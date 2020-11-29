A full investment analysis and how I am currently playing this name within my own portfolio follows in the paragraphs below.

With over $150 million of net cash, ~$130 million of annual sales from its one commercial asset, and vadadustat approved for both indications in Japan, Akebia warranted a revisit.

Management intends to file an NDA for both the CKD-DD and CKD-NDD indications in early 2021 with a U.S. patient safety sub-analysis supporting the CKD-NDD indication.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is down ~75% from its 2020 highs after its oral anemia candidate vadadustat failed to achieve safety non-inferiority versus standard of care in CKD-NDD patients.

It has been a long time since we looked in on Cambridge, Massachusetts based nephrology concern Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) in November 2019; the company was awaiting the results of two mid-2020 Phase 3 readouts from four trials evaluating its erythropoiesis candidate (vadadustat). A lot has happened to Akebia since then and it has come up more than a few times as a topic on Live Chat, especially given the recent volatility in the stock recently.

Since the last time we focused in on AKBA, its shares have been on a roller coaster ride, peaking at $13.71 in early July 2020 after positive data from two trials in early May, only to subsequently crash below $3 after the release of poor safety data from the other two Phase 3 studies in early September. The shares currently have a market cap of approximately $475 and have recovered slightly to around $3.25 a share. This busted IPO was founded in 2007 and went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $104.4 million at $17 a share.

Commercial Asset – Auryxia

As a reminder, the company merged with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in December 2018 in which it acquired one FDA approved product: Auryxia (ferric citrate). The non-calcium, non-chewable tablet has been approved for two indications. First, as a serum phosphate regulator for dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (DD-CKD, or hyperphosphatemia – elevated serum phosphorus levels due to poor kidney function or kidney failure) – in both the U.S. and Japan in 2014 and in the EU during 2015. It was also approved for iron deficiency anemia [IDA], a disorder affecting ~500,000 Americans with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD), in November 2017.

The domestic DD-CKD market is approximately the same size, for which Auryxia is designed as a replacement for calcium or metal-based phosphate binders and OTC calcium carbonate products like TUMS, which require seemingly incessant ingestion, leading to tolerability issues and consequent adherence and compliance problems.

For NDD-CKD, alternative treatment options include injectable recombinant erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (rESAs) – such as Amgen’s (AMGN) Epogen (epoetin alfa) and Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) – and oral iron supplements. However, they are both plagued with issues as the former elevates the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular events while the latter are poorly absorbed and have attendant GI tract side-effects. IV iron is also an alternative, but it is logistically difficult to administer in an office setting, where NDD-CKD patients are often treated.

Competitors’ deficiencies should have provided a major opening for Akebia, but it has been in a protracted battle with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services [CMS] over coverage. In September 2018, CMS rescinded Medicare Part D coverage of Auryxia for the IDA indication while imposing a prior authorization requirement for the hyperphosphatemia indication. Akebia responded with a lawsuit against CMS and Department of HHS in October 2019. Four months later, a court denied its request for a preliminary injunction. An appeal by Akebia was subsequently filed and is currently pending.

The coverage barriers erected by the CMS and a now fairly crowded space for Auryxia’s two indications have greatly dampened initial potential blockbuster sales expectations, only generating revenue of ~$120 million from hyperphosphatemia patients in the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2020. The compound posted sales of $34.4 million for Auryxia in the third quarter of this year. The overall U.S. kidney disease market is significant with injectable ESAs global sales estimated at $6.1 billion in 2018. Of the ~37 million Americans who suffer from kidney disease, ~5.7 million experience anemia. Auryxia has protection from generics until 2025.

Vadadustat: The Good

As such, the greater potential to make inroads versus the injectable ESA market now lies with the company’s late stage domestic anemia candidate vadadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (HIF-PHI) therapy designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability, which has been assessed in four Phase 3 trials – two in DD-CKD patients and two in the NDD-CKD patients. It is already approved for both indications in Japan

In the DD-CKD (INNO 2 VATE) trials, vadadustat achieved its primary efficacy endpoint of non-inferiority to ESA darbepoetin alfa as measured by mean change in hemoglobin [HB] between baseline and the primary evaluation period (week 24 to week 36) in both incident dialysis (limited ESA exposure) patients (n=369) and dialysis patients (n=3,554). It also achieved its secondary efficacy endpoint of non-inferiority at week 40 to week 52. Just as important, vadadustat achieved non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa on safety, below the pre-specified margin of 1.25 primary major adverse cardiovascular events [MACE] analysis (Hazard Ratio 0.96, 95% CI: 0.83, 1.11.), with MACE defined as the composite endpoint of all-cause mortality, non-fatal myocardial infarction, or non-fatal stroke. This news set vadadustat to become a factor in the ~$2 billion domestic DD-CKD market.

Vadadustat: The Collaborators

This positive readout in May 2020 was followed by the approval of vadadustat for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and NDD patients in Japan – a market of ~4.2 million advanced-stage CKD patients with anemia – triggering a $15 million milestone payment from marketing partner Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (OTCPK:MTZXF). Additionally, Akebia is eligible to receive royalties on net sales up to 20%. The company also has a 50/50 profit share agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:OTSKY) to co-commercialize vadadustat in the U.S. (ex-Fresenius Kidney Care), EU, and China, under which it received $125 million upfront (in late 2016) and is eligible to receive up to $745 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones. Otsuka has kicked in an additional $71.5 million to cover development costs to date. Fresenius Kidney Care and certain third-party dialysis organizations, comprising 60% of the U.S. dialysis market, are covered under the company’s profit share agreement with Vifor Pharma (OTCPK:GNHAY).

Vadadustat: The Bad

The problems for Akebia developed after the results from vadadustat’s CKD-NDD program (PRO 2 TECT) were announced in early September. Like INNO 2 VATE, it was actually two Phase 3 trials in which 1,751 CKD-NDD patients with anemia sans recent ESA use and 1,725 CKD-NDD patients with anemia on an active ESA were evaluated. Similar to INNO2VATE, vadadustat realized its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints of non-inferiority to ESA darbepoetin alfa in both studies at week 24 to week 36 and week 40 to week 52, respectively. However, it failed to achieve its primary safety endpoint of non-inferiority for MACE, rising above the pre-specified margin of 1.25 (HR 1.17, 95% CI: 1.01, 1.36).

This disappointing and surprising outcome, which potentially shuts vadadustat out of the $2 to $3 billion CKD-NDD market, sparked a 74% one-day revaluation of Akebia stock on September 3, 2020 – finishing the session at $2.65 on volume of 81.4 million shares – from which it has not recovered. Akebia blamed the safety miss on geographic differences in treatment guidelines. U.S. patients were treated to a target Hb range of 10 to 11 g/dL and non-U.S. patients were treated to a target Hb range of 10 to 12 g/dL. The U.S. “cohort” demonstrated no clinically meaningful increase in cardiovascular risk – with age as both a dichotomous variable (HR 1.06, 95% CI: 0.87, 1.29) and as a continuous variable (HR 1.01, 95% CI: .83, 1.23). Akebia will hope that the FDA agrees with its NDD logic when it submits an NDA for both the DD and NDD indications in early 2021.

Competition

Although vadadustat enjoys a delivery advantage over currently approved injectable rESAs, the competitive landscape is getting more crowded. FibroGen’s (FGEN) HIF-PHI oral therapy (roxadustat) has demonstrated both a larger mean Hb increase and superior safety relative to epoetin alfa in CKD-DD patients. It has been approved in Japan and China and now awaits a December 20, 2020 PDUFA date for both CKD-DD and CKD-NDD indications in the U.S. It also submitted an MAA for the EU market in 2Q20. FibroGen has attracted the deep pockets of marketing partners Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF) and AstraZeneca (AZN) and is eligible to receive milestones totaling ~$2.5 billion. It owns a substantial head start on Akebia and will likely be approved for both indications.

GlaxoSmithKline’s (NYSE:GSK) once-daily oral HIF-PHI therapy Duvroq (daprodustat) is approved in Japan for both DD and NDD indications as of June 2020 after demonstrating non-inferiority to current standard of care injectables ESAs.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) owns an oral HIF-PHI asset (molidustat) for which it submitted a new drug application in Japan after demonstrating non-inferiority to injectable ESAs.

This does not bode well for vadadustat, which may miss out on the ~$3.5 billion domestic NDD-CKD market, or for Akebia, which has nothing else in its pipeline.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Fortunately for the company, it leveraged the good news in early May to pad its coffers, raising net proceeds of $142.2 million at $12 per share. Akebia exited 3Q20 with just under $270 million of cash and marketable securities as well as just over $100 million debt. It has enough cash to get it to vadadustat approval (late 2021/early 2022) as the costly clinical trials have wound down.

The analyst community is somewhat split on Akebia, sporting five buy and three hold ratings since early September. Predictably, their median twelve-month price targets have fallen precipitously, from $14.50 pre-PRO 2 TECT news to just under $7 post-PRO 2 TECT news.

Verdict:

With a ~$475 million market cap, net cash of just under ~$170 million at the end of 3Q20, more than $130 million of annual net sales from Auryxia at current run rate, Japanese royalties beginning from vadadustat ($400,000 in the third quarter), and a solid chance of approval for vadadustat in the treatment of CKD-DD patients, Akebia appears to be somewhat undervalued. However, the negative sentiment surrounding the low probability of FDA approval for the CKD-NDD indication, considerable oral HIF-PHI competition, and lack of near-term catalysts – excepting for the early 2021 NDA filing – is likely to keep a lid on the stock. Therefore, it is hard to recommend Akebia as an investment for a straight equity play as the shares could well be 'dead money' for some time.

That said, AKBA has some liquid and large option premiums available against the equity. Therefore, it makes a good buy write candidate with some optionality in late 2021/early 2022 for the CKD-NDD indication. Here is how one covered call strategy name would look.

Option Strategy:

Here is how I would establish a position in AKBA. Using the April $3.50 call strikes fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $2.30 to $2.40 range (net stock price - option premium). Liquidity is solid at this strike price. This strategy has approximately 30% of downside protection and nearly 50% of potential upside over just less than five months. Given the company's balance sheet and one approved product compared to market cap that seems like a good wager even with the uncertainty around vadadustat.

Note: This trading idea was originally given exclusively one month ago to Forum members when the stock was trading almost a dollar a share lower and using the April $2.50 call strikes. Those positions look like a 'slam dunk' in hindsight. That said, I would still be comfortable executing the option trade outlined above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AKBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.