The second platform will be delivered in the second half of fiscal year 2021. First oil will be at the beginning of 2022.

Hess Corporation (HES) is doing exactly what the management textbooks all state to do in a cyclical business. The company is expanding production at a time of weak service pricing and a lot of extra capacity for materials. This should ensure the company has low costs for some time to come. The source of this low cost expansion is the partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM) in Guyana.

Already the partnership has one platform in place producing oil to sell. The company has reported some mechanical problems with the startup. Therefore, the company's share of production at 19,000 BOD was slightly less than half the expected production potential of the platform. The first platform usually has the greatest learning curve.

In fact, the partnership may have deliberately built this platform for the service capability of 120,000 BOD to take the time to learn exactly what it takes to begin production off the coast of Guyana. The second platform (which should be delivered later next year) will have twice the production capability of the first platform. Management will also be expecting many of the startup issues that are now delaying production from reaching full potential. Therefore, the next startup will not only involve more production, but it should also happen in less time.

Guyana Production Cost

The attractiveness of the Guyana production is the low cost of this major discovery.

Source: Hess Corporation Investor Presentation October 2020.

It is hard to overemphasize the effect of drilling wells when drilling rates are low and salaries are not going through the roof during an industry boom time. There is also a fair amount of capacity available to build these platforms because few projects can proceed under current industry conditions. Therefore, the prices to be paid to begin production are currently rock bottom. This field should also be a relatively long lived field. These low costs will remain a competitive advantage for much of the life of the field.

In the past, Exxon Mobil has been active during downturns. This leads to calls by Mr. Market to stop increasing unprofitable production. However, the real strategy is to get the production ready for market by eliminating startup issues when it is cheap to solve problems. These offshore wells tend to produce a long time. Therefore, any production during the current conditions is minimal when compared to the far more usual normal industry conditions.

Besides from the slide shown above, Brent prices are high enough that the field will make a profit because Brent prices are above the breakeven for this field. Maybe that profit is not what some would like to see. But commodity industries generally produce when it is profitable to sell that production. Otherwise companies will shut down and wait for better times. If the numbers shown in the first of the two slides are reasonably accurate, then any production from this field will add to the partnership profitability and cash flow at current prices.

Finances

The company announced the sale of some Gulf of Mexico offshore production to gross about $500 million before adjustments. Hess has kept a strong capital position to minimize borrowing until the cash flow from the partnership becomes significant. The cash balance will remain comfortably over $1 billion at the end of the fiscal year as a result of this transaction. That should get the company to first oil from the second platform ordered by the partnership.

At that point, the Hess share of the partnership production would be roughly 120,000 BOD sometime in 2022. That amount of production should supply significant cash flow to meet the needs of the partnership.

By then the demand destruction from the coronavirus challenges should be a fading memory. Oil prices should be at more normal levels and the resulting cash flow could meet the needs of the partnership going forward. Even if that is not the case, the cash flow from the partnership production will be significant.

More to the point, Hess has been liquidating other assets to finance the partnership production expansion. Most likely this will shift the production mix towards the lower cost Guyana production which would lead to a cash flow increase even if the asset sales hold production steady or cause a slight production decline.

The partnership still has a goal to produce 750,000 BOD in 2025. That means that planning for the fourth platform has to be underway. With much of the costs incurred now during a time of industry weak prices and low service costs, the partnership should have a low cost advantage for much of the production for years to come. By the time the industry recovers and prices rise, the Guyana partnership production will be substantial. The low costs from the current period should predominate for a long time.

Conclusion

Hess quarterly reports overshadow the huge changes coming from the success of the Guyana partnership with Exxon Mobil. The project itself is very valuable to the point that Hess can probably lend any money reasonably needed to bring production online.

Hess management has chosen a far more conservative pathway of liquidating assets from time to time to keep enough cash online to get to first oil production from the second platform. This conservative financial strategy should ensure generous cash flow once that second platform is up and running to capacity.

The Bakken is higher cost oil than the major offshore finds with Exxon Mobil. However, the Bakken is likely to remain a big part of the Hess story in the future. Hess has invested in the midstream facilities to bring costs down in the future. Like everyone else in the industry, Hess is relatively idle in the Bakken. Unlike the industry, Hess is investing to materially increase production in the future.

Probably within the next three years and definitely by 2025, the partnership with Exxon Mobil should turn cash flow positive. Then Hess has to find a place to profitably invest that cash flow. Most likely that cash will be invested in the Bakken properties.

The major discovery off Guyana should also put Hess in play as a takeover candidate. Hess is by far the smallest of the three partners and its major holdings do overlap several Exxon Mobil holdings. The "bolt-on" nature of the Guyana acquisition alone should make Hess very attractive to Exxon Mobil. Plus Exxon Mobil does have considerable experience in the Bakken.

In any event, with or without acquisition possibilities, the production of Hess will be growing materially over the next five years. Therefore, the future of Hess is very bright.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Hess and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HES XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.