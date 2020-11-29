Housing REITs And Special Dividends

When we get into special dividend situations, we prefer tax-advantaged accounts. Don’t look to us for tax advice, just saying what we prefer.

The entire situation is pretty confusing for investors, which is precisely why AIV needs to split the company using the second special dividend.

What's going on with AIV? A special dividend, a reverse split, and another special dividend will be coming.

We’re laying out several charts for the housing REITs, but the leverage charts for AIV will be off.

Emphasizing Total Returns

An emphasis on total returns is what allowed the REIT Forum to outperform.

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The four ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs. PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs. VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF. KBWY The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

REIT Table

Symbol Company Name Subsector AFFO Multiple Div Yield Price Price to NAV (AVB) AvalonBay Communities Inc Apartments 20.86 3.79% $167.87 0.91 (EQR) Equity Residential Apartments 21.77 4.07% $59.20 0.87 (CPT) Camden Property Trust Apartments 22.82 3.40% $97.74 0.92 (ESS) Essex Property Trust Inc Apartments 21.60 3.32% $250.01 0.96 (MAA) Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Apartments 21.66 3.23% $124.00 1.06 (UDR) UDR, Inc. Apartments 21.57 3.67% $39.22 0.97 (AIV) AIMCO Apartments 20.44 4.19% $30.78 0.85 (CLPR) Clipper Realty Apartments 10.40 6.09% $6.24 0.41 (IRT) Independence Realty Trust Inc Apartments 17.57 3.73% $12.86 1.02 (NXRT) NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Apartments 18.82 3.14% $43.44 1.06 (APTS) Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Apartments 13.33 8.71% $8.04 0.91 (BRG) Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Apartments 14.99 6.93% $9.38 0.83 (ACC) American Campus Communities, Inc. Student Housing 22.81 4.64% $40.49 0.87 (ELS) Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. MH Park 29.68 2.33% $58.71 1.01 (SUI) Sun Communities Inc. MH Park 26.57 2.28% $138.61 1.02 (UMH) UMH Properties MH Park 17.53 5.05% $14.26 0.85 (AMH) American Homes 4 Rent Single Family Rental 25.83 0.70% $28.53 1.00 (INVH) Invitation Homes Inc. Single Family Rental 25.81 2.09% $28.76 0.99

Note: AFFO multiples use a median forecast simply labeled as "AFFO" for the current year. NAV ratios use trailing values for the median analyst estimate. If there is no median analyst estimate or if I believe the estimate is unreliable, I may exclude it to avoid reproducing data that I believe is materially inaccurate.

Prices

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 11/27/2020 after the market closed.

Dividend Yields

Let's start by comparing dividend yields:

If you're picking by dividend yield, stop. A higher dividend yield doesn't mean the stock is "better." It means the last time the board of directors declared a dividend rate, it represented a higher percentage of today's price. That's ALL it means.

AFFO Multiples

Now as investors get smarter, they start thinking about FFO multiples. That is a typical earnings metric for an equity REIT. However, we can move one step further and go to AFFO multiples. In the AFFO multiples, we have adjustments for recurring capitalized expenditures (and a few other less material items). Consequently, the AFFO is usually lower than FFO. Since AFFO is a smaller number, the AFFO multiples will be higher.

Clearly, a few of these REITs trade at much lower multiples than others.

Leverage

So what really wrecks investors? Even as they start thinking in terms of FFO and AFFO multiples, they often don't fully appreciate the impact of leverage. When it comes to equity REITs, high leverage is terrible. You don't want high leverage. When leverage is high, lenders will start demanding higher interest rates and the REIT can be squeezed out of assets at the worst possible time.

This is an important lesson for investors who think "high leverage = high income = great investor." No. That isn't how this works.

We put in some time and built models comparing the estimated gross market value of real estate assets to the net amount of liabilities and preferred equity for each REIT. Why? So we could demonstrate what percentage of the company is financed with things other than common equity.

We are not valuing real estate at historical cost. We're using estimated market values on the real estate portfolios. Someone is going to say that we couldn't possibly do that and that person will be painfully wrong.

However, we are prefacing these charts by stating that the special dividend for AIV and pending reverse stock split are causing the values in these charts to be thrown off for AIV. This is very important, so we will be emphasizing it a few times.

Here is the chart:

Note: As we will discuss in the next section, AIV's leverage here may be overstated based on a temporary change in "shares outstanding". That sounds confusing now, but it will make sense when you get to the main section of the article.

We can run the same chart another way. We could use the market cap of common equity instead. That would be along the lines of saying: "Assuming the NAV (net asset value) was equal to the latest share price, then how much of their gross asset value would be financed through leverage?

That produces the next chart:

Note: The same issue for AIV is present in this chart.

Excluding AIV, we believe these metrics are a reasonably accurate representation using the balance sheet as it existed at the end of the prior quarter. We are not adjusting for the intra-quarter sale of properties between 9/30/2020 and today.

What Happened to AIV?

We want to spend some time diving into AIV because the "special dividend" situations can get incredibly complex for investors. They saw the price drop dramatically (ex-dividend for special dividend), rally dramatically (sector up on vaccine news), and they will see it "rise dramatically" in the very near future as a result of a reverse share split.

The rest of the article is going to contain the note on AIV we sent to subscribers right after the special dividend. We will preface it by saying that today we know the reverse split value will be " 1-for-1.23821". When we prepared the section below, the rate for the reverse split was not announced.

AIV or AIMCO

AIMCO doesn't get much love. There are a handful of reasons for that. The simplest and silliest reason could be that having an acronym for a name that doesn't match the ticker could confuse people. Its real name is "Apartment Investment and Management Company", often shortened to AIMCO. However, that is hardly a significant factor. We want to walk investors through the more important complexities.

Special Dividends are Annoying

The first point is simply that special dividends are annoying. Not that investors mind having the money, but it can make record-keeping more complex. A special dividend in cash wouldn't be complex, but the stock dividend is messier to record. Further, the special dividends may frequently be a taxable event, which is another annoyance for shareholders. Then there are the reverse splits, which further confuse investors.

To solve these factors, AIV has another transaction coming up which will split the REIT into two parts. Believe it or not, we can break these factors down quickly so that they make sense. Further, we think AIV's plan to split the company makes sense as a long-term approach. It will allow AIV to get out of this cycle of special dividends paid in stock combined with reverse splits. We're going to go through the recent and upcoming events chronologically. As complex as this sounds right now, it will become simple.

The November Special Dividend

On 11/04/2020, shares of AIV went ex-dividend for "$8.20". In total, AIV plans to send 10% in cash and 90% in shares of stock. However, investors were able to choose either cash or stock. Whichever option was too popular would result in investors getting a mix of cash and shares. For our purposes, we will simply assume that each investor gets $.82 in cash and $7.38 in stock.

Not too bad so far, right? An investor who owned AIV gets $.82 in cash. Nice and easy.

So how about that $7.38 in stock? What price is used? AIV will use the "volume-weighted average trading price" during the 10 days last through November 24th. You don't need to keep track of that. Just assume it will be similar to the price heading into that period. Since we don't know the price yet, we're going to assume $27.00 (about 2% over today's price).

Hypothetical Investor - Tom

Tom is our hypothetical investor. Tom owned 1,000 shares of AIV on the ex-dividend date and expects to get 10% in cash and 90% in stock. We are assuming the weighted-average price was $27.00 during the measurement period (10 days going through 11/24/2020). A different weighted-average price would change the number of shares. When the dividend is paid on the evening of 11/30/2020, Tom expects to have:

$820 in cash

1,273.33 shares of AIV (273.33 shares are new)

Immediately after the dividend is paid, there will be a reverse split. This will happen so fast Tom won't even get to see it (unless his broker is slow). After the reverse split, Tom expects to have:

$820 in cash

1,000 shares of AIV (the new shares offset the reverse split)

Tom has nothing more he needs to consider until the next ex-dividend date. That's pretty easy! He ends up with the same number of shares and has $.82 in cash for each share he started with. Remember that in practice, many investors may be getting a mix that is slightly different from 10% cash and 90% stock.

Hypothetical Investor - Robert

Robert is our second hypothetical investor. Robert didn't own shares on the ex-dividend date and won't qualify for the dividend. He is planning to buy shares of AIV in the open market. He is still impacted by the weighted-average price. Why? He will still experience the reverse split. Since he will face the reverse split, but won't be getting shares in the dividend, his position is a little more complicated. Robert buys 1,000 shares of AIV after the ex-dividend date (getting a lower price). When the dividend is paid on the evening of 11/30/2020, Robert won't get it. Robert expects to have:

$0 in cash

1,000 shares of AIV (before the reverse split)

Immediately after the dividend is paid (Robert doesn't get it), there will be a reverse split. This will happen so fast Robert won't even get to see it (unless his broker is slow). After the reverse split Robert expects to have:

$0 in cash

785.34 shares of AIV (the reverse split still occurs).

What Impacts The Reverse Split?

The formula is actually pretty simple. It simply reverses the number of new shares. This is how we calculate it:

$7.38 / Weighted-Average Share Price = Ratio of new shares

So if the weighted average price was $27.00, then the formula is:

$7.38 / $27.00 = .27333

In that scenario, the investor who owned shares for the ex-dividend date is getting .27333 shares per share they own. That means they would own 1.27333 shares per old share.

To handle the reverse split, we simply add one more step:

1 / 1.27333 = .78534

Each share existing the moment after the dividend is paid would be turned into .78534 shares through the reverse split.

Make It Really Easy

If you're buying a share today, after the reverse split you'll probably have about .78543 shares for each share you purchased. If the price moves up, you'll have more. If the price moves down, you'll have less. Yes, that is a little awkward, but the impact isn't dramatic.

Another Tax Impact Coming

AIV plans to split the business into two segments. The event is likely to trigger a significant tax burden in taxable accounts, but none in tax-advantaged accounts (like an IRA or a 401(k)). We think AIV's share price remains relatively weak compared to peers due to the concern of these tax impacts. For investors using a tax-advantaged account, that sounds pretty nice. We plan to have more coverage as that event nears. The simple version is that investors planning to enter AIV should be prioritizing space in a tax-advantaged account rather than pushing it into a taxable account.

There is still a chance that the transaction might not go through, but we would like to see it happen. We think it provides investors with a dramatically simpler company. For instance, this entire article would've been completely unnecessary. The company wouldn't have needed to pay out the special dividend, so it wouldn't have a reverse split either. That's the incentive for the split. There are a few other advantages as well including lower overhead, cheaper debt, and better transparency for the financial statements since development aspects are removed.

Analysts Did Not Update

This situation for shares only exists between the ex-dividend date (very recently) and the dividend payment date (the night of 11/30/2020). Consequently, we're in a strange period where "1 share" isn't really equal to "1 future share". Most analysts didn't bother updating their forecasts (at least any public forecasts), so values are all off.

To demonstrate what I mean, take a look at this chart:

Source: TIKR.com

The issue isn't the source. TIKR does a remarkable job of pulling the data. The issue that the consensus analyst estimate isn't reflecting the current situation. An investor buying in today isn't buying a NAV of $46.93 because that doesn't include the reverse split or the cash dividend. Normally a cash dividend wouldn't matter, but this cash dividend is designed to represent the Q4 2020 dividend and the Q1 2021 dividend. Consequently, we wanted to adjust our NAV estimates accordingly. We adjusted for the cash dividend (by removing $.82 per share), and then we adjusted again for the reverse split. The result is establishing a temporary NAV estimate of $36.23.

Likewise, we had to adjust AFFO per share, FFO per share, and dividends per share based on what one share today represents. After the reverse split, we will undo the adjustments. Consequently, investors who are buying today should find that our values are creating the best estimate of what one share today actually represents.

The consensus forecast on AFFO per share can be contrasted with the share price change in the following image:

We can see that estimates plunged as analysts were catching up with the pandemic, but the plunge occurred before AIV's sale. At that point, analysts didn't know about the future special dividend and reverse split. We believe AFFO per share is materially lower due to the pandemic. We expect it to recover in future periods.

Our Updated Values

Specifically, we made the following adjustments:

NAV per share changed from $46.95 to $36.23. (Down 23.8%)

FFO per share changed from $2.328 to $1.828. (Down 21.5%)

AFFO per share changed from $1.917 to $1.505. (Down 21.5%)

Dividend per share changed from $1.64 to $1.29. (Down 21.5%)

Buy under price target changed from $42.88 to $33.69. (Down 21.5%)

The NAV adjustment is slightly larger because we needed to adjust for the change in cash in addition to the projected impact of the reverse split.

The price target adjustment represents a target that is 93% of the new projected NAV, whereas the old price target was set at 91.33% of projected NAV.

Other Sector Updates

We're adjusting a few other targets to be higher:

ESS higher by 1%

CPT higher by 4%

MAA higher by 8%

These adjustments, as well as the AIV adjustment, are already live in the sheets.

Risk Rating

If AIV is successful in splitting the company, the resulting apartment REIT is expected to carry lower leverage. Consequently, the resulting apartment REIT would qualify for a risk rating lower than 2.5 and thus a slightly more favorable target.

Conclusion

Investors interested in buying AIV can still get a reasonable price on shares. The share price appears to be "down" compared to the time before shares went ex-dividend. Yet the dividend was so large that it needs to be considered. Adjusted for the dividend, the share price is up and the increase is roughly in line with peers. The latest values in our sheets are accurate and reflect the value of "1 share" as it trades today. When the reverse split occurs, we will adjust the values again to keep them accurate for what "1 share" means in the future.

The updated index card for AIV is shown below:

While AIV is still below our target price, we need to highlight that the rating is less bullish today because $30.78 is a materially higher price than $26.61. We are certain about which one of those numbers is larger and that is important to our outlook.

Rating: Moderately bullish on AIV

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, ESS, ELS, SUI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.