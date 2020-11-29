The credit risk is high because a substantial portion of the loan portfolio is under payment deferral. Further, FHB has exposure to the Hawaiian economy that depends on tourism.

Loan growth will likely remain low due to the slowdown in the economic activity in Hawaii and the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Earnings of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), a regional bank holding company, surged to $0.50 per share in the third quarter from $0.15 per share in the second quarter of 2020. A sharp drop in the provision expense and margin expansion drove the earnings recovery. Earnings will likely trend downwards from the third-quarter’s high because of margin compression on the back of lower new security yields and refinancing of mortgage loans. However, on a year-over-year basis, earnings will likely improve in 2021 because of the high provision expense in the first half of 2020, which is unlikely to be repeated. Loan growth will likely remain low next year due to the heavy dependence of the Hawaiian economy on tourism and the resultant slowdown in economic activity. Overall, I’m expecting FHB to report earnings of $1.67 per share in 2021. FHB is currently carrying high credit risk because around 5.8% of the total loan portfolio is under active payment deferral. The June 2021 target price suggests a small upside that is not high enough for the risks. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on FHB.

Loans Requiring Deferrals Show that Credit Risk is Still High

Around 5.8% of FHB’s total loans were under an active deferral program at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the third quarter’s investor presentation. The current level of deferrals is an improvement from earlier in the year when $3 billion of loans were under deferral, representing around 22% of total loans. Nevertheless, the loans requiring payment deferrals are substantial and a major cause of credit risk.

Moreover, FHB has high exposure to pandemic-sensitive industries that made up 19% of total loans. Out of all the risky industries, Hotels are the riskiest because they will likely recover quite late once the pandemic is under control. The following table shows details of FHB’s exposure to vulnerable industries.

The rest of FHB’s portfolio carries some risk too because it is based in Hawaii, whose economy is heavily dependent on tourism. Consequently, FHB appears to face high credit risk.

The provision expense for loan losses will likely remain below the average provisions made in the first two quarters of 2020. This is because FHB’s existing reserves for loan losses already incorporate quite a stressed economic environment through 2022. The following quote from the third quarter’s conference call sheds light on the management’s economic assumptions to determine the reserve level.

Our economic forecast closely aligned to the base case of the current University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization or UHERO forecast. The forecast for 2020 projects local unemployment to average in the low teens, personal income to decline by about 4%, and a 12% drop in real GDP. A rebound in these measures is not expected until the middle of 2021 and a stronger recovery not until 2022.”

Additionally, the management also used a qualitative overlay to cover the impending pandemic-driven loan impairments in the coming quarters. Consequently, I’m expecting FHB to report a provision expense of $40 million in 2021, down from $110 million in 2020.

Average Portfolio Yield Likely to Face Pressure Next Year

FHB's net interest margin (“NIM”) improved by 12 basis points in the third quarter to stand at 2.70%, thanks to a drop in funding cost. The management mentioned in the conference call that it expects NIM to stay flat in the fourth quarter because it expects a further decline in deposit cost. Beyond the fourth quarter, the management expects the NIM to come under pressure from a decline in average yields. The investment in new loans and securities with lower yields will bring down the average earning asset yield next year. Additionally, some of the residential mortgages, which made up 34% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, will likely refinance at lower rates, which will pressurize the average yield on the portfolio. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 15bps below the average for 2020.

Loan Growth Likely to Remain Tepid

FHB’s loans declined by 2.0% in the third quarter on a linked-quarter basis. The loan portfolio will likely continue to decline in the fourth quarter mostly because of the upcoming forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. As mentioned in the third-quarter’s 10-Q filing, FHB funded $920.2 million of loans under PPP. Further, the management had already started the process for forgiveness application submissions at the time of the conference call. Consequently, I’m expecting around a quarter of the PPP loans to get forgiven before the year-end.

Loan growth will likely remain lackluster next year because the economic recovery will likely be slow in Hawaii. The state’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, which is likely to continue to suffer months after a COVID-19 vaccine first becomes available. The state already has a much higher unemployment rate than the national average, which suggests that demand for new loans, especially mortgages, will likely be lower in Hawaii than the rest of the country in the coming quarters.

On the positive side, the recent relaxation in travel restrictions to Hawaii (except Kauai) will help the tourism industry, and consequently FHB’s loan growth. The state’s tourism authority has allowed travelers to bypass the 14-day mandatory quarantine if they have a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test result. However, there will be no quarantine relaxation for the small island of Kauai starting from December 2, 2020.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting loans to grow by only 1% in 2021, which is lower than the pre-pandemic growth level. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings of $1.67 per Share

The NIM contraction will likely lead to sequential earnings decline from the third quarter of 2020. However, earnings next year will likely increase on a year-over-year basis due to lower provision expense and a low rate of loan growth. Overall, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.67 per share in 2021, as shown in the table below.

Next Year’s Target Price Not High Enough

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value FHB. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.81 from 2019 to September 2020, as shown in the chart below.

Multiplying this P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $13.9 gives a target price of $25.1 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 10% upside from the November 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

FHB is also offering a dividend yield of 4.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.26 per share. The threat of a dividend cut is low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 62% for 2021, which is high but manageable.

In my opinion, the 10% potential price upside suggested by the target price is not high enough to compensate for FHB’s elevated risk level. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on FHB. I would require a higher return to take on the added risks.

