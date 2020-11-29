It continues to grow its FFO/share in the current environment, and will benefit in the long-term from continued e-commerce growth.

I recently wrote an article on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR), which I noted as having the advantage of well-located properties in the supply-constrained Southern California market. As one reader noted, its biggest advantage is also a drawback, in that it’s not geographically diversified. In this article, I’m focused on Terreno Realty (TRNO), which has a presence in several attractive coast markets. I evaluate whether if Terreno makes for an attractive investment at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

A Look Into Terreno

Terreno Realty is an industrial REIT that owns 219 properties, and makes up for the geographical diversity that Rexford lacks. It is based in San Francisco, and owns properties in six major coastal U.S. markets. Its strategy is to acquire infill properties in locations with strong demand, and decreasing supply. In 2019, Terreno generated $171M in rental revenue. As seen below, Terreno focuses major MSAs with attractive supply and demand dynamics, with a presence in (by order of ABR – average base rent): NY/NJ, SF Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Miami.

Terreno continues to do well in the current operating environment. As seen above, its same-store occupancy is currently at a 4-quarter high, at 98.5%, and its total portfolio occupancy (including new acquisitions) is at a healthy 97.3%. Terreno also managed to grow its FFO/share by 5.6% on a YoY basis, from $0.36 in Q3’19, to $0.38 in the third quarter. I also wanted to see what Terreno’s FFO/share growth has been over longer period of time. As seen below, FFO/share has grown from $0.86 in 2016 to $1.44 in the trailing 12-months. This equates to an impressive 14.7% CAGR (based on 3.75 years since 2016).

Looking forward, I see Terreno continuing to benefit from the continued growth of e-commerce. According to Supply Chain Quarterly, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) expects 20% U.S. e-commerce growth in 2020, and an 18% CAGR between 2021 and 2023. Terreno should be well-positioned to capture a disproportionate share of that growth, given its focus on supply-constrained markets.

This is supported by the following, from Terreno’s November Investor Presentation. As noted below, 87% of Terreno’s portfolio (by ABR) is in markets with either no new supply or shrinking supply (due to building conversions). The remaining 13% could see increased supply, which leads to future development opportunities for the company.

32% of portfolio located in shrinking supply submarkets (Characterized by shrinking industrial supply. Offers opportunities to convert existing buildings into higher and better use over time. Urban infill.)

55% of portfolio in no net new supply submarkets (Characterized by older existing industrial product. Offers opportunities to redevelop existing buildings into new, modern industrial buildings. Infill.)

13% of portfolio in new supply submarkets (Characterized by industrial buildings that will remain in their current state for the foreseeable future with previously undeveloped land available for industrial development. Greenfield.)

Meanwhile, Terreno has continued to grow, by making acquisitions this year at cap rates in the 4% to 5.7% range. Looking forward, I see Terreno as continuing to grow in an accretive manner. This is supported by Terreno’s low WACC (weighted average cost of capital), which I calculated at 2.7%.

This is based on LT Debt comprising 22% of combined LT Debt and Common Equity. The weighted average interest rate as of September 30th was 3.3%, and I calculated the cost equity as 2.5%, based on trailing 12-months FFO/share divided by the current share price of $58.33. As such, the calculated WACC is as follows: 2.7% = (22% x 3.3%) + (78% x 2.5%).

This means that Terreno will be able to see investment spreads of up to 3%, if it continues to acquire properties at a 5.7% cap rate using a combination of debt and equity. This compares favorably to high quality net lease REITs, which typically see investment spreads around 2%.

Terreno maintains a very strong balance sheet, with total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of just 3.6x as of the latest quarter, which is down from 3.7x at the end of Q3’19. Its fixed charge coverage ratio is at an impressive 7.0x, which is up from 5.9x in the prior year period. The 2% dividend yield is covered at a 76% payout ratio (based on Q3’20 FFO/Share of $0.38), and has a 5-year CAGR of 5%, with 9 years of consecutive annual dividend growth.

Investor Takeaway

Terreno Realty continues to grow its profitability in the current economic environment, with a presence in attractive Tier-1 coastal markets. Looking forward, I expect it to be able to capture a disproportionate share of e-commerce growth, due to the supply-constraints in its current markets.

The company continues to grow in an accretive manner, and this is supported by Terreno’s low cost of capital, and the strong balance sheet. As with all REITs, it should be noted that Terreno is subject to interest rate risk, which could dampen the company’s growth prospects should interest rates go up.

While I’m bullish on the company’s long-term growth prospects, I find the shares to be rather expensive, at the current price of $58.33, and a P/FFO of 40. As seen below, Seeking Alpha has a Neutral Quant rating, with a “D-“ for value, “A” for growth, and a “B-“ for profitability. I recommend waiting for a better entry point. Terreno is a solid Hold at the moment.

