, high-risk, NMIBC with carcinoma in situ (“CIS”) with or without papillary tumors who are ineligible for or have elected not to undergo cystectomy. It is also in trial in Europe and Japan.

Gene therapy Adstiladrin (nadofaragene firadenovec/Syn3) is also in phase III clinical development and will be a close contender to share market space. This candidate is better in efficacy and duration of response than Keytruda, and also has priority review, fast-track designation and breakthrough designation from the U.S. FDA.

There is no one-to-one comparison trial, but Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (“ICER”) has compared separately available efficacy and safety data of the three - Keytruda, Adstiladrin and Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox), as well as the off-label Gemcitabine with or without docetaxel, in an article dated 9/17/2020.

Image (source: ICER): Summary of Efficacy and Harms of Nadofaragene Firadenovec, Oportuzumab Monatox, Pembrolizumab, and Gemcitabine ± Docetaxel

Gemcitabine ± docetaxel is used off-label in patients with BCG-unresponsive NMIBC, with similar outcomes and lower costs.

Though Adstiladrin has received CRL for multiple CMC and manufacturing issues, it is apparently not inferior to Vicineum. It also has the advantage of fewer administrations than Vicineum.

Though rarely used in clinical practice because of its short duration of response, Valrubicin was FDA approved for this indication long back.

Sesen has identified that it will require 40 to 50 sales representatives to launch a strong advocacy movement to capture the market ahead of competition and vis-a-vis the approved products/SoC.

What works for Sesen

From earnings call transcript at Seeking Alpha, and company presentation of November 3Q 2020 results:

The company is confident of their analytical comparability data and a clear regulatory path forward in both the U.S. and Europe, as it believes it is highly aligned with the regulatory agencies.

Nonclinical and clinical programs in alignment with the FDA guidance.

Given the substantial unmet need in bladder cancer and the highly differentiated clinical profile of Vicineum, the company projects a significant global commercial opportunity.

Prescribing physicians strongly prefer Vicineum versus other available agents.

Vicineum confidence interval above FDA success criteria based upon complete response of other agents in patients with carcinoma in situ (“CIS”)

BLA completion anticipated in December 2020.

Plan to target a highly concentrated market of ~1,500 urologists treating ~75% of BCG patients. In-depth interviews with 34 high-BCG treating urologists in 1Q 2020 showed preference for branded agents in ~80% of the cases, of which 83% preference was for Vicineum compared to 17% preference for Keytruda.

No clear near-term resolution of the BCG shortage or the CMC issues for Adstiladrin.

The final draft of FDA guidance was not as stringent as the draft, but the company had based phase III patient selection criteria off of the tougher draft guidelines. Hence, the company feels FDA has given fast track designation.

Presently, guidance is based upon 12 months CR, but Valrubicin (Valstar) was approved in the U.S. for BCG refractory CIS, in patients for whom immediate cystectomy was unacceptable due to morbidity or mortality, based upon a single registration study of 90 patients with 18% CR rate at 6 months.

Valstar costs $37,000 per patient.

Adstiladrin has received CRL.

BCG has issues in stability of strain, is more expensive to produce, and is facing shortages since the last 6 years.

Gemcitabine with or without docetaxel is off-label.

License payables and receivables

Vicineum was “purchased” by the company in 2016 as part of the acquisition of the Canada based Viventia Bio, Inc., pursuant to which 4 million shares were issued to the selling shareholders; additionally Sesen is liable for development stage milestone payments of $22.5 million, and “earn-out payments” of 2% of net sales of Vicineum until 12/31/2033 or 15 years from date of first sale, whichever is earlier.

Sesen has a License Agreement with the University of Zurich ("UZ") which grants the company “exclusive license rights, with the right to sublicense, to make, have made, use and sell under certain patents primarily directed to the company's targeting agent, including an EpCAM chimera and related immunoconjugates and methods of use and manufacture of the same. These patents cover some key aspects of Vicineum.” The company is liable to pay $0.75 million in milestone payments, and up to a 4% royalty on the net product sales for products covered by or manufactured using a method covered by a valid claim in the UZ patent rights. The total royalty payment to UZ and any other third party cannot exceed 10% and UZ payment will be reduced to bring the total up to 10% subject to UZ payment not be less than 2% of net sales of relevant products.

The company has a license Agreement with Micromet AG ("Micromet"), now part of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), which grants it non-exclusive rights, with certain sublicense rights, for know-how and patents allowing exploitation of certain single chain antibody products. These patents cover some key aspects of Vicineum. Under the terms, the company may be obligated to pay up to €3.6 million in milestone payments for the first product candidate. The company is also required to pay up to a 3.5% royalty on the net sales for products covered by the agreement, which includes Vicineum. Additionally, the company is required to pay Micromet an annual license maintenance fee of €50,000, which can be credited towards any royalty payment the company owes to Micromet.

The company has a license Agreement with XOMA Ireland Limited ("XOMA") related to some key aspects of Vicineum. Sesen is liable to pay up to $0.25 million in milestone payments, and a 2.5% royalty on the net sales for products incorporating XOMA’s technology, which includes Vicineum. If payments are liable to third parties, XOMA payable may be reduced but not below 1.75% of net sales. Details of the in-licenses can be referred from latest 10-Q, page 17.

Sesen has out-licensed its monoclonal antibody EBI-031 and all other IL-6 anti-IL-6 antagonist monoclonal antibody technology owned by the company (collectively, the "Roche Licensed Intellectual Property") to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) in an exclusive, worldwide license, including the right to sublicense. The deal is worth up to $265 million payable upon the achievement of specified development and regulatory milestones. Additionally, “the company is entitled to receive royalty payments in accordance with a tiered royalty rate scale, with rates ranging from 7.5% to 15% of net sales of potential future products containing EBI-031 and up to 50% of these rates for net sales of potential future products containing other IL-6 compounds, with each of the royalties subject to reduction under certain circumstances and to the buy-out options of Roche.”

Sesen has also granted to Qilu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., an exclusive, sublicensable, royalty-bearing license, under certain intellectual property owned or exclusively licensed by the company, to develop, manufacture and commercialize Vicineum for the treatment of NMIBC and other types of cancer in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. “The Company also granted Qilu a non-exclusive, sublicensable, royalty-bearing sublicense, under certain other intellectual property licensed by the Company to develop, manufacture and commercialize the Licensed Product in the Territory. The Company retains development, manufacturing and commercialization rights with respect to Vicineum in the rest of the world.” The deal is worth $35 million in milestone payments and a 12% royalty based upon annual net sales of Licensed Products in the Territory. Details of the out-licenses can be referred from 10-Q page 18.

Bottom line

Sesen has a good oncology candidate in a strong market. Its trial data has been good. However, cash runway is low and there is every chance of dilution. Given that, we will continue to stay on the sidelines on this one.

